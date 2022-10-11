Read full article on original website
'Law & Order: SVU': Key Mariska Hargitay Scene Cut From Premiere After Airing
The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit team got the short end of the screentime stick during the major Law & Order three-show crossover that aired last week. They had even less screentime if you did not see the three-hour epic as it aired on NBC on Sept. 22. That's because an important scene featuring Mariska Hargitay and Peter Scanavino was trimmed out of the streaming version. Spoilers follow!
‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman
EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
Quantum Leap Boss Promises NBC Reboot Will Address Sam Beckett's Leap Into Magic From Original Series
Does Quantum Leap’s Herbert “Magic” Williams (played by Ernie Hudson) remember Sam Beckett (played in the original series by Scott Bakula) jumping into him? NBC’s continuation of the time-travel series will provide an answer in the coming weeks. Episode 4 will address the leap in question, which occurred in a Season 3 episode of the original series featuring Christopher Kirby as a young Magic, showrunner Martin Gero tells TVLine. “[Magic] does explain, from his point of view, that leap,” Gero hints. “Ernie [Hudson] gives this phenomenal monologue. It’s so beautiful. It might be my favorite scene of this first chunk [of episodes]....
How NCIS' Latest Premiere Quietly Destroyed Fans' Hopes Of Mark Harmon's Return As Gibbs
NCIS kicked off Season 20 with a crossover event, while also quietly deflating fans' hopes for Mark Harmon to return as Gibbs.
TVLine Items: Feds Casts Niecy's Wife, Loki Season 2 Promotion and More
The Rookie: Feds is bringing a real-life love connection to the show: Jessica Betts, wife of series star Niecy Nash-Betts, will guest-star on the ABC drama as a love interest for Nash-Betts’ character Simone Clark, it was announced on Tuesday. Additionally, Tom Arnold (Roseanne) will appear as the charismatic...
Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. Developing Father-Son Comedy at CBS
Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. are once again taking their father-son act to the small screen, this time in their first joint sitcom. The real-life relatives will play father and son in a CBS multi-cam comedy, co-written by Wayans and Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing), our sister site Deadline reports. Wayans will reportedly play a famous, divorced radio show host known as “Poppa,” who vows to make a proper adult out of his grown son (Wayans Jr.), who is quickly approaching 40. For what it’s worth, Wayans Jr.’s character is said to have all of his father’s charm “and none of...
What to watch this week: Halloween Ends for Jamie Lee Curtis & Co., Rings of Power season finale
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar.
Andrés Delgado Joins Cast Of Hulu’s Limited Series Boxing Drama ‘La Máquina’
EXCLUSIVE: Andrés Delgado has landed a recurring guest star role in Hulu limited series La Máquina. Delgado — whose credits include Gabriel Ripstein’s Prime Video series An Unknown Enemy directed by Gabriel Ripstein, HBO Max’s Sierra Madre and Netflix’s Pedal to the Metal — has been cast as Saul, an obedient right-hand man to Diego Luna’s Andy in the Searchlight TV boxing drama. The character’s described as too sweet for the cut-throat world of professional sports but with sincere affection for Andy and Esteban (Gael García Bernal). La Máquina follows aging boxer Esteban, whose crafty manager Andy secures him one last shot at a title only to...
Young Sheldon (Season 6 Episode 3) “Passion’s Harvest and a Sheldocracy” trailer, release date
Sheldon must choose sides in an ethical dilemma. Startattle.com – Young Sheldon | CBS. Also, Mary tries her hand at writing and Mandy needs a new place to live. This episode was directed by Jeremy Howe and written by Steve Holland, Nick Bakay, and Marie Cheng. Network: CBS. Episode...
‘Dead Boy Detectives’: Michael Beach, Joshua Colley & Lindsey Gort Join HBO Max Series
EXCLUSIVE: Michael Beach (Dahmer: Monster), Joshua Colley (Senior Year) and Lindsey Gort (All Rise) have joined the cast of Dead Boy Detectives, HBO Max’s upcoming drama series based on the DC Comics characters created by Neil Gaiman, in key recurring roles. The series hails from The Flight Attendant’s Steve Yockey, Doom Patrol’s Jeremy Carver, Berlanti Productions, and Warner Bros. Television. Beach, Colley and Gort join series stars George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri and Kassius Nelson. The eight-part series is a ghost story that explores loss, grief, and death through the lens of Edwin Payne (Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Revri), two dead British teenagers, and their...
TNT Acquires The Lazarus Project, UK Action Drama, to Debut in Early 2023
Just when you thought TNT was getting out of the scripted business, they’re kinda sorta back in. TNT announced on Wednesday morning that it has acquired The Lazarus Project, a UK action-thriller that made its debut across the pond this June, with an eye on an early 2023 Stateside premiere. The Lazarus Project will thus mark the first new scripted drama to bow on TNT since the April 2022 merger that brought Discovery and WarnerMedia together as Warner Bros. Discovery. (Since that merger, Claws and Animal Kingdom have both ended, while Snowpiercer is heading into a fourth/final season that was greenlit prior.) “We...
'The Conners' Preview: Emma Kenney Reunites With 'Shameless' Co-Star Ethan Cutkosky (Exclusive)
Emma Kenney and Ethan Cutkosky are about to reunite on The Conners after spending 11 seasons as members of the Gallagher family that was central to the Showtime series Shameless. Ahead of Cutkosky’s debut on the ABC sitcom, ET has an exclusive look at the episode, “Parent Trap and Heart Attacks,” while the two actors tease what’s in store for his character.
This Is Us EP Teases Justin Hartley's CBS Pilot The Never Game: 'Imagine Kevin Pearson As an Action Hero'
Manny says “Haaaaaaasta la vista, baby?” The pilot for Justin Hartley‘s potential new series, The Never Game, started shooting today — an occasion that pilot director/executive producer Ken Olin marked by giving the public a hint at what’s in store. “Imagine Kevin Pearson as an action hero,” tweeted Olin, who was an executive producer on Hartley’s recently wrapped NBC drama This Is Us. “Yep. #NoTears.” CBS ordered a pilot for The Never Game in September 2021. The potential drama is based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel; it follows Hartley’s lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw, who roams the country as a “reward seeker,” using his expert...
Amazon Prime Video Reveals Trailer for ‘The English’ Western Series Starring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer (TV News Roundup)
Prime Video shared the official trailer for upcoming Western drama series “The English,” starring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer. All six episodes of the limited series will premiere on November 11 exclusively in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the Nordics on Prime Video, following its November 10 UK premiere on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. The series is created by Hugo Blick, who also serves as an executive producer, director and writer. The series follows aristocratic Englishwoman Lady Cornelia Locke, played by Blunt, and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout named Eli Whipp, played by Spencer. They come together in 1890...
EastEnders' Zack Morris is cast in huge new TV series alongside Picard star
EastEnders star Zack Morris has landed himself a big new role, in Disney+'s new TV series of Goosebumps. As reported by Variety, the actor – who played Keegan Baker on the BBC One soap between 2017 and 2022 – and Picard star Isa Briones are the newest cast members for the House of Mouse's upcoming interpretation of R L Stein's children's horror books.
NBC Orders Additional Episodes of ‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot
Quantum Leap is coming back for more. The Hollywood Reporter announced today that the NBC series has been given an order for six more episodes. The series, which is a reboot of the classic series of the same name, launched in September to 3.35 million viewers. After three episodes, the series looks to be averaging just under 3 million total same-day viewers. It is also ranked as the number one new show in the all-too-important 18-49 demographic.
Fanatic Feed: Percy Jackson Casts The Flash's Jessica Parker Kennedy, Game of Thrones Vet Joins Dune Series, & More!
Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Thursday, October 13, 2022. Disney+ is rounding out the cast of its Percy Jackson and the Olympians series with three new additions. Adam Copeland (WWE Hall of Famer), Jessica Parker Kennedy (The Flash), and Susan Cryer (Silicon...
Timothy Dalton Cast in ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’
He will play Donald Whitfield, a powerful, self-confident man who reeks of wealth and the lack of empathy it requires to attain it. He is intimidating and nefarious and is used to getting what he wants. More from Variety. 'Wolf Pack' Series Set for January 2023 Premiere, Paramount+ Shares Teaser...
Marin Ireland Joins Apple’s ‘Sinking Spring’ TV Series
EXCLUSIVE: Marin Ireland is set as the female lead opposite Brian Tyree Henry and Michael Mando in Apple TV+’s crime drama series Sinking Spring, from Top Gun: Maverick writer Peter Craig. The series is directed and executive produced by Ridley Scott via his Scott Free Productions, with Henry also executive producing. Based on Dennis Tafoya’s book Dope Thief, Sinking Spring follows long-time Philly friends and delinquents, Ray (Henry) and Manny (Mando), who pose as DEA agents to rob an unknown house in the countryside, only to have their small-time grift become a life-and-death enterprise, as they unwittingly reveal and unravel the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern seaboard. Ireland will...
‘Mythic Quest’ Season 3 Trailer: Rob McElhenney & Charlotte Nicdao Start Fresh In The Apple TV+ Comedy Series
What’s better than a workplace comedy focused on the day-to-day operations of a company filled with whacky employees? A workplace comedy focused on TWO companies filled with whacky employees. Welcome to “Mythic Quest” Season 3. As seen in the trailer for Season 3, “Mythic Quest” picks up...
