Family of Newport News hit-and-run victim pleads for answers 1 year later

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News Family is still pleading for answers after their loved one was killed in a hit-and-run crash at 39th and Chestnut last year.

Saturday marked one year since George Byrd’s death. The 58-year-old was found lying in the middle of the street on October 8, 2021.

Newport News Police believe Byrd was walking in the crosswalk when he was hit. Officers say this case is still under investigation.

“Why would you just leave him in the street like that?” said Mildred Davis, George’s sister. “That’s my main concern, why did you just leave him like that and then not come forward?”

Davis says she remembers the night her brother was killed like it was yesterday. The driver who hit him still hasn’t been found.

“He had a lot of people that loved him and we just want closure,” said Davis. “I know it’s hard, but it’s a life they took.”

Davis lives close to the intersection where the accident happened. She says it’s difficult to drive through there without thinking of George.

“Before, I’d go straight. Now, I’ll make a left or a right and go out of my way instead of just driving on through because I can see my brother laying right there everyday,” said Davis.

His family thinks he was on his way to visit a friend.

George’s 81-year-old mom, Mildred Byrd, says she just wishes the person would come forward.

“I don’t think that they intended to kill anyone, but if they do kill someone, why not come forward, get it off your mind, get it off your chest,” said Byrd. “I just miss seeing him.”

Family members say they miss his laugh, his amazing cooking, and just the joy he brought to others.

George’s sister, Ernestine Byrd, says she misses the time they spent together.

“Somebody else knows, but they aren’t telling it either and I don’t know how they can walk around like that. I know they have a conscience,” said Ernestine. “It’s murder regardless because they haven’t shown up, but it would be a lot better if he would turn himself in.”

George had 5 kids and a number of grandkids too.

Newport News Police told 10 On Your Side there’s no new information to report in this case. They say it’s still under investigation.

If you have any information that you believe could help Newport News police solve this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

