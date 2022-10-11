Read full article on original website
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Observes National Disability Employment Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This South Carolina Buffet Restaurant Has Some of the Best Soul Food in the Whole CountryTravel MavenWest Columbia, SC
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Campus access instructions for SC State Homecoming
ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — South Carolina State University will welcome alumni, students’ families, members of the community and other guests to the campus for Homecoming this Saturday, Oct. 15. The Homecoming Parade will kick off at 9 a.m., traveling from Edisto Memorial Gardens along Russell Street through Downtown...
SC National Air Guard extends time at CAE for several weeks, officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — SCANG officials announced the South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing, which has been operating out of the CAE since April due to runway renovations at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, will be extending their flight training operations at CAE for several weeks.
City of Columbia notifying residents of road closure
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The City of Columbia is notifying its citizens of a road closure on Colonial Dr from Farrow Rd to Academy St. Colonial Dr from Farrow Rd to Academy St will be closed until repairs are completed. Columbia Water is presently working to make the necessary...
Sheriff: 'Catch and release is for fishing, not criminals'
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Sheriff Leon Lott of the Richland County Sheriff's Department joined SC lawmakers to discuss the "catch and release" issue in our court systems. RCSD, lawmakers discuss "catch and release" issue in SC court systems. Senator Brian Adams of Charleston and Senator Dick Harpootlian of Richland...
5 displaced after house fire in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Five people have been left displaced after a home caught fire on West Buchanan Drive Wednesday afternoon. Fire officials say 1st Shift crews were dispatched to the scene just before 3:50 p.m. Smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the home and there...
SC State Homecoming events to have enhanced security measures after shooting near campus
ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — South Carolina State Homecoming events will have enhanced security measures following a shooting near campus on Wednesday. President Alexander Conyers noted the university’s heightened security measures for Homecoming include:. Additional sworn officers from state and local law enforcement agencies to provide who will work...
Multiple students injured after shooting near SC State campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Multiple students were injured after a shooting near SC State late Tuesday night. According to campus officials, there was a shooting off campus on Buckley Street. A shelter was in place for students in terms of safety following the shooting. One student was reported injured...
Richland One officials respond to threat at C.A. Johnson High School
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland One and C.A. John High School officials say they are taking precautions after learning of a threatening social media post, but do not believe the threat is credible. A Richland One official told WACH Fox that school administrators were informed Tuesday morning of...
Watch GG Jackson's first press conference as a Gamecock
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina men's basketball team is entering a new era with Lamont Paris as the new head coach. However, so much of the buzz for the upcoming season is due to a local product. Gregory "GG" Jackson, a Ridge View High School alum, made...
32 million dollars slated for crime victim assistance in SC, AG says
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – Some victim assistance groups in the state will get some much needed funds to help thousands of crime victims and their families. SC Attorney General Alan Wilson this week announced more than 32 million dollars in grant assistance will be awarded to these organizations. More...
"It blows my mind." Midlands community reacts to triple homicide
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- 25 year old Matthew Dewitt is now charged with murder after he was accused of killing his parents, James and Gloria Dewitt, as well as a third family member. James and his wife Gloria Dewitt were shot to death at their home in Northeast Columbia off Green...
Camden's faith community feeling the shock of the purchase power fuel surcharge
CAMDEN, S.C. (WACH) — In Camden, recent electric bill hikes are forcing a lot of people to make some tough choices. We've been tracking this story for more than a month now and have looked at the impact on businesses and homes. Now, it's effecting the faith community. "For...
SC filmmaker shedding light on deadly prison riots, call to action
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) -- A South Carolina filmmaker spoke to Benedict College students Tuesday about bringing reform to the Palmetto State’s prisons after a deadly riot at Lee Correctional Institution in 2018. To this day, officials refer to the 2018 riots at Lee Correctional as the worst the nation...
OCSO reveal earlier shooting happened just hours before shooting near SCSU campus
ORANGEBURG, SC — Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office confirmed another shooting just hours earlier Tuesday also miles away from campus on Bleakley Street. A woman was shot in each shooting- one a student at the university. WACH FOX News talked to students demanding stronger security be put into place. As...
Lower Richland High School student arrested in connection with active shooter hoax
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Sheriff's Department says it' has arrested a teen after making a hoax active shooter call at Lower Richland High School Monday afternoon. The call came from a 16-year-old student at the high school, who was arrested and charged with unlawful use of...
Former Richland One employee indicted; accused of embezzling school district funds
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A state grand jury has charged a former Richland School District One employee after he allegedly stole thousands of dollars from the district, according to SC Attorney General's Office (SCAGO). The district's former Procurement Manager, 43-year-old Travis Braddy, faces 12 counts related to stolen...
Traffic on I-26 slowly ramping up after crash
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: Lanes have opened, but things are slow to get going again. Traffic all the way to Harbison Blvd in EB direction and down to Sunset Blvd in WB direction. ORIGINAL: East bound crash at mm 108 tying up Malfunction Junction even more than usual...
Charges upgraded to Murder in Camden motel incident
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Kershaw County officials says a suspect originally charged with assault for an incident at a Camden motel earlier this month will now be charged with murder. Over this past weekend, 50-year-old Horace McLeod died from injuries sustained from an altercation with 51-year-old Michael Gray...
14-year-old student arrested for alleged phone threat made to Keenan High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A 14-year-old Keenan High School student has been arrested after a phone threat was made to the school, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. On Oct 11, the administration at Keenan High received a phone call around 10:15 a.m. and the caller stated there...
SC Sheriff teams up with lawmakers to help fix 'crack in the criminal justice system'
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) -- Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said he, state lawmakers, and the Midlands community have had enough. During a joint conference on Oct. 12 with (D) Senator Dick Harpootlian AND (R) Senator Brian Adams, Lott addressed the issue with 'catch and release' -- criminals who go to jail, and quickly bond out no matter how severe the charge is.
