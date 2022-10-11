Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
d9and10sports.com
Oct. 12, 2022 Soccer: Hickory, St. Marys Boys Win in Overtime; Prep Edges McDowell
GROVE CITY, Pa. – Logan Stanford’s goal in double-overtime lifted Hickory to a thrilling 3-2 win over Grove City. Stanford’s goal was assisted by Gio Rossi. Lukas Jones had a pair of goals for Hickory, including one on a penalty kick and the other off an assist from CJ Meyers.
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Keystone vs. C-L Boys Soccer; DuBois, Clarion Volleyball
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting a pair of games Thursday including the Keystone vs. Clarion-Limestone boys’ soccer match from Clarion High School and the DuBois at Clarion volleyball match. Both games will be available on D9and10Sports.com and the YDL Sports Network social media...
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast C-L/A-C Valley; Warren/Cathedral Prep Volleyball Tuesday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting a pair of volleyball games Tuesday including the A-C Valley at Clarion-Limestone match and the Cathedral Prep at Warren match. Chris Rossetti will have the call from C-L High School with Brian Hagberg on the call from Warren High...
d9and10sports.com
Oct. 12, 2022: Punxsy Celebrates Griebel in Win Over C-L; Port Allegany Tops St. Marys
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. – On a night when she was honored for her 1,000th career set assist, Danielle Griebel had 40 set assists, 13 digs, and two kills to lift Punxsutawney to a 3-1 (19-25, 25-19, 25-20, 27-25) over visiting Clarion-Limestone. After Wednesday night, Griebel has 1,111 career set assists.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
d9and10sports.com
Oct. 10, 2022 VB Recaps: DuBois Cruises to Win; Sharon Picks Up Victory
ST. MARYS, Pa. – Morgan Pasternak’s match-high 10 kills helped DuBois to a 3-0 (25-8, 25-11, 25-13) road sweep of St. Marys. Jess Pfaff added eight kills for the Lady Beavers and also contributed 10 digs as did Gabby Gulvas. Emma Delp had five aces. Emily Snyder ran...
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: A-C Valley at Clarion-Limestone Volleyball
STRATTANVILLE, Pa. – Watch live as Clarion-Limestone hosts A-C Valley in KSAC volleyball action. Chris Rossetti is on the call from C-L High School. The game can be watched above or below, or on any of the YDL Sports Network’s social media channels.
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Missing Woman Could Be in Venango County Area
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police have been notified to be on the lookout for a missing 32-year-old woman who has family connections in the Venango County area. According to TribLIVE.com, Castle Shannon police are looking for 32-year-old Emily Stalter, of Castle Shannon. She was last seen Monday, October 10, at Trader Joe’s in Mt. Lebanon, Allegheny County.
yourerie
Click here for the Evening/Tonight Weather Forecast
A cold front moves East. Any leftover rain showers taper. It will remain gusty at times overnight into Friday. Cooler temperatures will also return overnight. Any lake enhanced rain showers will shift offshore by Friday with a clearing sky. Blustery and cooler overall on Friday. Gusty SW flow Saturday, with slightly milder air expected before the pattern turns much colder by next week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
yourdailylocal.com
2022 Trick or Treat Hours
WARREN, Pa. – Here are the Trick or Treat hours for municipalities around Warren County. *Will be updated as more times are released. If you know of a Trick or Treat (or Trunk or Treat) event that we don’t have listed, please email us the information at news@yourdailylocal.com.
Steelhead fishing season begins in Erie Co.
Steelhead season is underway in Erie, and fisherman from all over took to the waters while businesses expected a big bump in their sales. Fishermen from near and far came to Erie to fish for steelheads. This results in an expected business boom for Poor Richard’s Bait and Tackle. Fishermen were shoulder to shoulder along Walnut […]
Summit Twp. Sam’s Club employee dies following work accident
An employee at the Summit Township Sam’s Club died after being hit by a loading dock door. Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook confirmed Benjamin Knight Jr., 20, died at UPMC Hamot on Oct. 7. The incident happened on Sept. 30 when Cook said a spring broke in a rolling overhead door, causing it to fall […]
explore venango
Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash on I-80 in Clinton Township
CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on September 25 on Interstate 80 in Clinton Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened on Interstate 80 in Clinton Township, Venango County, at 2:29 p.m. on Sunday, September 25. Police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How bad is cell service in Warren County? Your chance to tell someone who can do something.
If you live in or pass through a dead zone, your cell phone is about as helpful as a brick when you’re trying to make a call. Warren County wants to do something about that. If your cellular service stinks, you can weigh in on a county government survey that’s collecting anecdotes to help map areas where signals are poor or degraded.
Coroner identifies victim of fatal E. 38th St. crash
The victim of a deadly weekend crash in the City of Erie has been identified. The accident happened just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday on East 38th Street near Holland Street. According to the Erie County Coroner’s Office, Steven Stanton, 42, died of multiple blunt force trauma. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Erie Police […]
erienewsnow.com
Preparing for the First Snowfall of the Season
Winter is set to make its return soon, which means it's time to dig the snow blowers out of storage and get them serviced. Officials at Wagner's Mower and Plow Sales and Services on West Ridge Road gave advice on what things to look for when getting your snow blower serviced.
casdbeavertales.org
Meet new teacher Miss Seggi
Introducing Corry High’s new tenth grade honors English and history teacher Miss Seggi. Monday October 3 marked Miss Seggi’s first day on the job at Corry High. Miss Seggi is in her second year of teaching. She spent her first year at Fort LeBoeuf. She attended Fort LeBoeuf High School, and then went to college at Pitt Bradford studying English Education, and then at Fort LeBoeuf earned certification to teach social studies. She chose this specific job because it offered the things she was looking for, and it was a permanent position. Seggi actually applied for a job here but was told that no spots were open. Then this position opened up, and she had a connection that got her recognized, and her resume checked out to be perfect for this spot.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Reacts to Comedian Tom Segura Hating Erie
Comedian Tom Segura has been vocal about his hatred for Erie on his recent podcast 2 Bears, 1 Cave. A snippet with Segura's comments about Erie has since circled the community leaving residents wondering why he feels so strongly about the town. Years ago, Tom did perform standup in Erie...
Channellock in Meadville celebrates local investments with state officials
It’s Manufacturing Week in Pennsylvania and state officials celebrated local investments by touring Channellock on Tuesday. More than 300 family-sustaining jobs will stay in Crawford County. A manufacturing company in Meadville, Channellock, received about $3 million from a funding proposal. It’s part of Governor Tom Wolf’s investment in the industry. The investment is to help […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
223 Live Animals Removed from Erie County Farm After Discovery of Gruesome Burn Pile
ERIE CO., Pa. (EYT)— Pennsylvania State Police troopers seized over 200 animals including dogs, cats, pigs, chickens, ducks, and pigeons after receiving a report of cruelty to animals at a farm on Edinboro Road in Summit Township, Erie County Saturday night. Troopers were alerted to the conditions by The...
1 flown to the hospital in Clearfield County crash
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man was flown to Conemaugh Hospital in Johnstown after crashing into a tree Sunday. On Oct. 9 around 1:42 p.m., a man was driving south on SR 2019 in Bell Township when he left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree on the west side […]
Comments / 0