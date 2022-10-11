PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A non-profit organization in Port Arthur is working with area students to prepare them for jobs within the construction industry. The Golden Triangle Empowerment Center, also known as GTEC, is offering a 10-week training course for those who would like to work in construction. According to the organization's website, they aspire to, "provide job training and placement services for overlooked and underserved communities in the Port Arthur area."

