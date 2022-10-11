Blake Shelton Announces He Is Stepping Away From ‘The Voice’ After Next Season

The end of an era.

Blake Shelton took to Instagram this afternoon to announce that he will be stepping away after the conclusion of the next season of the hit NBC show, The Voice.

He took to Instagram to announce the news to his fans.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after next season.

This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over the last 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull of a live show twice a week.

I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one of my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife Gwen Stefani!

I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers – the “Voices,’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach.

Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice who are chasing their dreams.

It would not happen without you!”

Shelton has scoped out quite the talent over the last 12 years. When he stepped onto the stage, most viewers thought that he would pull solely country artists, but over the years, he has proved that to be very wrong.

Shelton often builds out his team with a wide array of artists, which shows his raw talent and just a damn good ear for a good voice. Genre doesn’t always define a good musician, and Shelton proved to fans he is more than country throughout his time on the show.

He’s won the show 8 times with artists that include: Danielle Bradberry, Cassadee Pope, Sundance Head, Craig Wayne Boyd and more.

He and other coaches from the 23rd Season, who were revealed today to be Kelly Clarkson, Chance The Rapper and Nial Horan, also shared cryptic images of a peace sign emoji on a white background while tagging other coaches.

The 22nd season premiered on September 19, 2022, while the 23rd, Blake’s final season, is set to premiere next year.

I’m sure Shelton will be leaving his legacy in the chair this season and making it one of his best. From the teaser clip, it shows that this year’s #TeamBlake’ will highlight a diverse number of artists hitting lots of genres.

Good luck to all of the competitors and Blake…you will be missed.