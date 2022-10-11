ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, PA

Warren, PA
Pennsylvania Education
Warren, PA
Pennsylvania Sports
Warren, PA
d9and10sports.com

Watch Live: A-C Valley at Clarion-Limestone Volleyball

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. – Watch live as Clarion-Limestone hosts A-C Valley in KSAC volleyball action. Chris Rossetti is on the call from C-L High School. The game can be watched above or below, or on any of the YDL Sports Network’s social media channels.
STRATTANVILLE, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: Missing Woman Could Be in Venango County Area

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police have been notified to be on the lookout for a missing 32-year-old woman who has family connections in the Venango County area. According to TribLIVE.com, Castle Shannon police are looking for 32-year-old Emily Stalter, of Castle Shannon. She was last seen Monday, October 10, at Trader Joe’s in Mt. Lebanon, Allegheny County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
yourerie

Click here for the Evening/Tonight Weather Forecast

A cold front moves East. Any leftover rain showers taper. It will remain gusty at times overnight into Friday. Cooler temperatures will also return overnight. Any lake enhanced rain showers will shift offshore by Friday with a clearing sky. Blustery and cooler overall on Friday. Gusty SW flow Saturday, with slightly milder air expected before the pattern turns much colder by next week.
ERIE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

2022 Trick or Treat Hours

WARREN, Pa. – Here are the Trick or Treat hours for municipalities around Warren County. *Will be updated as more times are released. If you know of a Trick or Treat (or Trunk or Treat) event that we don’t have listed, please email us the information at news@yourdailylocal.com.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Steelhead fishing season begins in Erie Co.

Steelhead season is underway in Erie, and fisherman from all over took to the waters while businesses expected a big bump in their sales. Fishermen from near and far came to Erie to fish for steelheads. This results in an expected business boom for Poor Richard’s Bait and Tackle. Fishermen were shoulder to shoulder along Walnut […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Summit Twp. Sam’s Club employee dies following work accident

An employee at the Summit Township Sam’s Club died after being hit by a loading dock door. Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook confirmed Benjamin Knight Jr., 20, died at UPMC Hamot on Oct. 7. The incident happened on Sept. 30 when Cook said a spring broke in a rolling overhead door, causing it to fall […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Coroner identifies victim of fatal E. 38th St. crash

The victim of a deadly weekend crash in the City of Erie has been identified. The accident happened just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday on East 38th Street near Holland Street. According to the Erie County Coroner’s Office, Steven Stanton, 42, died of multiple blunt force trauma. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Erie Police […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Preparing for the First Snowfall of the Season

Winter is set to make its return soon, which means it's time to dig the snow blowers out of storage and get them serviced. Officials at Wagner's Mower and Plow Sales and Services on West Ridge Road gave advice on what things to look for when getting your snow blower serviced.
ERIE, PA
casdbeavertales.org

Meet new teacher Miss Seggi

Introducing Corry High’s new tenth grade honors English and history teacher Miss Seggi. Monday October 3 marked Miss Seggi’s first day on the job at Corry High. Miss Seggi is in her second year of teaching. She spent her first year at Fort LeBoeuf. She attended Fort LeBoeuf High School, and then went to college at Pitt Bradford studying English Education, and then at Fort LeBoeuf earned certification to teach social studies. She chose this specific job because it offered the things she was looking for, and it was a permanent position. Seggi actually applied for a job here but was told that no spots were open. Then this position opened up, and she had a connection that got her recognized, and her resume checked out to be perfect for this spot.
CORRY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Reacts to Comedian Tom Segura Hating Erie

Comedian Tom Segura has been vocal about his hatred for Erie on his recent podcast 2 Bears, 1 Cave. A snippet with Segura's comments about Erie has since circled the community leaving residents wondering why he feels so strongly about the town. Years ago, Tom did perform standup in Erie...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Channellock in Meadville celebrates local investments with state officials

It’s Manufacturing Week in Pennsylvania and state officials celebrated local investments by touring Channellock on Tuesday. More than 300 family-sustaining jobs will stay in Crawford County. A manufacturing company in Meadville, Channellock, received about $3 million from a funding proposal. It’s part of Governor Tom Wolf’s investment in the industry. The investment is to help […]
MEADVILLE, PA
WTAJ

1 flown to the hospital in Clearfield County crash

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man was flown to Conemaugh Hospital in Johnstown after crashing into a tree Sunday. On Oct. 9 around 1:42 p.m., a man was driving south on SR 2019 in Bell Township when he left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree on the west side […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA

