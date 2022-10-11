ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

wach.com

Campus access instructions for SC State Homecoming

ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — South Carolina State University will welcome alumni, students’ families, members of the community and other guests to the campus for Homecoming this Saturday, Oct. 15. The Homecoming Parade will kick off at 9 a.m., traveling from Edisto Memorial Gardens along Russell Street through Downtown...
ORANGEBURG, SC
wach.com

SC National Air Guard extends time at CAE for several weeks, officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — SCANG officials announced the South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing, which has been operating out of the CAE since April due to runway renovations at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, will be extending their flight training operations at CAE for several weeks.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

City of Columbia notifying residents of road closure

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The City of Columbia is notifying its citizens of a road closure on Colonial Dr from Farrow Rd to Academy St. Colonial Dr from Farrow Rd to Academy St will be closed until repairs are completed. Columbia Water is presently working to make the necessary...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Sheriff: 'Catch and release is for fishing, not criminals'

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Sheriff Leon Lott of the Richland County Sheriff's Department joined SC lawmakers to discuss the "catch and release" issue in our court systems. RCSD, lawmakers discuss "catch and release" issue in SC court systems. Senator Brian Adams of Charleston and Senator Dick Harpootlian of Richland...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Sports
wach.com

5 displaced after house fire in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Five people have been left displaced after a home caught fire on West Buchanan Drive Wednesday afternoon. Fire officials say 1st Shift crews were dispatched to the scene just before 3:50 p.m. Smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the home and there...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

SC State Homecoming events to have enhanced security measures after shooting near campus

ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — South Carolina State Homecoming events will have enhanced security measures following a shooting near campus on Wednesday. President Alexander Conyers noted the university’s heightened security measures for Homecoming include:. Additional sworn officers from state and local law enforcement agencies to provide who will work...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Multiple students injured after shooting near SC State campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Multiple students were injured after a shooting near SC State late Tuesday night. According to campus officials, there was a shooting off campus on Buckley Street. A shelter was in place for students in terms of safety following the shooting. One student was reported injured...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Watch GG Jackson's first press conference as a Gamecock

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina men's basketball team is entering a new era with Lamont Paris as the new head coach. However, so much of the buzz for the upcoming season is due to a local product. Gregory "GG" Jackson, a Ridge View High School alum, made...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

32 million dollars slated for crime victim assistance in SC, AG says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – Some victim assistance groups in the state will get some much needed funds to help thousands of crime victims and their families. SC Attorney General Alan Wilson this week announced more than 32 million dollars in grant assistance will be awarded to these organizations. More...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

"It blows my mind." Midlands community reacts to triple homicide

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- 25 year old Matthew Dewitt is now charged with murder after he was accused of killing his parents, James and Gloria Dewitt, as well as a third family member. James and his wife Gloria Dewitt were shot to death at their home in Northeast Columbia off Green...
COLUMBIA, SC
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
wach.com

SC filmmaker shedding light on deadly prison riots, call to action

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) -- A South Carolina filmmaker spoke to Benedict College students Tuesday about bringing reform to the Palmetto State’s prisons after a deadly riot at Lee Correctional Institution in 2018. To this day, officials refer to the 2018 riots at Lee Correctional as the worst the nation...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Traffic on I-26 slowly ramping up after crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: Lanes have opened, but things are slow to get going again. Traffic all the way to Harbison Blvd in EB direction and down to Sunset Blvd in WB direction. ORIGINAL: East bound crash at mm 108 tying up Malfunction Junction even more than usual...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Charges upgraded to Murder in Camden motel incident

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Kershaw County officials says a suspect originally charged with assault for an incident at a Camden motel earlier this month will now be charged with murder. Over this past weekend, 50-year-old Horace McLeod died from injuries sustained from an altercation with 51-year-old Michael Gray...
CAMDEN, SC
wach.com

SC Sheriff teams up with lawmakers to help fix 'crack in the criminal justice system'

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) -- Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said he, state lawmakers, and the Midlands community have had enough. During a joint conference on Oct. 12 with (D) Senator Dick Harpootlian AND (R) Senator Brian Adams, Lott addressed the issue with 'catch and release' -- criminals who go to jail, and quickly bond out no matter how severe the charge is.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

