Just when you thought TNT was getting out of the scripted business, they’re kinda sorta back in. TNT announced on Wednesday morning that it has acquired The Lazarus Project, a UK action-thriller that made its debut across the pond this June, with an eye on an early 2023 Stateside premiere. The Lazarus Project will thus mark the first new scripted drama to bow on TNT since the April 2022 merger that brought Discovery and WarnerMedia together as Warner Bros. Discovery. (Since that merger, Claws and Animal Kingdom have both ended, while Snowpiercer is heading into a fourth/final season that was greenlit prior.) “We...

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO