ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Port Arthur News

White Cane Awareness Day honored in Port Arthur

Hattie Harmason received a proclamation Tuesday naming Oct. 15, 2022 as White Cane Awareness Day in the city from Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie with Melissa Jackson and guide dog Liam nearby. The National Federation of the Blind celebrates White Cane Awareness Day every year on Oct. 15. Harmason said...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaumont, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
City
Beaumont, TX
Orange Leader

Blue Santa looking for families in need; see how you can get involved

The Orange County Sheriff’s office is asking for your assistance, not to solve a crime but to help families this holiday season through the Blue Santa program. “Each year we have a registration form that is available to the community to pick up and return to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, completed with the required documentation attached,” says Deputy Richard Guzman.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Bachata#Localevent#Festival#Salsa#Latin
Orange Leader

PHOTO FEATURE — Future looks bright for West Orange-Stark cheer squads

The West Orange-Stark High School Cheerleaders recently hosted a cheer clinic. It was lots of spirited fun for all. “Thank you to all the aspiring Mustangs cheerleaders that participated. All of the little cheerleaders that participated at the clinic will perform at the Pink Out Game this Friday when the Mustangs play host to Bridge City,” school officials said.
WEST ORANGE, TX
12NewsNow

Port Arthur-based organization offering free training course to help area students get jobs in construction industry

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A non-profit organization in Port Arthur is working with area students to prepare them for jobs within the construction industry. The Golden Triangle Empowerment Center, also known as GTEC, is offering a 10-week training course for those who would like to work in construction. According to the organization's website, they aspire to, "provide job training and placement services for overlooked and underserved communities in the Port Arthur area."
PORT ARTHUR, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
therecordlive.com

City gives more for big Juneteenth Festival in 2023

Orange will be having an even bigger Juneteenth Festival in 2023 as the Orange City Council approved awarding the Krewe de Onyx, sponsor of the event, $45,000. The group also has a donation from Father Jim Sichko for $15,000. He announced the donation on his Facebook page in June after giving the sermon for the Sunday worship service.
ORANGE, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says

Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Port Arthur News

MARY MEAUX — Season of Giving applications deadline approaches; help for nonprofits available

The Season of Giving is upon us with organizers looking to present grants to nonprofits working to make a difference in Port Arthur and Sabine Pass. This time around, the Port Arthur News Season of Giving powered by Port Arthur LNG has an extended the award pool to $40,000. The increase in the funding from $25,000 in 2021 to the current $40,000 is made possible by the generous support of Sempra Infrastructure, which is Port Arthur LNG’s parent company.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Cause of house fire behind local marching band competition under investigation

BRIDGE CITY — The cause of a blaze that destroyed a house in Bridge City is under investigation. The fire lit the skies as a total of 17 firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze. Bridge City Volunteer Fire and Rescue received mutual aid from Emergency Services District No. 4 and West Orange Volunteer Fire Department, according to Chance Chatagnier, district manager with Orange County Emergency Services.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 11, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 11, 2022. Raymond Paul Papillion, 66, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000. Matthew Wade Cunningham Jr., 30, Lake Charles: Child endangerment. James Ross Jackson, 53, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $1,000; theft under...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy