Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Beaumont native who played basketball in Europe uses culinary skills to bring unique taste to Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — In addition to good music and company, unique and delicious food can be found at Cracklin Kings located in downtown Beaumont. “We got the etouffee,” Prentiss Semien, owner of Cracklin Kings, said. “We got the creole shrimp pasta”. (Editor's note: The above video is...
Orange Leader
Cajun Festival in Orange highlights good food and music. Check out the details.
Southeast Texas can catch some good music and food at the 13th Annual Gulf Coast Cajun Festival Saturday at V. F. W Post 2775, which is located at 5303 16th St. in Orange. Doors open at 9 a.m. with most of the action starting just after 10 a.m. Gulf Coast...
Southeast Texas entrepreneur, makeup artist embraces Hispanic culture within beauty industry
BEAUMONT, Texas — A first generation Mexican-American entrepreneur from Southeast Texas has spent years making sure every face she touches feel beautiful and confident. Emily Lopez's career begin as a school teacher, but now she teaches women of all ages and races the importance of skincare and finding the confidence within.
Port Arthur News
White Cane Awareness Day honored in Port Arthur
Hattie Harmason received a proclamation Tuesday naming Oct. 15, 2022 as White Cane Awareness Day in the city from Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie with Melissa Jackson and guide dog Liam nearby. The National Federation of the Blind celebrates White Cane Awareness Day every year on Oct. 15. Harmason said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popular Calder Ave restaurant in Beaumont closes its doors for good
BEAUMONT, Texas — A popular Calder Avenue bar and grill has closed after nearly 10 years in Beaumont. Luke's Bar and Grill in Beaumont has permanently closed according to a late Sunday night post on the restaurant's Facebook page. Comments on the post seemed to indicate that the restaurant...
Orange Leader
Blue Santa looking for families in need; see how you can get involved
The Orange County Sheriff’s office is asking for your assistance, not to solve a crime but to help families this holiday season through the Blue Santa program. “Each year we have a registration form that is available to the community to pick up and return to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, completed with the required documentation attached,” says Deputy Richard Guzman.
Orange Leader
Community leader, businessman Frank David Claybar remembered for Orange County impact
Orange County is mourning the death of a longtime businessman who was also known for his contributions and service to the area in which he lived. Frank David Claybar, 74, died Oct. 6 at his home in Orange. Services are set for 11 a.m. Friday at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.
12newsnow.com
Doctors working to create vaccine to fight flesh-eating bacteria that claimed leg of Bridge City man
"It was within four hours. It started turning black. It was just it was just eating the skin away. I mean, it was the craziest thing."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Orange Leader
PHOTO FEATURE — Future looks bright for West Orange-Stark cheer squads
The West Orange-Stark High School Cheerleaders recently hosted a cheer clinic. It was lots of spirited fun for all. “Thank you to all the aspiring Mustangs cheerleaders that participated. All of the little cheerleaders that participated at the clinic will perform at the Pink Out Game this Friday when the Mustangs play host to Bridge City,” school officials said.
Port Arthur-based organization offering free training course to help area students get jobs in construction industry
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A non-profit organization in Port Arthur is working with area students to prepare them for jobs within the construction industry. The Golden Triangle Empowerment Center, also known as GTEC, is offering a 10-week training course for those who would like to work in construction. According to the organization's website, they aspire to, "provide job training and placement services for overlooked and underserved communities in the Port Arthur area."
East Texas man spots massive alligator on Lake Sam Rayburn
He called it a 'big dinosaur.'
Beaumont mayor, councilmen call for more security cameras at public parks after Rogers Park shooting
BEAUMONT, Texas — Three people that were shot and injured last week at Rogers Park in Beaumont are now out of the hospital. The shooting took place on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Residents in the area were left shaken and calling for change, including the installation of more security...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These Unsolved East Texas Murders Continue to Haunt Investigators
Tara Blue - Shelby County, presumed murdered in 2001, UNSOLVED. Brian Martin - Angelina County, body found on FM 841 in 1985, UNSOLVED. Natasha Atchley - Shepherd, TX, the body of the former Livingston student was found in the trunk of her burned car in 1992, UNSOLVED. Bill Roland -...
therecordlive.com
City gives more for big Juneteenth Festival in 2023
Orange will be having an even bigger Juneteenth Festival in 2023 as the Orange City Council approved awarding the Krewe de Onyx, sponsor of the event, $45,000. The group also has a donation from Father Jim Sichko for $15,000. He announced the donation on his Facebook page in June after giving the sermon for the Sunday worship service.
Sister of victim in Baytown killing says suspect's mental health is 'no excuse' for it
The suspect's mother told ABC13 that her son suffered from bipolar disorder for years. But one of the victim's loved ones says he should've gotten help.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says
Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County boy, 11, dies in Texas crash while traveling for vacation; sister, 16, fighting for her life
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - An 11-year-old Clayton County boy died in a Texas crash Sunday, according to authorities. Family says they were on their way to enjoy fall break when a car cut them off, leaving the boy dead and his 16-year-old sister to fight for life. It's not clear if she'll walk again.
Port Arthur News
MARY MEAUX — Season of Giving applications deadline approaches; help for nonprofits available
The Season of Giving is upon us with organizers looking to present grants to nonprofits working to make a difference in Port Arthur and Sabine Pass. This time around, the Port Arthur News Season of Giving powered by Port Arthur LNG has an extended the award pool to $40,000. The increase in the funding from $25,000 in 2021 to the current $40,000 is made possible by the generous support of Sempra Infrastructure, which is Port Arthur LNG’s parent company.
Port Arthur News
Cause of house fire behind local marching band competition under investigation
BRIDGE CITY — The cause of a blaze that destroyed a house in Bridge City is under investigation. The fire lit the skies as a total of 17 firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze. Bridge City Volunteer Fire and Rescue received mutual aid from Emergency Services District No. 4 and West Orange Volunteer Fire Department, according to Chance Chatagnier, district manager with Orange County Emergency Services.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 11, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 11, 2022. Raymond Paul Papillion, 66, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000. Matthew Wade Cunningham Jr., 30, Lake Charles: Child endangerment. James Ross Jackson, 53, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $1,000; theft under...
Comments / 0