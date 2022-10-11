ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State
KTUL

Oklahoma Medical PAC endorses Hofmeister for Governor

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Medical Political Action Committee announced its endorsement for Joy Hofmeister in the race for governor Thursday. “As the past few years have shown, good health care policy is vital to creating a healthier Oklahoma," OMPAC said. "With issues such as the patient/physician relationship and Medicaid on the line, the Oklahoma Medical PAC (OMPAC) is proud to endorse Joy Hofmeister for Oklahoma’s Governor. She brings the best opportunity for a well-rounded approach to overall public health policies and health care needs for our citizens.”
KTUL

Gov. Stitt issues executive order, appoints John Laws as Secretary of Budget and State CFO

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Gov. Kevin Stitt announced he has appointed John Laws a Secretary of Budget and Statewide Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The Secretary of Budget cabinet position was previous held by Mike Mazzei, who resigned from the position back in 2020. There was never a replacement for Secretary of Budget announced after Mazzei resigned two years ago, until Stitt issued the order on Thursday to name Laws as the new Secretary of Budget and CFO.
KXII.com

Oklahoma approves 20 million in emergency drought relief funding for farmers and ranchers

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - The difference between the Hat Six Ranch two years ago and now is drastic. What was once a sprawling field of lush green grass is all dead. “I’m fifty-five years old, and I’ve been in agriculture my whole life,” said Mike Vandevier, a farmer and the owner of Southern Select Feeds. “I would say, especially on the water side of it. This is the worst I’ve ever seen it.”
Person
Kevin Stitt
KTUL

Oklahoma drought nearing its worst since 2012

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Drought conditions across Oklahoma continue to get worse due to several months with below average rainfall. A mid-October update released by the U.S. Drought Monitor showed the categories of severe drought and higher are approaching the same coverage area as 2012. Exceptional drought, the worst...
okwnews.com

OKLAHOMA BUREAU OF NARCOTICS AGGRESSIVELY TARGETING CRIMINAL ACTIVITY WITHIN THE STATE’S MEDICAL MARIJUANA PROGRAM

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) is investigating and dismantling criminal organizations operating within the state’s medical marijuana program. Over the past two weeks, OBN has served Search Warrants at nearly a dozen marijuana farms across Oklahoma. Agency Spokesman Mark Woodward says this is another phase in OBN’s on-going focus to aggressively target criminals hiding within the state’s medical marijuana program.
KOCO

Oklahoma Highway Patrol, AAA discuss dangers of roadside jobs

OKLAHOMA CITY — Emergency responders, including law enforcement and AAA, do their jobs every day on the side of some of Oklahoma's busiest roads. Their jobs continue to be life-threatening because drivers break the law by not moving over. KOCO 5's Alexandria Williams spoke with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol...
okcfox.com

Where's the rain? Oklahoma is the driest state by far in the U.S.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Every Thursday, the latest Drought Monitor comes out. The latest report showed another increase in the area of Extreme and Exceptional Drought conditions. What once was an area that covered about 76% of the state now covers 86%. To show just how dry that is,...
KTUL

Oklahoma Tax Commission reaffirms decision on individual income taxes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Oklahoma Tax Commission has ruled in favor that all Oklahoma citizens must pay individual state income taxes. Governor Stitt responded in favor of the ruling. “I am pleased to learn that today the Tax Commission released a decision reaffirming that every Oklahoma citizen is required...
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma to see snow as winter storm approaches state

A winter climate advisory has been issued for almost all of the state till Friday afternoon.KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says wintry precipitation with snow strikes into Oklahoma late Thursday evening. The northern a part of the state will see probably the most snow, with 2-4 inches anticipated to fall.Central Oklahoma and southeastern Oklahoma ought to see 1-2 inches. Southwestern Oklahoma is anticipated to get lower than an inch of snow. Southwestern Oklahoma is anticipated to get lower than an inch of snow. Slick highway situations will develop early Friday morning. Most of the state can have slick spots after 7 a.m., and roads in northern Oklahoma shall be lined in snow.Jonathan has the most recent timeline for when winter climate will transfer throughout Oklahoma. Open the video participant above to see when snow shall be in your space. Be positive to obtain the KOCO 5 App to obtain custom-made climate alerts. You can watch our group protection on the app, too.>> Check Live, Interactive Radar>> Watch KOCO 5 Coverage>> Download the KOCO 5 App on iPhone>> Download the KOCO 5 App on Android>> “Like” KOCO 5 on Facebook>> “Follow” KOCO 5 on Twitter.
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa District Attorney: Federal Authorities Blocking Transfer Of Prisoner Scheduled For Execution In Oklahoma

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler says federal authorities are refusing to transfer a prisoner who is set to be executed in Oklahoma in December. John Hanson is currently serving life plus an 82-year sentence in federal prison for robbing a credit union in Tulsa back in 1999. Before that, he was sentenced to death for kidnapping and killing 77-year-old Mary Bowles and killing 44-year-old Jerald Therman.
TULSA, OK

