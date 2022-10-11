Beginning the week of October 17th, representatives from Duke’s Root Control, Inc. (“Dukes”) will be in your area for the purpose of evaluating the condition of the sanitary sewer system and private sewer service laterals. Crews will be evaluating the sewer mains and laterals through smoke testing, which is a process in which non-toxic, non-flammable liquid smoke is pressurized through the sewer mains. Defects within the system are noted for repair by the crews. The pink door tags that Dukes will be placing on your door two to three days prior to the test, gives more insight on the process and what you can do to prepare. You do not need to be present for the test.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO