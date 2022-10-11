ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox 59

1 dead in 3 separate Friday night shootings in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot, one fatally, in under 2 hours Friday night in separate incidents on Indy’s east and west sides. The first person was shot just before 9 p.m. on the west side of Indianapolis. Metro police were called around 8:50 p.m. to the 4300 block of Bertha Street, a residential area northwest of the intersection of Holt Road and Washington Street.
cbs4indy.com

Police briefing on northwest side police shooting

IMPD gave an update on an incident involving a police shooting at a northwest side apartment complex. IMPD gave an update on an incident involving a police shooting at a northwest side apartment complex. New apprenticeship program aims to recruit special …. A new apprenticeship program aims to recruit more...
WISH-TV

Indiana prison looking for missing inmate

WESTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A prison in northwestern Indiana has released information regarding a missing inmate, but officials don’t believe he has escaped the facility. The Indiana Department of Correction is looking 31-year-old Dustin Lappin of Clayton. Lappin is serving an eight-year sentence at the Westville Correctional Facility after being convicted of robbery in Marion County.
Fox 59

Abandoned log cabin burns to ground on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — An abandoned cabin sat on a remote patch of land on Indy’s northwest side burned to the ground on Wednesday, causing smoke to billow onto Interstate 74. According to the Pike Township Fire Department, the remote cabin was located in the woods off Salt Lake Road near I-74. Multiple fire crews including Wayne Township and Indianapolis Fire Department responded to assist in fighting the fire but had difficulties reaching the cabin due to its secluded location.
WIBC.com

Indianapolis Man Sentenced to 27 Years for Several Robberies

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 27 years in prison for his role in several robberies that were committed in July 2019, announced the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. In July 2019, Jordan Lancaster was involved in multiple robberies, targeting Dollar General Stores and a Subway. All...
#Shooting#A Gunfight#The Indiana Supreme Court
cbs4indy.com

Larry Jo Taylor Jr. sentenced to 86 years for the murder of Amanda Blackburn

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Friday that Larry Jo Taylor Jr. has been sentenced to 86 years in the Indiana Department of Correction for the 2015 murder of Amanda Blackburn. On November 10, 2015, IMPD was dispatched to the city’s north side on reports of break-ins...
WTHR

Ten Point Coalition visits Anderson for public safety walk

ANDERSON, Ind. — Neighbors from Marion County trying to decrease gun violence gave a helping hand to community members in Anderson who are worried about the same thing. Members of Indy's Ten Point Coalition partnered up with Anderson clergy and community leaders for their first public safety walk Friday.
cbs4indy.com

Russiaville man killed in Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Ind. – A crash this week in Cass County left one man dead and another injured. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was reported just before 8:30 p.m. Monday on US 24 at the intersection with County Road 150 South. Investigators said the...
Fox 59

‘Humble and kind’: Friend remembers man found shot dead on near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — What initially began as a death investigation Monday afternoon is now a homicide investigation on the city’s near southeast side. According to the IMPD, officers were called to the 1600 block of E. Troy Avenue just after 12 p.m. for a report of a person down. When they arrived on scene, IMPD said officers found a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, with injuries consistent with trauma.
WISH-TV

Person detained after fiery crash at gas station on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A car on Friday night crashed into a gas station and caught fire, and Indianapolis police say at least one person was taken into custody after the blaze. Authorities had not said by 11 p.m. Friday whether anyone was hurt. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Indianapolis...
foxillinois.com

2 women charged with illegally buying gun used to kill Officer Oberheim

URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — Two women have been indicted for illegally buying the gun that was used to shoot and kill Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim. Ashantae S. Corruthers, 28, of Indianapolis, and Regina Lewis, 27, of Normal, were indicted by a federal grand jury on October 4. They...
cbs4indy.com

Suspect in Purdue dorm killing officially charged with murder

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 22-year-old Purdue student from South Korea, who is accused of stabbing and killing his dorm roommate, was officially charged with murder by the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday. Ji Min Sha was taken into custody on Oct. 5 after he reportedly called...
