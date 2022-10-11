ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Ex-eBay manager gets 1 year in prison for harassing Natick couple

BOSTON - A former eBay Inc. employee was sentenced Tuesday to one year behind bars for her role in a harassment scheme targeting creators of an online newsletter that included the delivery of live spiders, a bloody pig mask and other disturbing items to their home.Stephanie Popp, 34, of Louisville, Kentucky, who was eBay's senior manager of global intelligence, was sentenced to prison in Boston federal court after pleading guilty to cyberstalking conspiracy and witness tampering conspiracy charges.Stephanie Stockwell, 28, of Redwood City, California, former manager of eBay's Global Intelligence Center, was also sentenced on Tuesday for her role in...
NATICK, MA
freightwaves.com

Instacart to pay $46.5 million to over 300,000 workers in settlement

The same day the Biden administration introduced a proposal to reclassify independent contractors as full-time employees, gig workers earned another big victory. On Tuesday, Instacart settled a lawsuit with the city of San Diego and agreed to pay out $46.5 million to more than 300,000 current and former workers. Filed...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Thieves Snatching Wallets, Purses From Shopping Carts

Attention shoppers, keep a close eye on your purses and wallets. Two shopping cart wallet snatchings happened recently at Almaden Plaza in San Jose, one at a Trader Joe's a few weeks ago and another at Real Produce a few months back. Surveillance footage from the theft at Real Produce...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, KY
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
State
California State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
California, KY
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
Redwood City, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Redwood City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KSNB Local4

San Francisco man gets 11 year for transporting drugs in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A California man has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for transporting drugs through Nebraska. United States District Court Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced 42-year-old Esteban Dejesus Huerta Rocha of San Francisco, to a term of 135 months following his conviction for possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine and marijuana, with the intent to distribute. After he completes his prison sentence, Rocha will also serve five years on supervised release.
OMAHA, NE
KRON4 News

Oracle layoffs impact over 200 Bay Area employees

(KRON) — About 200 Oracle employees are out of a job, according to a notice from Oracle to the California Employment Development Department. All employees worked at the former headquarters in Redwood City, now based in Austin, Texas. Jeff Bellisario, Bay Area Council Economic Institute executive director, said he was not surprised by the news. […]
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KRON4 News

DEA at the scene of potential Campbell meth lab

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) – The Campbell Police Department is on the scene of what it called a “potential drug lab in an apartment” in a Facebook post late Tuesday. The saga began at 2:27 a.m. Tuesday, when officers stopped a car for a code violation near Railway and Kennedy Avenue, the post stated. “During the […]
CAMPBELL, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Ebay Inc
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Public Defender Reacts to City's Drug Crackdown

San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood is ground zero for the city's opioid crisis. But the city's public defender said the mayor and district attorney's latest effort to solve it won't work. “As the war on drugs has demonstrated, criminalizing the supply has done nothing to reduce the demand,” said San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Fired cop posts bond after being charged in teen's shooting

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A fired San Antonio police officer has posted bond and been released after he was charged in the shooting of a teen as the youth sat in a car eating a hamburger. James Brennand posted $200,000 in bonds after he turned himself in Tuesday night...
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

Shoppers flee from disturbance, gun sighting at Hillsdale Shopping Center

SAN MATEO (BCN) -- An altercation at the Hillsdale Shopping Center in San Mateo on Tuesday night led to a possible firearm sighting and numerous mall-goers fleeing from the scene, police said. Police learned that an altercation had taken place around 8:46 p.m. between two groups of people at the Shake Shack. As one group fled the area, witnesses reported seeing a firearm brandished, which caused multiple mall-goers to run from the area of the North Block in fear. An officer had already been on duty at the scene and immediately called for backup, the San Mateo Police...
SAN MATEO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Dog Poisoned by Meth While on a Walk in San Jose

What began as a simple walk for a San Jose man and his dog, turned into a rush to the emergency vet. Loki, a 10-year-old Husky ate drugs during the walk and vets say this is something they've seen happening all too often. "He just starts taking off and I...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Over 50 Tenants on Tehama Street Sue Building Owner for Damages

Despite being promised the best San Francisco has to offer, tenants at a luxury high rise in the city have spent months moving from place to place. Several people who called the 33 Tehama apartments home are now suing after their building was flooded out. According to former tenants, they...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kalw.org

New rental information exposes unfair housing practices

Evictorbook is the culmination of compiled data from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, The San Francisco Rent Board, building complaints, and building permits of corporate ownership. By searching property addresses, neighborhoods, and LLCs–to untangle the web of corporate landlords and their shell companies; The Anti-Eviction Mapping Project, or AEMP, found...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspect in a Wheelchair Allegedly Shoots Another Man to Death

OAKLAND —Kahalil A. Attiba, 40, of Oakland, who uses a wheelchair, is in custody ineligible for release on bond. Attiba faces multiple charges in connection with the murder of a man earlier this month. The victim Louis “Joey” Truehill, a 60-year-old Oakland resident, was fatally shot on the 1300...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Barber Shop Hit by Thieves Twice in Four Days

South Bay barber shop owners said they are literally scraping along after surviving a pandemic, a fire, and now back-to-back break-ins. The latest snags, two in the last four days, were caught on camera and it cost them thousands of dollars. “We finally make it through the pandemic. Boom! Next...
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy