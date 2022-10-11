ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leavenworth, WA

Hiker rescued near Leavenworth after being pinned under large boulder

LEAVENWORTH — A 28-year-old man had to be rescued Monday from the Lake Viviane area south of Leavenworth after being trapped under a large boulder. Ben Delahunty's hiking partner called RiverCom dispatch at about 9:30 a.m. after a large boulder the size of a refrigerator pinned Delahunty's wrist and legs.
