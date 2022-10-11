Read full article on original website
Ex-eBay manager gets 1 year in prison for harassing Natick couple
BOSTON - A former eBay Inc. employee was sentenced Tuesday to one year behind bars for her role in a harassment scheme targeting creators of an online newsletter that included the delivery of live spiders, a bloody pig mask and other disturbing items to their home.Stephanie Popp, 34, of Louisville, Kentucky, who was eBay's senior manager of global intelligence, was sentenced to prison in Boston federal court after pleading guilty to cyberstalking conspiracy and witness tampering conspiracy charges.Stephanie Stockwell, 28, of Redwood City, California, former manager of eBay's Global Intelligence Center, was also sentenced on Tuesday for her role in...
freightwaves.com
Instacart to pay $46.5 million to over 300,000 workers in settlement
The same day the Biden administration introduced a proposal to reclassify independent contractors as full-time employees, gig workers earned another big victory. On Tuesday, Instacart settled a lawsuit with the city of San Diego and agreed to pay out $46.5 million to more than 300,000 current and former workers. Filed...
Drug dealer had enough fentanyl to kill SF’s entire population, according to DA
On Sunday in San Francisco, one man walked down the street carrying enough drugs in his pockets and backpack to kill the city's entire population, according to prosecutors and police.
NBC Bay Area
Thieves Snatching Wallets, Purses From Shopping Carts
Attention shoppers, keep a close eye on your purses and wallets. Two shopping cart wallet snatchings happened recently at Almaden Plaza in San Jose, one at a Trader Joe's a few weeks ago and another at Real Produce a few months back. Surveillance footage from the theft at Real Produce...
KSNB Local4
San Francisco man gets 11 year for transporting drugs in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A California man has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for transporting drugs through Nebraska. United States District Court Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced 42-year-old Esteban Dejesus Huerta Rocha of San Francisco, to a term of 135 months following his conviction for possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine and marijuana, with the intent to distribute. After he completes his prison sentence, Rocha will also serve five years on supervised release.
Oracle layoffs impact over 200 Bay Area employees
(KRON) — About 200 Oracle employees are out of a job, according to a notice from Oracle to the California Employment Development Department. All employees worked at the former headquarters in Redwood City, now based in Austin, Texas. Jeff Bellisario, Bay Area Council Economic Institute executive director, said he was not surprised by the news. […]
DEA at the scene of potential Campbell meth lab
CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) – The Campbell Police Department is on the scene of what it called a “potential drug lab in an apartment” in a Facebook post late Tuesday. The saga began at 2:27 a.m. Tuesday, when officers stopped a car for a code violation near Railway and Kennedy Avenue, the post stated. “During the […]
SJPD got more than $41M budget increase as department faced calls to defund police, data shows
Police records obtained by the I-Team show during the 2019-2020 fiscal year, there were 514 officers who used force 1,323 times -- 77 of those officers used force up to 15 times repeatedly.
Lyonel Williams, of Worcester, arraigned on firearm charges in Roxbury shooting
A Worcester man was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after being arraigned in Roxbury Boston Municipal Court Tuesday on charges in connection with a September shooting that left an unidentified person wounded, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said. Lyonel Williams, 39, was charged with illegal...
SFist
Trendy New STK Steakhouse Hit With Wage Theft Suit, Employees Say They Were Forced to Work With COVID
Just one month after opening, buzzy SF nightclub-restaurant STK Steakhouse is already dogged by a class-action lawsuit over wage and tip theft, plus employees claiming they were forced to work while testing positive for COVID-19. When we brought you the news in January that expanding, upscale steakhouse-slash-dance club STK Steakhouse...
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Public Defender Reacts to City's Drug Crackdown
San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood is ground zero for the city's opioid crisis. But the city's public defender said the mayor and district attorney's latest effort to solve it won't work. “As the war on drugs has demonstrated, criminalizing the supply has done nothing to reduce the demand,” said San...
SFGate
Fired cop posts bond after being charged in teen's shooting
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A fired San Antonio police officer has posted bond and been released after he was charged in the shooting of a teen as the youth sat in a car eating a hamburger. James Brennand posted $200,000 in bonds after he turned himself in Tuesday night...
Shoppers flee from disturbance, gun sighting at Hillsdale Shopping Center
SAN MATEO (BCN) -- An altercation at the Hillsdale Shopping Center in San Mateo on Tuesday night led to a possible firearm sighting and numerous mall-goers fleeing from the scene, police said. Police learned that an altercation had taken place around 8:46 p.m. between two groups of people at the Shake Shack. As one group fled the area, witnesses reported seeing a firearm brandished, which caused multiple mall-goers to run from the area of the North Block in fear. An officer had already been on duty at the scene and immediately called for backup, the San Mateo Police...
NBC Bay Area
Dog Poisoned by Meth While on a Walk in San Jose
What began as a simple walk for a San Jose man and his dog, turned into a rush to the emergency vet. Loki, a 10-year-old Husky ate drugs during the walk and vets say this is something they've seen happening all too often. "He just starts taking off and I...
Brex, SF startup valued at $12B this year, reportedly undergoes mass layoffs
The company, valued at $12.3 billion, is a rare "decacorn."
NBC Bay Area
Over 50 Tenants on Tehama Street Sue Building Owner for Damages
Despite being promised the best San Francisco has to offer, tenants at a luxury high rise in the city have spent months moving from place to place. Several people who called the 33 Tehama apartments home are now suing after their building was flooded out. According to former tenants, they...
kalw.org
New rental information exposes unfair housing practices
Evictorbook is the culmination of compiled data from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, The San Francisco Rent Board, building complaints, and building permits of corporate ownership. By searching property addresses, neighborhoods, and LLCs–to untangle the web of corporate landlords and their shell companies; The Anti-Eviction Mapping Project, or AEMP, found...
SFist
‘Police Did Nothing Vol. XXIV’: Local Man Tracks Down His Own Tools Being Sold on Mission Street
A Vis Valley man had video of an intruder robbing his shed, followed the man to an encampment where his tools were sold, and then tracked the tools down being sold on Mission Street. But he says SFPD would not aid the investigation that he took into his own hands.
crimevoice.com
Suspect in a Wheelchair Allegedly Shoots Another Man to Death
OAKLAND —Kahalil A. Attiba, 40, of Oakland, who uses a wheelchair, is in custody ineligible for release on bond. Attiba faces multiple charges in connection with the murder of a man earlier this month. The victim Louis “Joey” Truehill, a 60-year-old Oakland resident, was fatally shot on the 1300...
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Barber Shop Hit by Thieves Twice in Four Days
South Bay barber shop owners said they are literally scraping along after surviving a pandemic, a fire, and now back-to-back break-ins. The latest snags, two in the last four days, were caught on camera and it cost them thousands of dollars. “We finally make it through the pandemic. Boom! Next...
