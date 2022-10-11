Read full article on original website
news9.com
Gov. Stitt, Tribes Respond To Tax Commission's Order On Tribal Exemptions
The state of Oklahoma said between August 2020 and September of this year, more than 9,000 taxpayers claimed they were exempt from state taxes because of tribal income exclusion. More than 600 of those people took their argument a step further, and filed what's called a "protest." The Oklahoma Tax...
Oklahoma has the highest homeowners insurance in the country
The highest premiums in the country for homeowners’ insurance is here in Oklahoma.
Gov. Kevin Stitt promotes three to top state positions
Governor Kevin Stitt appointed a new Director of Department of Corrections, State Chief Operating Officer and Secretary of Budget on Thursday.
KOCO
Truth Test: Attack ad saying Gov. Kevin Stitt won't sign anti-corruption pledge needs context
OKLAHOMA CITY — Election Day is less than a month away, meaning Oklahomans have arrived to political attack ad season. As KOCO 5 has done in previous election cycles, we are putting a spotlight on specific ads to determine if they're true, false or misleading. A new political attack...
‘They’re not going to get away with what they’re doing,’: OBN cracks down on illegal medical marijuana growth
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said drug agents are cracking down on what they said are criminal organizations taking advantage of Oklahoma’s cheap rural land and loose medical marijuana laws.
KTUL
Oklahoma Medical PAC endorses Hofmeister for Governor
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Medical Political Action Committee announced its endorsement for Joy Hofmeister in the race for governor Thursday. “As the past few years have shown, good health care policy is vital to creating a healthier Oklahoma," OMPAC said. "With issues such as the patient/physician relationship and Medicaid on the line, the Oklahoma Medical PAC (OMPAC) is proud to endorse Joy Hofmeister for Oklahoma’s Governor. She brings the best opportunity for a well-rounded approach to overall public health policies and health care needs for our citizens.”
KTUL
Gov. Stitt issues executive order, appoints John Laws as Secretary of Budget and State CFO
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Gov. Kevin Stitt announced he has appointed John Laws a Secretary of Budget and Statewide Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The Secretary of Budget cabinet position was previous held by Mike Mazzei, who resigned from the position back in 2020. There was never a replacement for Secretary of Budget announced after Mazzei resigned two years ago, until Stitt issued the order on Thursday to name Laws as the new Secretary of Budget and CFO.
KXII.com
Oklahoma approves 20 million in emergency drought relief funding for farmers and ranchers
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - The difference between the Hat Six Ranch two years ago and now is drastic. What was once a sprawling field of lush green grass is all dead. “I’m fifty-five years old, and I’ve been in agriculture my whole life,” said Mike Vandevier, a farmer and the owner of Southern Select Feeds. “I would say, especially on the water side of it. This is the worst I’ve ever seen it.”
city-sentinel.com
Stitt statement on tax commission ruling: 'Every Oklahoma Citizen is required to pay their fair share'
Governor Kevin Stitt released a statement on Wednesday (October 12) after the Oklahoma Tax Commission ruled in favor of the state reaffirming that all Oklahoma citizens must pay individual state income taxes. The chief executive said:. “I am pleased to learn that today the Tax Commission released a decision reaffirming...
KTUL
Oklahoma drought nearing its worst since 2012
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Drought conditions across Oklahoma continue to get worse due to several months with below average rainfall. A mid-October update released by the U.S. Drought Monitor showed the categories of severe drought and higher are approaching the same coverage area as 2012. Exceptional drought, the worst...
okwnews.com
OKLAHOMA BUREAU OF NARCOTICS AGGRESSIVELY TARGETING CRIMINAL ACTIVITY WITHIN THE STATE’S MEDICAL MARIJUANA PROGRAM
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) is investigating and dismantling criminal organizations operating within the state’s medical marijuana program. Over the past two weeks, OBN has served Search Warrants at nearly a dozen marijuana farms across Oklahoma. Agency Spokesman Mark Woodward says this is another phase in OBN’s on-going focus to aggressively target criminals hiding within the state’s medical marijuana program.
KOCO
Oklahoma Highway Patrol, AAA discuss dangers of roadside jobs
OKLAHOMA CITY — Emergency responders, including law enforcement and AAA, do their jobs every day on the side of some of Oklahoma's busiest roads. Their jobs continue to be life-threatening because drivers break the law by not moving over. KOCO 5's Alexandria Williams spoke with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol...
Oklahoma Tax Commission: Tribal citizens must still pay state income tax
The Oklahoma Tax Commission ruled Wednesday that tribal citizens are still responsible for paying individual state income taxes.
OK AG investigating former metro pool construction owner for allegedly conning then-clients out of $1000s
A former metro pool construction owner is now being investigated after several then-clients came forward saying they lost tens of thousands of dollars to an unfinished pool project.
okcfox.com
Where's the rain? Oklahoma is the driest state by far in the U.S.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Every Thursday, the latest Drought Monitor comes out. The latest report showed another increase in the area of Extreme and Exceptional Drought conditions. What once was an area that covered about 76% of the state now covers 86%. To show just how dry that is,...
KTUL
Oklahoma Tax Commission reaffirms decision on individual income taxes
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Oklahoma Tax Commission has ruled in favor that all Oklahoma citizens must pay individual state income taxes. Governor Stitt responded in favor of the ruling. “I am pleased to learn that today the Tax Commission released a decision reaffirming that every Oklahoma citizen is required...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma to see snow as winter storm approaches state
A winter climate advisory has been issued for almost all of the state till Friday afternoon.KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says wintry precipitation with snow strikes into Oklahoma late Thursday evening. The northern a part of the state will see probably the most snow, with 2-4 inches anticipated to fall.Central Oklahoma and southeastern Oklahoma ought to see 1-2 inches. Southwestern Oklahoma is anticipated to get lower than an inch of snow. Southwestern Oklahoma is anticipated to get lower than an inch of snow. Slick highway situations will develop early Friday morning. Most of the state can have slick spots after 7 a.m., and roads in northern Oklahoma shall be lined in snow.Jonathan has the most recent timeline for when winter climate will transfer throughout Oklahoma. Open the video participant above to see when snow shall be in your space. Be positive to obtain the KOCO 5 App to obtain custom-made climate alerts. You can watch our group protection on the app, too.>> Check Live, Interactive Radar>> Watch KOCO 5 Coverage>> Download the KOCO 5 App on iPhone>> Download the KOCO 5 App on Android>> “Like” KOCO 5 on Facebook>> “Follow” KOCO 5 on Twitter.
Tulsa District Attorney: Federal Authorities Blocking Transfer Of Prisoner Scheduled For Execution In Oklahoma
Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler says federal authorities are refusing to transfer a prisoner who is set to be executed in Oklahoma in December. John Hanson is currently serving life plus an 82-year sentence in federal prison for robbing a credit union in Tulsa back in 1999. Before that, he was sentenced to death for kidnapping and killing 77-year-old Mary Bowles and killing 44-year-old Jerald Therman.
Open transfer law allows thousands of students to start at a new school
A new transfer portal law that went into effect this year allows parents to send their kids to any public school in the state, barring any capacity limits.
Oklahoma's 5 Largest Tribes Announce Endorsement For Oklahoma Governor
Leaders from the five largest tribes in the state held a press conference Tuesday to endorse State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister as Oklahoma’s next governor. According to a press release issued before the press conference, tribal leaders cite Hofmeister's respect for tribal sovereignty and her commitment to...
