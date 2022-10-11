Read full article on original website
Ellensburg man airlifted after being severely burned in fire that destroyed his home
ELLENSBURG - A local man is recovering from bad burns he sustained in a fire at his home about 10 miles north of Ellensburg early Sunday. At around 7 a.m., Kittitas County Sheriff's officials say a suspected generator fire started in the machinery shop at the home on Elk Heights Rd and eventually spread to the house.
Quincy woman killed in crash near George
GEORGE, Wash. – A 24-year-old Quincy woman was killed in a crash near George late Wednesday. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the woman, who has not been publicly identified, was on South Frontage Road West when she drove off the pavement and onto the shoulder. She overcorrected and caused her car to spin as it traveled back onto Frontage...
Montana man rescued after being trapped under boulder
A Montana man who was trapped under a boulder the size of a refrigerator was rescued Monday near Lake Viviane south of Leavenworth. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said Ben Delauhunty, 28, was hiking with a friend when his legs and wrist got trapped beneath the boulder. After the...
VIDEO: WSDOT crew member helps reunite mama bear with her cub
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - A crew member with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) helped a mama bear reunite with her cub near Blewett Pass on Monday. According to WSDOT, one of the Blewett Pass crew members, John, saw a separated mama and baby bear near the highway. The road was too dangerous to cross, and traffic was moving fast, so he stepped in to help.
Smell on Sunset Highway Caused by Sewer Malfunction
The Douglas County Sewer District is warning passerby of an odor issue on Sunset Highway on East Wenatchee Wednesday. A mechanical failure occurred sometime during the night of Oct. 11, Tuesday. The failure interrupted the treatment process and is responsible for the odor near the Douglas County Sewer District wastewater...
Body found in river identified as 32-year-old Wenatchee man
A body found over the weekend in the Columbia River has been identified as 32-year-old David M. Williams whose last known address was at Christopher House in Wenatchee. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris said several days prior his parents had reported him missing after they hadn’t seen him for about 10 days.
Wenatchee homicide suspect arrested in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Several law enforcement agencies arrested a suspect in Walla Walla, who is accused of a murder in Wenatchee on Aug. 12. Around 5 p.m. on Oct. 11, Officers of the Walla Walla Regional Drug Task Force, Columbia River Drug Task Force, and the United States Marshals Service arrested 27-year-old Javier Valdez in the 300 block of N. 9th Ave. in Walla Walla.
Suspect arrested in Aug. 12 murder of 18-year-old man in Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — A 19-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection to the August shooting death of an 18-year-old in Wenatchee. Markheil Leon Ford was taken into custody Monday after he was charged Oct. 5 with first-degree murder and first-degree burglary. His bail was set at $5 million following his first court appearance on Tuesday.
Fire guts motorhome in Olds Station
A motorhome was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning in Wenatchee’s Olds Station. Wenatchee Valley Fire Department spokeswoman Kay McKellar said the fire on Technology Center Way near Chester Kim Road was reported just before 6 a.m. She said there were explosions reported from the motorhome and a...
Island County deputy arrested on 2 allegations of rape
A deputy with the Island County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Thursday on an investigation of two separate allegations of rape. According to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and detectives executed search warrants in the 20000 block of Oleary Road in Conway and arrested the off-duty Island County Sheriff’s deputy.
Destructive high-speed crash sparks 100-acre fire near Rock Island
MALAGA - Chelan County sheriff's officials have released more details about a high-speed crash that ignited a large brush fire near Rock Island late Friday. Chelan County Sheriff's Sgt. Lee Risdon says at around 11:15 p.m., a 2013 black Infiniti G37 was traveling at a high rate of speed on the Malaga-Alcoa Highway at milepost 10 when it lost control, going off the roadway for several hundred feet, and careened into a power pole. Sheriff's officials say the crash split the power pole in two sending live wires to the ground, igniting sage.
23-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Quincy (Quincy, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Quincy on Monday night. The crash happened on State Route 28 east of Quincy at around 9:30 p.m involving two-vehicles in a head-on collision. A 23-year-old man was traveling westbound crossed over the centerline and struck the second vehicle.
