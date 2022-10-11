It’s About Time: U.K. TV Leaders Will Make Commitments to Deaf, Disabled and Neurodivergent Talent in Groundbreaking Showcase Event

Read full article on original website
ITV And Disney Back Ruth Madeley-Hosted Celebration Of Disabled Talent At BAFTA
Actress Ruth Madeley will co-host a Disney- and ITV-backed performance event at BAFTA in London later this month will aim to tackle the lack of representation and opportunity for deaf, disabled and neurodivergent creatives. Ten performers will feature in About Time!, which has been created as a call to action for broadcasters, commissioners, casting agents, producers, and agents who are central to improving the opportunities for deaf, disabled and neurodivergent creative communities. It is set for Friday, October 28, hosted by Bafta-nominated actor Madeley (Then Barbara Met Alan, Years and Years, Don’t Take My Baby) and Coronation Street actor Cherylee Houston. About Time! has been devised...
Vanessa Williams’ Penthouse Magazine Scandal In Works As Limited Series At Sony TV With Neil Meron Producing
EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Williams’ personal story about the scandal that forced her to resign her Miss America crown in 1984 is in the works for the small screen. Sony Pictures Television has optioned rights to her story to develop as a limited series, with veteran Neil Meron executive producing. Williams made history in 1983 by becoming the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America. Weeks before completing her reign, she was forced to resign her title under pressure from the organization when controversy ensued after nude photos of her taken prior to her Miss America win were published without her consent...
Brendan Fraser Supported By His Partner At ‘The Whale’ Premiere
Brendan Fraser was recently supported by his partner Jeanne Moore at the UK premiere of his newest film The Whale, which has already received rave reviews. The two were attending the seventh day of the BFI London Film Festival. This isn’t the first time Jeanne has made a public appearance...
Bobby Cannavale, Robert De Niro & Rose Byrne Comedy ‘Inappropriate Behavior’ Gets UK Deal
EXCLUSIVE: Signature Entertainment has acquired UK and Irish rights to Bobby Cannavale, Rose Byrne and Robert De Niro road-trip comedy Inappropriate Behavior from Mister Smith Entertainment. The film also stars Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring), Rainn Wilson (The Office), Whoopi Goldberg (Ghost) and William Fitzgerald. Inappropriate Behavior, which is currently in...
Angela Lansbury, star of TV, film and theatre, dies aged 96
Lansbury won an Oscar nomination for her first role in the 1944 film Gaslight, and gained international acclaim as Murder, She Wrote’s Jessica Fletcher
West End to dim lights in honour of ‘immensely talented’ Dame Angela Lansbury
London’s West End theatres will dim their lights in memory of “immensely talented” Dame Angela Lansbury, after her death at the age of 96.The Irish-British and American actress, best known for her portrayal of Jessica Fletcher in American drama series Murder, She Wrote, was a leading light on Broadway and the West End throughout her career.According to a family statement, Dame Angela died “peacefully” in her sleep five days before her 97th birthday.As a tribute to her, West End theatres will dim their lights before performances for two minutes at 7pm on Wednesday, the Society of London Theatre (SOLT) and...
George Harrison Said It Was Hard Making Films for American Audiences
George Harrison started his production company, HandMade Films, in the late 1970s. However, he didn't enjoy making films for American audiences.
Ryan O’Connell, Jim Parsons Starring in Comedy ‘Just by Looking at Him'(EXCLUSIVE)
Ryan O’Connell will make his directorial debut with “Just by Looking at Him,” an adaptation of his novel of the same name. In addition to directing and writing the script, O’Connell will play the lead role of Elliot, a gay television writer with cerebral palsy. “The Big Bang Theory’s” Jim Parsons will co-star as Elliot’s boss, Ethan. According to the official description, the comedy will follow Elliot as he tries “to find love and connection in a world that wasn’t built for him.” FilmNation Entertainment and Berlanti/Schechter Films’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will produce the film. Lucas Wiesendanger will oversee...
‘Killing Eve’ Lead Writer Laura Neal Strikes Overall Deal With MGM Television
EXCLUSIVE: Laura Neal, who was lead writer and exec producer of the fourth and final season of BBC America’s Killing Eve, is getting into business with MGM Television. Neal, whose other credits include Netflix’s Sex Education, has struck a multi-year overall deal with the Amazon-owned production division. She will create, develop and produce original scripted programming for MGM’s television studio. Neal has also worked on Netflix series including Day Break and Turn Up Charlie, BBC’s Tatau, Channel 4’s My Mad Fat Diary and ITV2’s Secret Diary of a Call Girl. “I’m thrilled to be working with the team at MGM. I’ve long been a fan...
Cyrano review – Virginia Gay shines in this bold, queer reimagining
The story of Cyrano de Bergerac has been told time and time again, from the original 1897 play by French poet Edmond Rostand, through to countless modern adaptations – the literal (2021’s Cyrano, starring Peter Dinklage in the lead role) and the loose (the 1996 romcom The Truth About Cats and Dogs; Netflix’s absolute stinker of a 2018 teen comedy Sierra Burgess is a Loser). It’s a timeless tale: self-conscious guy feels as if he’s not good or hot enough for his crush, so he ventriloquises someone else to win her over. A completely normal thing to do – what could possibly go wrong?
