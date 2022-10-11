Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Man sentenced to state prison after girlfriend’s body found in Compton alley
COMPTON, Calif. – A man who was arrested in Mexico in connection with his girlfriend’s stabbing death was sentenced Wednesday to 26 years to life in state prison. Victor Hugo Sosa, 27, was convicted May 4 of first-degree murder for the February 2021 slaying of Daisy De La O.
27-year-old man in custody for kidnap, assault of teen in El Sereno
A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a teenager was sexually assaulted at a park in El Sereno.
localocnews.com
Authorities Investigate Report of Assault
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man fatally wounded in Wilmington shooting
WILMINGTON, Calif. – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was fatally shot by Los Angeles police in Wilmington. The shooting was reported at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday near E Street and Quay Avenue, where officers were following a truck that had been reported stolen, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Gunshot Victim Found in 7-Eleven Parking Lot
Baldwin Hills, Los Angeles, CA: A man was found shot in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on the 5700 block of Obama Boulevard in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The shooting occurred Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 1:50 a.m. Los Angeles Police Department Southwest Division officers...
Torrance police officers quickly cover up racist graffiti
Torrance police officers immediately sprung into action when they found a massive hate message graffitied onto a wall next to a little league field. "It was profanity, and the profanity was specifically directed at a race, using a derogatory term to describe them, which caught the officer's eye," said Torrance Police Department Sgt. Ron Salary.According to Torrance police, officers Jesus Garcia and Zachery Sledge were called out to the corner of Western Avenue and Plaza Del Amo on Thursday, Oct. 6. When they arrived and discovered the profanity-laced graffiti, the officer immediately contacted a clean-up crew to cover the vile message. However,...
Police find man dead after fight reported in South Gate home
An investigation is underway after police responded to a domestic disturbance call and found a man dead in a South Gate home Tuesday. Local police officers were called to the home in the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue around 1:19 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release. The caller indicated […]
17-year-old Fullerton girl dies from accidental fentanyl overdose, mother says
Chrisa Cornejo is mourning the death of her 17-year-old daughter, Trinity. The Fullerton mother believes her daughter died from an accidental fentanyl overdose.
foxla.com
Vehicle crashes into Glendale building, at least 1 injured: Police
GLENDALE, Calif. - At least one person was injured after two cars crashed into a building in Glendale Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities. The crash happened shortly around noon Wednesday, according to Glendale Police, at a building in the 3900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Images from SkyFOX show the building as Vibe Auto Sales.
Man allegedly stabs 4 people in separate incidents in Pomona
A man was arrested and later charged after allegedly stabbing four people in separate incidents in Pomona last week. The first incident was reported around 1:10 a.m. Oct. 7, when Pomona police responded to a stabbing in the 400 block of East Kingsley Avenue. There, officers found two victims suffering from multiple stab wounds. The […]
foxla.com
Los Angeles man exonerated of murder after spending 20 years in prison sues county, LASD
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles man who was wrongfully convicted of murder after spending 20 years behind bars is now suing the county and local sheriff's department, according to his lawyer. The lawsuit filed in federal court Tuesday on behalf of Alexander Torres alleges three officers with the LASD...
riviera-maya-news.com
Another murdered woman located on Cancun streets
Cancun, Q.R. — A second woman’s body has been found dead in Cancun. Early Tuesday morning, area residents of El Trébol reported sounds of gunfire to emergency 911. Officers responding to the 2:00 a.m. call of shots fired made a search of the area where they eventually came across the body of a dead adult female. She had been shot several times.
Woman Carjacked at Santa Clarita Gas Station
Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA: A woman was carjacked after pulling into a busy Valencia gas station on Monday, Oct. 10, in the Valencia neighborhood of Santa Clarita. The brazen, daytime crime occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at the Shell fuel station near the intersection of Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway.
2 arrested for allegedly illegally distributing medicine after search of Huntington Park home
Sheriff’s officials Monday announced the arrests of two people for allegedly distributing medicine without a license or certification. Yolanda Bahena and Angel Jiminez were taken into custody after authorities served a search warrant about 4 a.m. Sept. 30 at a residence in Huntington Park, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Second Man Found Dead in South Gate
A man was found dead Tuesday in an unincorporated area of South Gate about a half-mile from the scene of another death investigation, and sheriff's detectives are assisting the South Gate Police Department with the investigation.
Long Beach man sentenced for ‘executing’ Guatemalan immigrant
A Long Beach man convicted of murdering a Guatemalan immigrant after following him home and attempting to rob him has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison. Brandon Deandre Norwood was convicted of second-degree murder back in May, but has additional previous felony convictions recognized by California’s Three Strikes law. On March 3, […]
2urbangirls.com
Man acquitted of murdering Pomona SWAT officer
LOS ANGELES – A man was acquitted of second-degree murder Tuesday for the shooting of a Pomona SWAT officer who was helping to serve a search warrant at the San Gabriel house where the defendant and his family lived nearly eight years ago, but jurors deadlocked on two other charges against him.
localocnews.com
La Palma police blotter, September 29 to October 5, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. September 29, 2022. Disturbance...
Woman Killed in Traffic Collision in Westminster
A 72-year-old woman pedestrian was struck and killed by a truck today in Westminster.
2 arrested for allegedly distributing medicine without a license
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials today announced the arrests of two people for allegedly distributing medicine without a license or certification.
