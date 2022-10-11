Henderson County or Madisonville has appeared in every girls’ region championship match since realignment in 2012. And one or the other has won the region title. The two long-time rivals met again Tuesday in another classic that was decided by penalty kicks where Henderson won the round 4-2 and won the match 6-5 to advance to Thursday’s championship match. The Lady Colonels will face Trigg County, who beat University Heights 3-1 in the other semifinal.

HENDERSON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO