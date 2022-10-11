Read full article on original website
Bernie Sanders hears teens’ thoughts on drugs, policing in Bennington student town hall
An estimated 400 juniors and seniors at Mount Anthony Union High School attended the gathering on Wednesday, among the U.S. senator’s first in-person “town meetings” in southwestern Vermont since the coronavirus pandemic began. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bernie Sanders hears teens’ thoughts on drugs, policing in Bennington student town hall.
theislandnow.com
Vermont Weed Laws, Is Marijuana Legal There?
In 2018, Vermont became the first state in the US to legalize marijuana legislatively. The then-governor signed a bill legalizing marijuana for adults aged 21 and older. Therefore, adults could legally possess up to one ounce of marijuana and two mature and four immature cannabis plants. This condition made Vermont the ninth state to legalize recreational marijuana use for adults; only that other states did so through the ballot.
vermontbiz.com
Department of Corrections makes key leadership appointments
Vermont Business Magazine On Thursday, Vermont Department of Corrections Commissioner Nicholas J. Deml announced key leadership changes at Northeast Correctional Complex (NECC) in St. Johnsbury, Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility (MVRCF) in Rutland, and the Central Office in Waterbury. Facility Leadership. Mike Koehler, Superintendent, Northeast Correctional Complex. Commissioner Deml appointed...
NECN
Vermont Brook's ‘Offensive' Name Is Changed After Months of Discussion
The name of a small waterway in southeastern Vermont has been changed after a state committee determined the previous name was a relic of history that needed to be thrown out to ensure a welcoming atmosphere to everyone. The Vermont Board of Libraries, which is in charge of what to...
Meth Use Is Growing Around Burlington — and Could Portend More Problems for Vermont
Several years ago, Jess Kirby noticed that a number of her clients at Burlington's Safe Recovery were suddenly acting differently. They worried that they were being watched and that people were conspiring against them. "People I've known for years, out of the blue, experiencing paranoia," Kirby said. "Saying things like,...
vermontjournal.com
Annual weatherization campaign encourages Vermonters to Button Up for winter
REGION – With heating fuel prices at their highest level in years and winter just around the corner, Button Up Vermont is getting the word out: The best time to weatherize your home is right now. The annual Button Up Vermont campaign, supported by a partnership of energy services...
Fourbital Factory Is Bringing Apparel Manufacturing and Job Training Back to Vermont
At first glance, the squiggles printed on bolts of blue, green, yellow and black fabric look like abstract patterns. But if you're a frequent hiker of Vermont's tallest peaks, you might recognize that the wavy white lines mimic the topographic maps of Camel's Hump, Mount Mansfield and Mount Ellen. These...
New hair salon comes to Rutland for BIPOC clients
By Victoria Gaither A new female Black-owned hair salon is coming to Merchants Row in Rutland. Euphoric Hair Experience is angling to create a place for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) clients to get their crown done — […] Read More The post New hair salon comes to Rutland for BIPOC clients appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Police: VT woman falls asleep, drives into river
A Vermont woman totaled her car Tuesday night after Vermont State Troopers say she fell asleep at the wheel and drove into the Mettawee River.
WCAX
YCQM: Oct. 9, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On this “You Can Quote Me,” the results of a new political poll, commissioned by WCAX News. Plus, it’s a constitutionally guaranteed right to vote, but Election Day is challenging for Americans who struggle to read. We speak with experts and activists working to insure the “Right to Read.”
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s 2023 calendar available
The cover photo of the ’23 calendar features a snowshoe hare nestled among dense young conifers, the hare’s preferred cover. This widespread but elusive species benefits from the department’s active management of state lands to the maintain the young forest habitat on which it and many other species depend, work that is supported by federal Pittman-Robertson funds derived from the excise tax on firearms and other sporting equipment.
vermontbiz.com
Mamava celebrates manufacturing in Springfield
Sascha Mayer, Mamava Co-founder, speaks during Mamava Manufacturing's Open House to Celebrate National Manufacturing Day. With her is Plant Manager Joe Wright, Co-founder Christine Dodson and EVP of Operations, Mark Wiggins. Photos Courtesy of Mamava. Vermont Business Magazine To celebrate National Manufacturing Day (October 7th) and the one-year anniversary of...
vermontbiz.com
Governor appoints Harry Chen, Sean Brown, Daniel Batsie to executive posts
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott today announced three key executive branch appointments: Dr. Harry Chen as interim commissioner of the Department for Children and Families (DCF) in the Agency of Human Services (AHS); Sean Brown as chief operating officer of the Agency of Administration (AOA); and Daniel Batsie as the deputy commissioner of the Department of Public Safety (DPS).
WCAX Deletes Story About Transgender Student in Randolph
WCAX-TV has quietly erased from its website and social media accounts a September 28 news report about a transgender volleyball player at Randolph Union High School. The story went viral among conservative media outlets and was condemned by LGBTQ groups and allies. But on Tuesday, links to the controversial story...
vermontbiz.com
EPA awards three Environmental Merit Awards to Vermont recipients
Vermont Business Magazine On Wednesday, the US EPA recognized two individuals and one organization in Vermont at the virtual 2022 Environmental Merit Awards ceremony. The awardees were among 20 recipients across New England honored for contributing to improving New England’s environment. New England’s annual Environmental Merit Awards are given...
Bennington County eatery on Yelp’s top New England restaurants list
A Bennington County eatery has made Yelp's Top 100 New England Restaurants list. Moonwink, a Burmese restaurant in Manchester, Vermont, was ranked number 57.
WCAX
Program aims to help Vermonters button up their homes for winter
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The governor on Tuesday promoted the state’s Button Up campaign to help Vermonters keep the cold out of their homes. Button Up is Vermont’s annual campaign to help people prepare for winter by weatherizing their homes. The goal of the program is to help...
Brooklyn man wanted in Vermont arrested in Brunswick
A Brooklyn man wanted in Vermont was arrested in Brunswick on Tuesday. Zachary Jonas, 36, faces multiple drug charges.
vermontjournal.com
3rd Annual Southern Vermont Flannel Festival
ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Celebrate fall the Rockingham way. On Oct. 15, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Oct. 16, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Rockingham Hill Farm, 34 Meetinghouse Road, Rockingham, Vt., the Great Falls Regional Chamber of Commerce will be hosting our 3rd annual Southern Vermont Flannel Festival. Surround yourself with pies, cider, craft beer, pies, cocktails, pumpkins, food and craft vendors, and more pies, even a pie contest and beautiful Vermont foliage as we celebrate community and welcome autumn surrounded by the vistas of the Vermont Countryside.
vermontbiz.com
Marilyn Miller to retire from VADA
Vermont business Magazine After serving for more than 40 years as the Executive Director of the Vermont Vehicle and Automotive Distributors Association (VADA), Marilyn Miller has announced that she will retire at the end of the year. ”Marilyn Miller's dedication to Vermont’s vehicle distributors is unparalleled.” said Jack Castellaneta, VADA...
