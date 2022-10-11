Read full article on original website
Classroom Champion: Kylie Maxson from Navasota High School
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Kylie Maxson is this week’s KBTX and American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion. The Navasota High School senior has a 5.4 grade point average and ranks first in her class. Kylie is the treasurer of the National Honor Society, coaches for Navasota’s Little Diggers, and has made Academic All-District every year of high school.
Bryan seeks fifth win of season
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings are seeking their 5th win of the season when Weiss comes to town. Bryan has already matched their win record from last year with four wins, but that was under the regime of Ross Rogers. The Vikings are coming off a bye week...
Coach Schlossnagle relying on player leadership in second fall season
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This Saturday Head Coach Jim Schlossnagle and the Aggie baseball team will be in action at Olsen Field for an exhibition game against Lamar. The Aggies are coming off their deepest College World Series run ever and Coach Schloss is excited that this year’s team has some leadership. Meaning he talks less and the veterans are leading the younger players. Texas A&M has six of nine position players back including Austin Bost, Trevor Werner and Brett Minnich.
Aggie soccer prepares to host Auburn Friday night at 7pm
COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The Texas A&M Aggies look to stay undefeated in October when they host the Auburn Tigers for Friday’s 7 p.m. contest on Ellis Field. The event is part of Texas A&M’s 50 Years of Title IX celebration. Friday is also a salute to 30 years of Aggie soccer with nearly 100 A&M standouts from the past expected to be in attendance. The reunion participants will be honored at halftime.
Cougars host Grizzlies for homecoming match up
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In Class 5-a Division 1 only two undefeated district teams remain: College Station and Glenn. The Cougars moved up to spot number 3 after their 17-0 shutout over Cedar Park last week. Tomorrow the Cougars will have another difficult match up against the Grizzlies. Glenn...
A&M Consolidated prepares for district road game against Leander on Friday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After a shut-out win over Pflugerville Hendrickson last week 41-0, the A&M Consolidated Tigers will travel to Leander on Friday night to take on the Lions. Consol is one of three district unbeatens heading into week 8. They want to stay in the hunt for...
Sam Houston readies for three road & night games
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Sam Houston football team will step back on the football field Saturday. The Bearkats are 2-2 and struggling offensively to score points this season. The Kats are coming off a 17-16 come from behind win against SFA in the Battle of the Piney Woods. The most points they scored so far this season was 27 at home against Texas A&M Commerce.
Anderson-Shiro leaning heavily on sophomore Connor Daley as the Owls make playoff push
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - Brad Hodges and his Anderson-Shiro Owls (5-3, 1-2) suffered their second District 12-3A Division II loss last Friday at the hands of New Waverly 35-12, but despite the setback Connor Daley turned in some impressive numbers. The sophomore seldom steps off the field during a game.
Rudder looking to snap two game losing streak
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder (2-4) is looking to snap a two game losing streak, but their next opponent is Lake Creek who is a top ten team and undefeated at 7-0. The Rangers are coming off a 24-10 loss to Huntsville which Head Coach Eric Ezar said was disappointing because they beat them last year.
Gilbert named to PFF College Defensive Team of the Week
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M defensive back Jardin Gilbert was named to the PFF College Defensive Team of the Week after his big day in Tuscaloosa. Gilbert had a career-high 9 tackles, a tackle for loss, a pass break, and an interception against the Crimson Tide. He helped lead a defense that forced four turnovers on the road. The defensive performance was one of the biggest differences between the Aggies’ competitive game with one of the top teams in the country and the week before against Mississippi State. The Aggies were a lot more opportunistic.
Experience science in action at 34th annual Chemistry Open House
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Anyone can be a chemist, and Texas A&M’s Chemistry Department can prove it. The department is hosting its 34th annual Chemistry Open House Saturday, and it’ll be something the entire family can enjoy. The event brings science to life through demonstrations, hands-on and...
Orthodyne opens new facility at Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Belgium owned company, Orthodyne, held its grand opening ceremony in College Station Tuesday. Orthodyne started out in the 1920′s as a family owned business specializing in manufacturing wireless radio sets. Now, Orthodyne is a worldwide gas chromatography company, working to analyze equipment with the gas producers, in air separation and cylinder filling plants, as well as in laboratories.
Bryan Rotary Club announces return of Field of Valor
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Rotary Club will soon be giving community members a chance to honor a loved one this Veterans Day. Since 2011 the Rotary Club has hosted the Field of Valor. The Rotary Club will display 1,000 American flags at Veterans Park in College Station from Nov. 5 to Nov. 13.
Texas A&M VET returns from Hurricane Ian mission in Florida
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M’s Veterinary Emergency Team (VET) returned home on Wednesday after a mission to help in Florida following the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. On Oct. 4, 13 VET members were deployed to Florida by Texas Governor Greg Abbott in response to one of the deadliest...
6 Texas universities ranked among best national universities in the country: report
When it comes to colleges in America there are a few that no one is arguing about being the best, Princeton, MIT, and Harvard among others; but what are the best universities outside of those at the tip-top?
Wienerspiel returns to the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Are you ready for the races? Wienerspiel is holding its annual wiener dog races this weekend. The fundraising event is happening Sunday, Oct. 16 at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater. Judy LeUnes and Tyra Watts with Wienerspiel joined News 3 at Noon to talk about the free...
Schulte Roofing provides tips for the perfect roof
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Just moved into a new home, and need some roof repairs. Schulte Roofing has a few tips to be sure your home’s roof is structured properly. President of Schulte Roofing Josh Schulte says his company has everything you need for a new roof. He says the most common material his company carries for roofs is composition shingles. Schulte explains that this type of roofing is the most sought out because it’s the most cost-effective of all other roofing materials. However, he warns, composition shingles will not last as long as metal or a traditional tile roof; and will be more likely to be damaged during a storm.
Navasota to host National Night Out
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department and the City of Navasota invites the public to participate in National Night Out on Oct. 18, by hosting a block party for their neighborhood. “The general public can come out to the Navasota Library,” said Bobbie Ullrich, City of Navasota Marketing...
Brazos Valley Sobering Center pilot program set to begin in November
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Community members met Tuesday to discuss the next steps of bringing a sobering center to the Brazos Valley. The Sobering Center Committee is set to bring a Safe Alternative For Everyone (S.A.F.E) pilot program in late November. The goal of the sobering center is to provide adults...
Brazos County Crime Stoppers to hold Fundraising Gala after milestone year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Crime Stoppers seeks to prevent and solve crime in Brazos County with the help of the community. Rob Santarsiero, Law Enforcement Coordinator, says 2022 has been a busy year full of accomplishments for the organization. “Our board of directors, they are all new and...
