Kanye West spews more antisemitic conspiracy theories in leaked Tucker Carlson footage

By Kenan Draughorne
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago
Kanye West (Edward Berthelot / GC Images)

Less than a week after Kanye West sat down with Tucker Carlson for a two-part, two-hour conversation that aired on Fox News, clips have surfaced that add more troubling layers to the already-controversial interview.

West, now known as Ye, makes an assortment of antisemitic remarks in the unreleased footage obtained by Vice’s Motherboard. He said he’d rather his kids learn about Hanukkah instead of Kwanzaa because the former holiday would come with some “financial engineering,” and compared Black people judging one another on their “whiteness” to “a Jewish person judging another Jewish person on how good they danced.” He then attempts to clean it up by saying the metaphor was a bad example, before adding, “I probably want to edit that out.”

West also pushed the notion that reproductive healthcare organization Planned Parenthood was created by Margaret Sanger and the KKK to control the “Jew population.” Although Planned Parenthood has distanced itself from Sanger’s views on eugenics — which the group called “an inherently racist” ideology that rules “inferior” groups of people should not have children — the group’s origin has been used by Ben Carson and others to spread the conspiracy that Planned Parenthood currently exists to prevent the birth of Black children.

#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Black People#Fox News#Jewish#Planned Parenthood
