Rutland, VT

Vermont Weed Laws, Is Marijuana Legal There?

In 2018, Vermont became the first state in the US to legalize marijuana legislatively. The then-governor signed a bill legalizing marijuana for adults aged 21 and older. Therefore, adults could legally possess up to one ounce of marijuana and two mature and four immature cannabis plants. This condition made Vermont the ninth state to legalize recreational marijuana use for adults; only that other states did so through the ballot.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Department of Corrections makes key leadership appointments

Vermont Business Magazine On Thursday, Vermont Department of Corrections Commissioner Nicholas J. Deml announced key leadership changes at Northeast Correctional Complex (NECC) in St. Johnsbury, Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility (MVRCF) in Rutland, and the Central Office in Waterbury. Facility Leadership. Mike Koehler, Superintendent, Northeast Correctional Complex. Commissioner Deml appointed...
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

New hair salon comes to Rutland for BIPOC clients

By Victoria Gaither A new female Black-owned hair salon is coming to Merchants Row in Rutland. Euphoric Hair Experience is angling to create a place for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) clients to get their crown done — […] Read More The post New hair salon comes to Rutland for BIPOC clients appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

YCQM: Oct. 9, 2022

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On this “You Can Quote Me,” the results of a new political poll, commissioned by WCAX News. Plus, it’s a constitutionally guaranteed right to vote, but Election Day is challenging for Americans who struggle to read. We speak with experts and activists working to insure the “Right to Read.”
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s 2023 calendar available

The cover photo of the ’23 calendar features a snowshoe hare nestled among dense young conifers, the hare’s preferred cover. This widespread but elusive species benefits from the department’s active management of state lands to the maintain the young forest habitat on which it and many other species depend, work that is supported by federal Pittman-Robertson funds derived from the excise tax on firearms and other sporting equipment.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Mamava celebrates manufacturing in Springfield

Sascha Mayer, Mamava Co-founder, speaks during Mamava Manufacturing's Open House to Celebrate National Manufacturing Day. With her is Plant Manager Joe Wright, Co-founder Christine Dodson and EVP of Operations, Mark Wiggins. Photos Courtesy of Mamava. Vermont Business Magazine To celebrate National Manufacturing Day (October 7th) and the one-year anniversary of...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
vermontbiz.com

Governor appoints Harry Chen, Sean Brown, Daniel Batsie to executive posts

Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott today announced three key executive branch appointments: Dr. Harry Chen as interim commissioner of the Department for Children and Families (DCF) in the Agency of Human Services (AHS); Sean Brown as chief operating officer of the Agency of Administration (AOA); and Daniel Batsie as the deputy commissioner of the Department of Public Safety (DPS).
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

WCAX Deletes Story About Transgender Student in Randolph

WCAX-TV has quietly erased from its website and social media accounts a September 28 news report about a transgender volleyball player at Randolph Union High School. The story went viral among conservative media outlets and was condemned by LGBTQ groups and allies. But on Tuesday, links to the controversial story...
RANDOLPH, VT
vermontbiz.com

EPA awards three Environmental Merit Awards to Vermont recipients

Vermont Business Magazine On Wednesday, the US EPA recognized two individuals and one organization in Vermont at the virtual 2022 Environmental Merit Awards ceremony. The awardees were among 20 recipients across New England honored for contributing to improving New England’s environment. New England’s annual Environmental Merit Awards are given...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Program aims to help Vermonters button up their homes for winter

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The governor on Tuesday promoted the state’s Button Up campaign to help Vermonters keep the cold out of their homes. Button Up is Vermont’s annual campaign to help people prepare for winter by weatherizing their homes. The goal of the program is to help...
VERMONT STATE
vermontjournal.com

3rd Annual Southern Vermont Flannel Festival

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Celebrate fall the Rockingham way. On Oct. 15, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Oct. 16, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Rockingham Hill Farm, 34 Meetinghouse Road, Rockingham, Vt., the Great Falls Regional Chamber of Commerce will be hosting our 3rd annual Southern Vermont Flannel Festival. Surround yourself with pies, cider, craft beer, pies, cocktails, pumpkins, food and craft vendors, and more pies, even a pie contest and beautiful Vermont foliage as we celebrate community and welcome autumn surrounded by the vistas of the Vermont Countryside.
TOWN OF ROCKINGHAM, VT
vermontbiz.com

Marilyn Miller to retire from VADA

Vermont business Magazine After serving for more than 40 years as the Executive Director of the Vermont Vehicle and Automotive Distributors Association (VADA), Marilyn Miller has announced that she will retire at the end of the year. ”Marilyn Miller's dedication to Vermont’s vehicle distributors is unparalleled.” said Jack Castellaneta, VADA...
VERMONT STATE

