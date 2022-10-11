ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

californiaglobe.com

Republicans Unveil ‘The California Promise’ – Does it Matter?

No state in America is more thoroughly dominated by one party than California. The State Senate has been controlled by Democrats for over 30 years, with Republicans currently holding only 9 of the 40 seats. Since 1992 the State Assembly was in Republican hands only once, in 1996, and today GOP politicians occupy only 19 of the 80 seats. Starting with Governor Newsom, every higher office is held by a Democrat.
SFGate

Fall COVID-19 surge could happen in Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The top health officer in Washington state’s most populous county said Thursday that a fall and winter COVID surge is likely headed to the Pacific Northwest after months of relatively low case levels. County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said during a news briefing that...
The Mendocino Voice

California and Mendocino County celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day

MENDOCINO Co., 10/10/22 — Today marks the fourth year that California has recognized Indigenous Peoples’ Day, and we’ve published the statement from the Governor’s Office below. Indigenous Peoples’ Day is also a recognized holiday in Mendocino County, first recognized as by the Board of Supervisors as a regular ongoing holiday in 2019, as well as in many local jurisdictions across the state and country. This year, for the second year in a row, the day is also a federal holiday, recognized with a proclamation from President Joe Biden.
J.R. Heimbigner

Payments up to $1,050 starting now for California residents

rolled up moneyPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Here's good news for millions of Californians– approximately 23 million people. With the new Inflation Relief Program from Gov. Newsom, residents will be sent up to $1,050 from the state of California. (source) This program is also called the Middle Class Tax Relief program. To receive your payment, you must have filed a complete 2020 tax return by October 15, 2021. (Source)
KTLA

Man arrested for setting commercial trucks on fire in California

A man is facing federal imprisonment for allegedly setting 25 commercial trucks on fire throughout California and seven other states. The suspect, Viorel Pricop, 64, of Michigan, has been charged with one count of arson of property in interstate commerce. If convicted, he faces anywhere from five years to 20 years in federal prison. Pricop […]
CarBuzz.com

Digital License Plates Are Now Legal In California

Earlier this year, California ran a pilot program for digital license plates. While the program was running, no more than 0.5% of registered vehicles were granted access. On 5 October 2022, the Motor Vehicle Digital Number Plates bill (AB-984) was updated, officially granting everyone in the state permission to use a digital license plate. Digital license plates are now officially in California, Arizona, and Michigan. Texas currently allows digital plates for commercial fleets.
