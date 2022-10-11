ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Higher energy bills expected this winter as electricity prices projected 7.5% higher than 2021

By Maddie Biertempfel
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RwgMm_0iV6lgzk00

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The U.S. Energy Information Administration is forecasting a 7.5% increase in electricity prices from last year.

While the highest price increases are expected to impact Northeastern states most, Alabamians will still likely feel the effects on their power bills.

Alabama Power in August raised rates by about $6 a month for residential users to keep up with fuel costs. Spokesman Anthony Cook says other increases are possible.

“Watching the market, watching where everything is moving, that looks like something that could potentially happen in the near future, but I can’t speak to that directly right now,” Cook said.

To keep costs down this winter, Cook recommends leaving your thermostat at 68 degrees, opening blinds to let light and heat in, weatherizing windows and doors, and ensuring your garage door is sealed shut.

He also says you can sign up for budget billing, which allows you to pay an average monthly cost based on annual usage to avoid spikes during high usage months.

Public Service Commission President Twinkle Cavanaugh says those rate increases are simply for companies to stay afloat.

Judge orders Alabama Secretary of State to hand over data on purged voters, denied registration applications

“The fuel costs had gotten so egregious that it had to be adjusted in June and still consumers right now are $450 million behind or in debt to Alabama Power Company for fuel. This has nothing to do with operations, this is truly the fuel cost of producing electricity,” Cavanaugh said.

She says much of this stems from national policy that doesn’t focus enough on energy independence.

“We’ve got to get growing again, and the way we do that is by being energy independent, and we can do it, but we’ve got to remember that policy in the White House makes a difference,” Cavanaugh said.

For those who do need help with bills, the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs administers the federally funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP.

LIHEAP users typically receive about a month’s worth of energy bills paid, depending on household size, income and other factors, according to ADECA’s Energy Division Chief Jennifer Lee.

“There’s always a great need, especially when we enter our winter months. But now with the rising cost of groceries and gas and that sort of thing, we do anticipate that there will be an increase in the need.”

For assistance through LIHEAP you can apply now through May 31 at any of the 18 community action agencies throughout the state.

To find which one is near you and if you qualify, head to Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) – ADECA (alabama.gov) for more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 1

Related
altoday.com

Justin Bogie: Another ‘record’ surplus in 2022 proves that Alabama can afford historic tax relief

Last Friday marked the end of the 2022 fiscal year. For the Alabama state government, it was another record-breaking year. In 2022, the state took more tax dollars from citizens than ever before, ending the year with a $2 billion revenue surplus. In total, state government collected more than $13 billion in revenue in 2022 (for context, collections totaled $8.6B in 2019), shattering the previous record set in 2021.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama State
Alabama Industry
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Business
southeastagnet.com

2023 Hemp Applications Now Being Accepted in Alabama

Alabama hemp growers, processors/handlers and universities can now apply for an industrial hemp license from the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI). Applications are now being accepted online only through the Kelly Registration System. In 2016, the Alabama Legislature passed the Alabama Industrial Hemp Research Program Act, Section 2-8-380...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electricity Prices#Energy Independence#Northeastern States#Business Industry#Linus Business#Public Service Commission#State#Alabama Power Company
CBS 42

Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission receives 380+ dispensary application requests ahead of Oct. 17 deadline

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Oct. 17 deadline for businesses to request an application for a dispensary is quickly approaching and the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission has already seen a lot of interest. Commission Director John McMillan says they’ve received just over 380 applications, mostly from Jefferson and Madison Counties. “It’s about what we were […]
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Retired Alabama teachers seek better retirement benefits

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Some retired teachers in Central Alabama are having a hard time making ends meet with the retirement benefits they receive. Learn more in the video above about a push to make life more manageable for teachers once they retire.
ALABAMA STATE
105.1 The Block

LOOK: Crazy Amount of Hail Strikes Alabama During Severe Weather Threat

Yesterday’s severe weather threat that impacted various portions of Alabama brought much-needed rain to our area. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said during his morning weather briefing video “that we received some very beneficial rain for Alabama over the past 24 hours many spots going over one inch. Some spots going over 2 to 3 inches.”
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

‘Accelerating Alabama’ panel looks to the state’s economic present – and future

Accelerator programs are seen as key to Alabama’s ongoing emergence as a growth center for technology, innovation and entrepreneurialism. Their role and contributions – facilitating access to investors, mentors, services and other critical support for startup and early-stage companies – was the subject of “Accelerating Alabama: The Rise of Accelerator Programs,” a panel discussion hosted by the Alabama Collective on October 6.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
altoday.com

Alabama Medical Cannabis Association launches, names Patrick Lindsey as executive director

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Association has formally launched and named Patrick Lindsey as executive director, effective immediately. Lindsey is a native of Butler, Alabama, and has lived in Montgomery for over 25 years. He worked in governmental affairs for 17 years, running and managing successful political campaigns for various candidates and lobbying the state legislature on diverse issues.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Fighting ‘weed in the workplace’ may soon become a problem for Missouri employers

MISSOURI — On November 8, 2022, Missouri voters will have the chance to legalize recreational marijuana. The proposed state constitutional amendment, dubbed Amendment 3, would revise and amend the existing provisions regarding the legalization of marijuana for medical purposes, as well as allow individuals who are 21-years-old and older, to legally possess, purchase, consume and […]
MISSOURI STATE
WSFA

ADPH: Some Alabama counties reporting significant flu activity

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Flu cases nationwide are 13 times higher than around this time last year, according to the use Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC previously warned the U.S. may see a harsh flu season after few cases were reported over the last two years. This...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

EXPIRED Severe T-Storm Warning — Parts of Barbour, Bullock, Macon, Russell Co. Until 4:15 pm

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. Northeastern Bullock County in southeastern Alabama…. Southeastern Macon County in southeastern Alabama…. Northeastern Barbour County in southeastern Alabama…. Western Russell County in southeastern Alabama…. * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 326 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Guerryton,...
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

64K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy