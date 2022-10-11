ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trigg County, KY

yoursportsedge.com

Max’s Moment – Lania Hite Puts Trigg in the Lead

With their regional semifinal match against University Heights tied at 1-1 in the second half, Trigg County’s Lania Hite came up with the biggest play of the season for the Trigg County Lady Wildcats. In this Max’s Moment, see her score the go-ahead goal that would propel Trigg County to the regional title match.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Trigg Advances to First Ever 2nd Region Championship Match with Win Over UHA

One night after the Trigg County Lady Wildcats set a new record for wins in a season, they accomplished a significant first in program history. The Lady Wildcats scored three unanswered goals in the second half of play as they rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit and upended the University Heights Academy Lady Blazers 3-1 to advance to the program’s first ever berth in the 2nd Region championship match.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

VIDEO – Hoptown’s Magana Talks Two Goal, Two Assist Night

Despite trailing for much of the 1st half of Tuesday’s 2nd-Region semifinal matchup with Lyon County, the Hopkinsville boys’ soccer team roared back with five unanswered goals led by senior Miguel Magana. After notching two goals and a pair of assists in a 5-1 victory, Magana talked about...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Henderson Returns to Region Title Match for 9th Straight Year

Henderson County or Madisonville has appeared in every girls’ region championship match since realignment in 2012. And one or the other has won the region title. The two long-time rivals met again Tuesday in another classic that was decided by penalty kicks where Henderson won the round 4-2 and won the match 6-5 to advance to Thursday’s championship match. The Lady Colonels will face Trigg County, who beat University Heights 3-1 in the other semifinal.
HENDERSON, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Webster County Takes Down Hoptown in Three Sets

In a matchup of teams looking for a little momentum heading into next week’s district volleyball tournaments, Webster County defeated Hopkinsville Tuesday in straight sets at Tiger Gym. Webster won the first set 25-15, overcoming an early 6-1 deficit. The Lady Trojans won the second set 25-17 and clinched...
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Top-Rated Maroons Blank Hoptown 6-0 in Region Semis

The Hopkinsville High School soccer team saw its season come to an end against the top-rated team in the 2nd Region. Madisonville-North Hopkins blanked the Tigers 6-0 Wednesday night in the semifinals of the regional tourney in Henderson. Hoptown (12-10-1) trailed 3-0 at halftime and could never mount much of...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Trigg County Falls to Murray in Straight Sets

With volleyball in the final week of the regular season, the Trigg County Lady Wildcats made the trip across the lakes Tuesday night to take on the Murray Lady Tigers. Murray was able to fend off the Lady Wildcats and take the straight-set win. Murray won the opening set 25-14...
MURRAY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Golden Alert issued for Cadiz woman

The Murray Police Department issued a Golden Alert on Tuesday for a Cadiz woman last seen in Murray. Police said 70-year-old Deborah Clark was seen on surveillance video asking for directions to Cadiz at a business on Murray's south side on Tuesday. According to police, another female wearing black clothing gave her a ride.
MURRAY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Tigers Rally Past Lyon County Into Region Semis (w/PHOTOS)

After a 10-3 victory over Lyon County in the regular season, the Hopkinsville boys’ soccer team may have been surprised to find itself trailing inside the first three minutes of Tuesday’s 2nd-Region quarterfinal at Henderson County. However, the Tigers roared in a four-goal 2nd half to knock off...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Lady Blazers Close Out Season with Win at Apollo

The UHA Lady Blazers closed out the volleyball regular season on a positive note Tuesday night. UHA traveled to Owensboro and came away with a 3-1 win over the Apollo E-Gals. UHA took the opening set of the match 25-22 to go up one set to none. Apollo would battle back and even things up at a set each by winning the second set 25-20.
OWENSBORO, KY
whvoradio.com

Missing Cadiz Woman Located

A Cadiz woman that was reported missing Wednesday morning has been located. Murray Police say 70-year-old Deborah Clark who was last seen at a business on the south side of Murray has been located Wednesday afternoon. She is reportedly safe and with family.
CADIZ, KY
whvoradio.com

Man Injured In Christian County Rollover Crash

A man was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Crofton Fire Tower Road in Christian County Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Lewis Hopper of Christian County was eastbound when the driver lost control causing the SUV to run off the road hitting a utility pole and a culvert before overturning.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Part of Highway 54 to close for drain replacement

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Ohio County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close part of Highway 54 for cross-drain replacement. The closure will take place Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The work zone will be between Fordsville and David Seaton Lane. There will be no through...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Traffic Alert: Bridge closing through December in Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Drivers in Hopkins County who typically use KY 2280/Schmetzer Crossing Road are going to have to find a different route for a few months. Transportation officials say KY 2280 will be closed, starting Wednesday, for a complete bridge replacement. A detour and signs will be...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Semi-truck behind outages in Union, Webster counties

UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Some Webster and Union County residents found themselves without power earlier Tuesday afternoon. Kenergy posted to social media saying they were aware of the outages at 2:43 p.m. Officials say in total, Union County had 116 residents without power while only 28 Webster County residents were impacted. A little over […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Western Kentucky Sees Frost And First Taste Of Fall

Western Kentucky experienced the first taste of fall Saturday night as temperatures around the region dropped into the upper 20’s in some areas. The National Weather Service reports the lowest temperature around Western Kentucky was in Cadiz where the mercury dipped to 29 degrees. Lows dipped to 30 degrees in Henderson, Calhoun, and Elkton. Mayfield recorded 31 degrees, with Princeton, Morganfield, and Greenville checking in at the freezing mark, 32 degrees. Temperatures in other cities around the region remained in the mid-30s.
KENTUCKY STATE
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Identified as Wednesday Night Crash Victim

Police have released the name of a man that was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 30-year-old Frank Bugg, of Clarksville, was exiting a parking lot and going eastbound when it crossed into the opposite lane and struck a truck driven by 77-year-old John Croney of Hopkinsville.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Two Women Injured In Cadiz Crash

A wreck on US 68 at Main Street in Cadiz sent two women to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says a truck driven by 23-year-old Dakota Whitfield of Providence was westbound on US 68 when he failed to stop at the traffic light and hit a car driven by 35-year-old Sarah Diepstra of Cadiz that was turning onto US 68 from Main Street.
CADIZ, KY

