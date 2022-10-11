ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Council wants Regional One to allow access to violence intervention group

By Bill Dries
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29LHNH_0iV6llPN00

City Council members want the Shelby County Commission to pressure Regional One Health into allowing the city’s Group Violence Intervention Program to work in the county-owned hospital.

Council member Jeff Warren, a physician, drafted the nonbinding resolution Tuesday, Oct. 11, after the head of the program told council members that those trained in intervening in violent situations are working at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital but not Regional One.

The County Commission funds the hospital.

Jeff Warren

“It’s almost like they want trauma to keep their business up,” Warren said during the committee discussion with intervention program director Jimmie Johnson. “Whoever is in charge of Regional One needs to wake up and let our people in.”

The council approved the resolution on a 12-0 vote with council member Rhonda Logan absent.

Johnson told the council that city attorneys are talking with Regional One attorneys about the hospital’s concerns.

The concern, Johnson said, is that allowing the interventionists access to victims of violence being treated at the trauma center might run afoul of the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act — or HIPAA — provisions on patient confidentiality.

The intervention program uses trained civilian interventionists to talk with victims of violence and those connected to them to discourage retaliatory violence.

The council resolution says the delay in Regional One allowing access by the group has “stifled the program’s ability to reach individuals” and is “putting lives in Memphis and Shelby County at risk.”

