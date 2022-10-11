ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Local man helps relocate Ukrainian refugee family

GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Long-discussed Brown County southern bridge gets $50 million help from state

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Drivers in southern Brown County have wanted an alternative way over the Fox River for decades. The need for more connectors over the Fox River in Brown County was first discussed in 1968. Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said $50 million in bonding would be included in Gov. Evers’s next budget.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Bourbon aged by Lake Michigan

ALGOMA, Wis. (WBAY) - For centuries, whiskey makers have used the oceans to help age one of the world’s most popular spirits--bourbon. A Wisconsin man has tried the approach with fresh water from Lake Michigan. After he could no longer easily find the fine bourbon he sought, Kerry Shaw Brown decided to make his own.
ALGOMA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Family in medical crisis loses home to fire

BROWN COUNTY, WI
gbpolice.org

NOTIFICATION OF SEWER INVESTIGATION WORK

Beginning the week of October 17th, representatives from Duke’s Root Control, Inc. (“Dukes”) will be in your area for the purpose of evaluating the condition of the sanitary sewer system and private sewer service laterals. Crews will be evaluating the sewer mains and laterals through smoke testing, which is a process in which non-toxic, non-flammable liquid smoke is pressurized through the sewer mains. Defects within the system are noted for repair by the crews. The pink door tags that Dukes will be placing on your door two to three days prior to the test, gives more insight on the process and what you can do to prepare. You do not need to be present for the test.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Ann Arbor News

Upper Peninsula paper mill fire still burning after 4 days

MENOMINEE, MI – Firefighters from several hours away have traveled to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to monitor an industrial fire that started four days ago. The fire at Resolute Forest Products in Menominee began around 11 p.m. on Oct. 6 and is expected to burn for several days, according to officials in the U.P. town. The fire is contained, officials said.
MENOMINEE, MI
WBAY Green Bay

Attorney General Kaul highlights community policing in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Menominee community reacts to industrial mill fire

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WFRV) – When a pulp mill in Menominee caught fire a few days ago, the community was concerned for their safety. Another resident, Tabitha Baxter, works in a hospital on the other side of the bridge. She says, “I work at the hospital and I got home about quarter after eleven and all I heard were sirens. We had a lot of people calling regarding lung issues and whether they should keep their kids out of school and things like that.”
MENOMINEE, MI
doorcountydailynews.com

Crews report to weekend fire at Fish Creek restaurant

A Fish Creek restaurant reopened on Monday after having to evacuate its guests on Sunday due to a fire. Crews responded to a small electrical fire in the attic at The English Inn at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Dinner service was canceled for the rest of the evening due to the fire, which was quickly extinguished by responding firefighters, clearing the scene a few hours later. The restaurant was able to reopen for its usually Monday evening dinner service but took to social media to thank the Door County Sheriff’s Department and responding fire departments and first responders for being fully prepared for the worst. The social media post also thanked its customers for their patience and understanding during the event.
FISH CREEK, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 north near Oshkosh after a crash

THURSDAY 10/13/22 – 12:22 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked two lanes on I-41 north near Oshkosh. Officials say that all lanes are now clear, however, the right shoulder is still blocked. No other information has been provided. Original...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Outagamie County, Menominee Nation partnership honors history

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Police seize over $1,000 in fake money, warn of circulation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are warning of counterfeit cash being passed around the city. The fake money will often be marked with the terms “replica” or “motion picture money.” Recently, officers have been finding fake bills that appear to have the “replica” scratched off.
GREEN BAY, WI

