I would cancel Netflix, Hulu and Apple TV Plus in October — here’s why
Holiday shopping may require some streaming service savings. Here's our deep dive into which ones you should cancel.
CNET
Avoid High Streaming TV Costs on Netflix, HBO Max and More With One Trick
TV shows like House of the Dragon and Andor may have filled up your streaming schedule recently, but how much are you spending when inflation has affected prices and household budgets? There are lots of great series and movies across dozens of streaming services, but even subscribing to five of them could easily cost you more than $50 a month. (Just look at the latest pricing news for Disney Plus.) We're going to show you a trick that can help save you money.
France 24
Netflix to debut subscription with ads
Basic with Ads subscriptions will be priced at $6.99 in the United States, three dollars less than a basic option without ads, Netflix chief operating officer Greg Peters said in a briefing. "The timing is great because we really are at this pivotal moment in the entertainment industry and evolution...
Get Popular Streaming Services from $2.99 With This Prime Video Deal
Just in time for fall, Amazon has launched a number of new offers on its Prime Video Channels page, which allows you to subscribe to premium streaming services and download movies using your Amazon account — for cheap. Prime Video Channels typically cost between $4.99 and $10.99 per month (the price they’d be if you subscribed on their respective websites), but right now, you can get a subscription to the horror channel Screambox for just $2.99 a month plus week-long free trials to Paramount+, Showtime, EPIX and AMC with no commitment. Buy Screambox Subscripton $2.99 Like Shudder (AMC’s horror movie streaming...
Netflix Rolls Out Its Ad-Supported Plan, Reveals Pricing and Content Restrictions
A day that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago has finally arrived: Netflix is ready to add commercials. The streaming giant announced the rollout of its latest pricing tier, Basic with Ads, on Thursday. The plan, which launches in 12 countries including the United States this November, will cost $6.99 per month. That’s about 30 percent cheaper than a Basic Netflix subscription, which costs $9.99 per month. Both plans allow users to stream content in 720p/HD, but as the title suggests, the Basic with Ads plan will feature limited commercial breaks. Netflix says that Basic with Ads users should...
Motley Fool
The 7 Best Free Streaming Services
Cut the cord and the monthly fees with these free streaming options. There are several free streaming services with thousands of titles available, as well as live channels. Most of these services require you to watch ads during the content. Hoopla and Kanopy are accessible with a library card and...
CNET
Netflix Ads: Everything to Know
Netflix has a cheaper tier with advertising coming. Netflix, the world's biggest subscription video service, grew into a behemoth partly thanks to its strategy of making its shows and movies available in ad-free binges. At a time when commercial-packed traditional TV dominated, Netflix pitched itself as the alternative that wouldn't break the flow of your programming with advertising, nor would it make you wait week to week for your next episode. Building itself into a giant by being the contrarian, Netflix spent years dismissing the notion of advertising on its service.
Here's the new cost of a subscription for Hulu
As the streaming wars continue and services continue to tousle over consumer dollars, it seems that those dollars aren’t stretching as far as they used to. And it’s prompting one of the most well-known of the bunch to raise its prices.
Netflix's new cheaper plan with ads gets release date and price – is it worth it?
Netflix with ads arrives in the UK, US, Canada, Australia and more in November
Netflix unveils details on cheaper, ad-supported subscription plan
Netflix has revealed that its new Basic with Ads subscription plan will cost $6.99 a month and launch Nov. 3. The new plan will feature advertisements and will be missing some content available with other plans.
9to5Mac
Netflix ad-supported tier launching next month: $7 per month, 720p streaming
Netflix has officially announced its new ad-supported tier, which will launch on November 3. In the United States, this new “Basic with Ads” plan will cost $6.99 per month. You’ll see around four to five minutes of ads per hour and video quality will be limited to 720p…
techunwrapped.com
It’s not on Netflix or HBO, where can I watch a series or movie online?
With an increasing number of streaming platforms available and not only is it more complicated to pay for each and every one of them, but it is also very difficult to know where are they the current or past series that we want to see. Fortunately, this problem has a very simple solution as we show you below.
techunwrapped.com
Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video: 1 in 2 French people subscribe to a streaming service
1 out of 2 French people subscribe to a streaming service. This is the main statistic revealed by the latest study from the GetApp recommendation engine. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Disney+ are not the only platforms popular with the French. Product delivery and online service delivery services are also popular.
Netflix Subscribers Can Now Get Half Off by Sitting Through Ads
Starting next month, U.S. customers will be able to enjoy their favorite Netflix shows for less than half the current price—provided they’re willing to sit through commercials. The Silicon Valley-based streaming service will roll out its ‘Basic with Ads’ tier on Nov. 3 for $6.99 a month, a price that’s significantly cheaper than the current “Standard” $15.49 plan. Viewers can expect about four to five minutes of ads per hour, says Netflix COO Greg Peters. New movies will only feature a slew of ads in the beginning in order to “preserve that sort of cinematic model there,” Peters says. Older movies, meanwhile, will have a more “traditional” combination of pre-roll and mid-roll ads with “less frequent” breaks than those on TV shows. Ad categories like politics, smoking, and guns will not be allowed on the service. Canada and Mexico will get the new ad-supported plan two days earlier, on Nov. 1. Disney+, meanwhile, will roll out its $7.99 add-supported version on Dec. 8.Read it at Deadline
Your Netflix subscription could get cheaper — if you can deal with ads. What to know
The company is joining other streaming platforms that already offer discounted, ad-based subscriptions.
Netflix to launch ad-supported plan in November
Netflix is launching a new and cheaper subscription plan next month, but it will include commercials. The "basic with ads" plan will cost $6.99 and will include 15 to 30-second ads before and during shows and films.
Netflix's ad-supported tier is here, and it's got some major restrictions
Keeping up with streaming services gets expensive, fast. Prices keep going up, and inevitably the one you're not subscribed to will be where the next hot show debuts. In an effort to remain attractive to viewers, a growing number of these services have been looking into ad-supported offerings, letting them lower their prices and, in turn, get more subscribers on board. It's a tactic that has been used by Hulu and HBO Max, and soon Disney+ will join their ranks, as well. Now Netflix is the latest service to confirm plans to bring ads to its platform — letting you save some cash, so long as you're comfortable with the trade-offs.
CNBC
Netflix will charge $6.99 a month for new ad-supported plan starting Nov. 3 in U.S.
Netflix is pricing its ad-supported service at $6.99 a month, which will be $1 less than Disney+ and Hulu with commercials. Commercials will be 15 or 30 seconds in length and will play before and during Netflix's content. Netflix's "Basic with ads" tier will include an average of four to...
CNBC
Netflix to get Nielsen ratings as streaming giant rolls out ad-supported plan
Netflix said Thursday that shows on its ad-supported plan in the U.S. will have ratings available from Nielsen sometime in 2023. Nielsen ratings will allow advertisers to better understand the size of Netflix's audience. Netflix's ad-supported plan will cost $6.99 and launch in November. Netflix announced Thursday that will start...
Fast Company
Netflix announces details for new ‘Basic with Ads’
Today, Netflix chief operating officer and chief product officer Greg Peters announced that the streamer’s new advertising-supported offering will kick off in the U.S. on November 3 and be priced at $6.99 per month. The new ad tier will also be available in 11 other countries: Australia, Brazil, Canada,...
