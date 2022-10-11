ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s About Time: U.K. TV Leaders Will Make Commitments to Deaf, Disabled and Neurodivergent Talent in Groundbreaking Showcase Event

By Manori Ravindran
 2 days ago
Actress Ruth Madeley will co-host a Disney- and ITV-backed performance event at BAFTA in London later this month will aim to tackle the lack of representation and opportunity for deaf, disabled and neurodivergent creatives. Ten performers will feature in About Time!, which has been created as a call to action for broadcasters, commissioners, casting agents, producers, and agents who are central to improving the opportunities for deaf, disabled and neurodivergent creative communities. It is set for Friday, October 28, hosted by Bafta-nominated actor Madeley (Then Barbara Met Alan, Years and Years, Don’t Take My Baby) and Coronation Street actor Cherylee Houston. About Time! has been devised...