Scarlett Johansson: Being ‘Hypersexualized’ and ‘Objectified’ Led Me to Believe My Career Was Over
Scarlett Johansson revealed on a recent episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast that she felt her career would end early on because she was “hypersexualized” by the industry at a young age. The actor said she became so “objectified” and “pigeonholed” as a young actor that she didn’t think it was possible she’d be able to diversify her characters.
‘Gangs Of New York’: Miramax Has A TV Series In The Works With Martin Scorsese Attached To Direct The First Two Episodes
Twenty years ago, Martin Scorsese and Miramax released “Gangs Of New York” to solid acclaim and box-office numbers. Most critics thought it fell short of Scorsese’s most triumphant works but praised the film’s densely realized sets and costume design. Still, critics and audiences couldn’t help but think: the 167-minute theatrical cut, and even Scorsese’s 3+ hour workprint of the film, wasn’t enough time to properly tell the Five Points saga.
Soul Train Awards Returns to Las Vegas as BET Sets November Event Date (EXCLUSIVE)
BET is bringing the “Soul Train Awards” back to Las Vegas. The channel is set to announce on Thursday that the annual event’s 2022 edition will tape on Sunday, November 13, in Sin City. The awards show aims to recognize the year’s top soul, R&B and hip hop.
Timothy Dalton Cast in ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’
He will play Donald Whitfield, a powerful, self-confident man who reeks of wealth and the lack of empathy it requires to attain it. He is intimidating and nefarious and is used to getting what he wants. More from Variety. 'Wolf Pack' Series Set for January 2023 Premiere, Paramount+ Shares Teaser...
The Chelsea Detective Renewed by Acorn TV & ZDF
AMC Networks’ Acorn TV and ZDF have ordered a second season of the hit U.K. mystery drama series The Chelsea Detective from Expectation. Returning in 2023, the series sees Adrian Scarborough (Killing Eve, The King’s Speech, 1917) back as Detective Inspector Max Arnold alongside new co-lead Vanessa Emme (Dublin Murders, Three Families) as Detective Sergeant Layla Walsh.
Holly Willoughby 'sneaks out of National Television Awards early' after This Morning gets booed by audience following 'queuegate' controversy
Holly Willoughby reportedly snuck out of the National Television Awards before the ceremony had ended on Thursday. The TV presenter, 41, was booed during the event when she and co-host Phillip Schofield's show This Morning was announced as one of the nominees for the Best Daytime award following their 'queuegate' controversy.
Fifth Season, Formerly Endeavor Content, Promotes TV Chiefs Joe Hipps, Todd Sharp & Prentiss Fraser
Fifth Season has promoted its television bosses. Joe Hipps, Todd Sharp and Prentiss Fraser have been upped by the company formerly known as Endeavor Content. Hipps, who was EVP, Television, has been promoted to President, TV Development and Production. Sharp, who was EVP, Physical Production and Current Programming, becomes President, Production and Current. Fraser, who was EVP, Television Distribution becomes President, Television Distribution. Hipps continues to lead the TV studio’s creative team, which is behind series such as Severance, Tokyo Vice and Nine Perfect Strangers as well as upcoming series such as Chief of War starring Jason Momoa and Lady in the Lake starring Natalie Portman. Sharp continues...
Issa Rae Says Hollywood Protects Ezra Miller, Who Is ‘Behaving Atrociously’
Issa Rae, actress, producer and creator of the hit HBO comedy Insecure, has taken aim at the Hollywood machine for protecting The Flash star Ezra Miller as they repeatedly ran afoul of the law. Asked in an Elle interview about how the entertainment industry needs to change, Rae said, “I...
The Daily 10-11-22 Inside the shocking rise and fall of an SF reality show
San Francisco isn’t exactly synonymous with reality TV. Season three of "The Real World" may still be the city’s most lauded attempt and it premiered nearly 30 years ago. One thing the City by the Bay is notorious for, though, is its real estate. But when Bravo decided to bring its successful franchise of "Million Dollar Listing" to the Bay Area, it didn’t matter that the homes were gorgeous, it fizzled after just one season. And no one really knows why. Or at least, no one can agree on why. • Blink-182 release crude video announcing Bay Area reunion concert
Jason Kim Inks Overall Deal With 20th Television & Onyx Collective
EXCLUSIVE: Barry writer-producer Jason Kim has signed a multi-year overall deal with 20th Television and Onyx Collective, under which he will develop television projects exclusively for both. Kim is embarking on the 20th TV/Onyx deal after spending the bulk of his TV career to date at HBO, working on Girls, Divorce and, most recently, Barry, sharing in the show’s two Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy nominations, a WGA Award win and a PGA Award nomination. His career has taken off beyond TV too, with his new musical KPOP, which he created and wrote the book for, set to make its Broadway debut next month,...
