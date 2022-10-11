Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Lania Hite Puts Trigg in the Lead
With their regional semifinal match against University Heights tied at 1-1 in the second half, Trigg County’s Lania Hite came up with the biggest play of the season for the Trigg County Lady Wildcats. In this Max’s Moment, see her score the go-ahead goal that would propel Trigg County to the regional title match.
yoursportsedge.com
Trigg Advances to First Ever 2nd Region Championship Match with Win Over UHA
One night after the Trigg County Lady Wildcats set a new record for wins in a season, they accomplished a significant first in program history. The Lady Wildcats scored three unanswered goals in the second half of play as they rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit and upended the University Heights Academy Lady Blazers 3-1 to advance to the program’s first ever berth in the 2nd Region championship match.
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Hoptown’s Magana Talks Two Goal, Two Assist Night
Despite trailing for much of the 1st half of Tuesday’s 2nd-Region semifinal matchup with Lyon County, the Hopkinsville boys’ soccer team roared back with five unanswered goals led by senior Miguel Magana. After notching two goals and a pair of assists in a 5-1 victory, Magana talked about...
yoursportsedge.com
Henderson Returns to Region Title Match for 9th Straight Year
Henderson County or Madisonville has appeared in every girls’ region championship match since realignment in 2012. And one or the other has won the region title. The two long-time rivals met again Tuesday in another classic that was decided by penalty kicks where Henderson won the round 4-2 and won the match 6-5 to advance to Thursday’s championship match. The Lady Colonels will face Trigg County, who beat University Heights 3-1 in the other semifinal.
yoursportsedge.com
Webster County Takes Down Hoptown in Three Sets
In a matchup of teams looking for a little momentum heading into next week’s district volleyball tournaments, Webster County defeated Hopkinsville Tuesday in straight sets at Tiger Gym. Webster won the first set 25-15, overcoming an early 6-1 deficit. The Lady Trojans won the second set 25-17 and clinched...
yoursportsedge.com
Top-Rated Maroons Blank Hoptown 6-0 in Region Semis
The Hopkinsville High School soccer team saw its season come to an end against the top-rated team in the 2nd Region. Madisonville-North Hopkins blanked the Tigers 6-0 Wednesday night in the semifinals of the regional tourney in Henderson. Hoptown (12-10-1) trailed 3-0 at halftime and could never mount much of...
yoursportsedge.com
Trigg County Falls to Murray in Straight Sets
With volleyball in the final week of the regular season, the Trigg County Lady Wildcats made the trip across the lakes Tuesday night to take on the Murray Lady Tigers. Murray was able to fend off the Lady Wildcats and take the straight-set win. Murray won the opening set 25-14...
westkentuckystar.com
Golden Alert issued for Cadiz woman
The Murray Police Department issued a Golden Alert on Tuesday for a Cadiz woman last seen in Murray. Police said 70-year-old Deborah Clark was seen on surveillance video asking for directions to Cadiz at a business on Murray's south side on Tuesday. According to police, another female wearing black clothing gave her a ride.
yoursportsedge.com
Tigers Rally Past Lyon County Into Region Semis (w/PHOTOS)
After a 10-3 victory over Lyon County in the regular season, the Hopkinsville boys’ soccer team may have been surprised to find itself trailing inside the first three minutes of Tuesday’s 2nd-Region quarterfinal at Henderson County. However, the Tigers roared in a four-goal 2nd half to knock off...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Blazers Close Out Season with Win at Apollo
The UHA Lady Blazers closed out the volleyball regular season on a positive note Tuesday night. UHA traveled to Owensboro and came away with a 3-1 win over the Apollo E-Gals. UHA took the opening set of the match 25-22 to go up one set to none. Apollo would battle back and even things up at a set each by winning the second set 25-20.
whvoradio.com
Missing Cadiz Woman Located
A Cadiz woman that was reported missing Wednesday morning has been located. Murray Police say 70-year-old Deborah Clark who was last seen at a business on the south side of Murray has been located Wednesday afternoon. She is reportedly safe and with family.
Kentucky County Repeatedly Deals With Trucks Stuck Under Low-Clearance Railroad Bridge
You're driving on U.S. 431 and you're approaching Central City, Kentucky. There are signs that warn drivers of a bridge with low clearance. There are also lights. And still, road crews are repeatedly called into action to free high profile trucks that get stuck as they attempt to pass under it. It's happened before, and it happened again on Wednesday.
whvoradio.com
Man Injured In Christian County Rollover Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Crofton Fire Tower Road in Christian County Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Lewis Hopper of Christian County was eastbound when the driver lost control causing the SUV to run off the road hitting a utility pole and a culvert before overturning.
14news.com
Part of Highway 54 to close for drain replacement
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Ohio County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close part of Highway 54 for cross-drain replacement. The closure will take place Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The work zone will be between Fordsville and David Seaton Lane. There will be no through...
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Bridge closing through December in Hopkins Co.
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Drivers in Hopkins County who typically use KY 2280/Schmetzer Crossing Road are going to have to find a different route for a few months. Transportation officials say KY 2280 will be closed, starting Wednesday, for a complete bridge replacement. A detour and signs will be...
Semi-truck behind outages in Union, Webster counties
UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Some Webster and Union County residents found themselves without power earlier Tuesday afternoon. Kenergy posted to social media saying they were aware of the outages at 2:43 p.m. Officials say in total, Union County had 116 residents without power while only 28 Webster County residents were impacted. A little over […]
whvoradio.com
Western Kentucky Sees Frost And First Taste Of Fall
Western Kentucky experienced the first taste of fall Saturday night as temperatures around the region dropped into the upper 20’s in some areas. The National Weather Service reports the lowest temperature around Western Kentucky was in Cadiz where the mercury dipped to 29 degrees. Lows dipped to 30 degrees in Henderson, Calhoun, and Elkton. Mayfield recorded 31 degrees, with Princeton, Morganfield, and Greenville checking in at the freezing mark, 32 degrees. Temperatures in other cities around the region remained in the mid-30s.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Identified as Wednesday Night Crash Victim
Police have released the name of a man that was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 30-year-old Frank Bugg, of Clarksville, was exiting a parking lot and going eastbound when it crossed into the opposite lane and struck a truck driven by 77-year-old John Croney of Hopkinsville.
Person accused of trying to stab man, pushing him from vehicle in Trigg County
A Saturday afternoon fight reportedly ended with a man being thrown out of a moving vehicle in Trigg County, according to News 2's partners at WKDZ Radio.
whvoradio.com
Two Women Injured In Cadiz Crash
A wreck on US 68 at Main Street in Cadiz sent two women to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says a truck driven by 23-year-old Dakota Whitfield of Providence was westbound on US 68 when he failed to stop at the traffic light and hit a car driven by 35-year-old Sarah Diepstra of Cadiz that was turning onto US 68 from Main Street.
