1 dead in 3 separate Friday night shootings in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot, one fatally, in under 2 hours Friday night in separate incidents on Indy’s east and west sides. The first person was shot just before 9 p.m. on the west side of Indianapolis. Metro police were called around 8:50 p.m. to the 4300 block of Bertha Street, a residential area northwest of the intersection of Holt Road and Washington Street.
Indianapolis man sentenced in 2015 killing of pregnant woman at her northwest side home
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man learned his sentence Friday afternoon for killing a 28-year-old woman, who was pregnant with her second child, at her home on the northwest side of Indianapolis in November 2015. Larry Jo Taylor Jr. was sentenced to 86 years in the Indiana Department of Correction...
Police briefing on northwest side police shooting
IMPD gave an update on an incident involving a police shooting at a northwest side apartment complex. IMPD gave an update on an incident involving a police shooting at a northwest side apartment complex. New apprenticeship program aims to recruit special …. A new apprenticeship program aims to recruit more...
Indiana prison looking for missing inmate
WESTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A prison in northwestern Indiana has released information regarding a missing inmate, but officials don’t believe he has escaped the facility. The Indiana Department of Correction is looking 31-year-old Dustin Lappin of Clayton. Lappin is serving an eight-year sentence at the Westville Correctional Facility after being convicted of robbery in Marion County.
Abandoned log cabin burns to ground on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — An abandoned cabin sat on a remote patch of land on Indy’s northwest side burned to the ground on Wednesday, causing smoke to billow onto Interstate 74. According to the Pike Township Fire Department, the remote cabin was located in the woods off Salt Lake Road near I-74. Multiple fire crews including Wayne Township and Indianapolis Fire Department responded to assist in fighting the fire but had difficulties reaching the cabin due to its secluded location.
Noblesville resident organizing ‘Rose Ride’ for fallen Richmond police officer Seara Burton
Noblesville resident Izzy Menchaca, a senior officer of the American Veteran Riders Association and member of the Noblesville VFW Post 6246, is coordinating the Rose Ride in honor of Richmond Police Department OFC Seara Burton. Motorcycle riders and the Jeep communities will meet on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Noblesville...
Indianapolis Man Sentenced to 27 Years for Several Robberies
INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 27 years in prison for his role in several robberies that were committed in July 2019, announced the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. In July 2019, Jordan Lancaster was involved in multiple robberies, targeting Dollar General Stores and a Subway. All...
Student charged with murder after Purdue roommate killed
Prosecutors allege that Sha stabbed Chheda several times in the head and neck with a folding knife that officers found on the floor near the chair where Chheda's body was discovered, according to the Journal & Courier in Lafayette, Indiana.
Larry Jo Taylor Jr. sentenced to 86 years for the murder of Amanda Blackburn
INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Friday that Larry Jo Taylor Jr. has been sentenced to 86 years in the Indiana Department of Correction for the 2015 murder of Amanda Blackburn. On November 10, 2015, IMPD was dispatched to the city’s north side on reports of break-ins...
'We're furious' Family believes IMPD mishandled investigation after deadly crash
The family of Rashid Conteh said metro police didn’t conduct a proper investigation and they want the person responsible for his death held accountable.
Ten Point Coalition visits Anderson for public safety walk
ANDERSON, Ind. — Neighbors from Marion County trying to decrease gun violence gave a helping hand to community members in Anderson who are worried about the same thing. Members of Indy's Ten Point Coalition partnered up with Anderson clergy and community leaders for their first public safety walk Friday.
Suspect in triple homicide released from custody after court suppresses evidence
The suspect in a triple homicide in Indianapolis was released from custody with GPS tracking this week after the Marion County Court ruled in favor of his attorney’s motion to suppress evidence.
Russiaville man killed in Cass County crash
CASS COUNTY, Ind. – A crash this week in Cass County left one man dead and another injured. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was reported just before 8:30 p.m. Monday on US 24 at the intersection with County Road 150 South. Investigators said the...
‘Humble and kind’: Friend remembers man found shot dead on near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — What initially began as a death investigation Monday afternoon is now a homicide investigation on the city’s near southeast side. According to the IMPD, officers were called to the 1600 block of E. Troy Avenue just after 12 p.m. for a report of a person down. When they arrived on scene, IMPD said officers found a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, with injuries consistent with trauma.
Person detained after fiery crash at gas station on east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A car on Friday night crashed into a gas station and caught fire, and Indianapolis police say at least one person was taken into custody after the blaze. Authorities had not said by 11 p.m. Friday whether anyone was hurt. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Indianapolis...
IMPD: Woman critically hurt in fight, shootout outside Kroger on west side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was in critical condition after being shot Wednesday evening outside a Kroger grocery, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD Maj. Mike Leeper said the department was first called shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a disturbance and possible fight...
2 women charged with illegally buying gun used to kill Officer Oberheim
URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — Two women have been indicted for illegally buying the gun that was used to shoot and kill Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim. Ashantae S. Corruthers, 28, of Indianapolis, and Regina Lewis, 27, of Normal, were indicted by a federal grand jury on October 4. They...
Mother hosting brunch in honor of her son for families impacted by gun violence
The Gun Violence for Parents Brunch is free and will be held on Saturday, October 15 at The Huge Impact Event Center.
Suspect in Purdue dorm killing officially charged with murder
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 22-year-old Purdue student from South Korea, who is accused of stabbing and killing his dorm roommate, was officially charged with murder by the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday. Ji Min Sha was taken into custody on Oct. 5 after he reportedly called...
Muncie man faces neglect, battery charges over 14-month-old’s severe injuries
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man has been charged with battery and neglect after a 14-month-old girl in his care was found to have numerous injuries, including a brain bleed, court documents state. On Thursday, 19-year-old Bradley Joe Kiger was charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent...
