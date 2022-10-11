Read full article on original website
Related
lakercountry.com
New FCS agent to be welcomed at reception today
The Russell County Extension Service is holding a welcome reception today for Megan Gullett, the new cooperative extension service agent for family and consumer sciences. The reception will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Russell County Extension Office at 2688 South Hwy. 127 in Russell Springs, across from Mighty Dollar.
lakercountry.com
Branscum to serve on KY Chamber Executive Committee
Russell Springs resident Steve Branscum will serve on the executive committee for the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce this year. Branscum will serve as the Vice Chair for Communications and Marketing on the committee. Branscum is one of 12 members of the committee comprised of business leaders from across the commonwealth.
lakercountry.com
Welcome reception is Thursday for new FCS extension agent
The Russell County Extension Service is holding a welcome reception on Thursday for Megan Gullett, the new cooperative extension service agent for family and consumer sciences. The reception will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Russell County Extension Office at 2688 South Hwy. 127 in Russell Springs,...
lakercountry.com
Halloween is less than 3 weeks away: Trick-or-Treat times in Russell County
Halloween is now less than three weeks away, and both Russell Springs and Jamestown will have special Trick-or-Treat events in their respective cities. Trick-or-Treat on Main Street in Russell Springs will be from 5-7 p.m. on Halloween. Halloween on the Square in Jamestown will also be from 5-7 p.m. Businesses,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lakercountry.com
Lady Laker Volleyball wins at Somerset
The Russell County Lady Laker Volleyball team went on the road and defeated Somerset Monday night. The Lady Lakers won in two sets by scores of 25-20 and 25-16 to come away with the victory. The Lady Lakers improved to 27-6 on the season with the win and will be...
lakercountry.com
Holiday assistance sign-ups today, next Tuesday at ANC
With Christmas just over two months away, the Russell County School District is asking parents and guardians of students that may need help during the holidays with gifts to come to the Russell County Schools Auditorium/Natatorium Complex today, Thursday, October 13th or next Tuesday, October 18th to sign up for holiday assistance.
lakercountry.com
Man still missing in Wayne County over 3 months later
A family in neighboring Wayne County continues to ask for help in a missing person case, according to a report by Z93 in Monticello. Ricky Griffis hasn’t been seen since July 4. The report says both police and his family in Wayne County suspect a crime was committed and they believe something may have happened to him while he was in this car with other people.
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs City Council to meet this evening
The Russell Springs City Council will hold its regular monthly meeting this evening. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at City Hall on Main Street in Russell Springs. The council is expected to discuss park improvements, among other topics. We’ll have more on tomorrow’s local news following the meeting....
IN THIS ARTICLE
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs woman arrested on several charges in Pulaski Co.
A Russell Springs woman was arrested on several charges by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office late last week, including assault of a police officer, according to jail records. Amy M. Wells, age 43, was arrested on charges of resisting arrest, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second...
lakercountry.com
21 new COVID cases reported in Russell County
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 21 new COVID cases in Russell County this week, up one case from last week’s total. Neighboring Pulaski County recorded the highest number of COVID cases in the Lake Cumberland district with 27. Nearby Taylor County had 26 cases, Adair reported 16...
lakercountry.com
Volleyball District Tournament set
The 16th District Volleyball tournament is set. The Lady Lakers earned the top seed and will take on the winner of Cumberland County and Metcalfe County next Monday at 5 p.m. at Metcalfe County High School. Cumberland and Metcalfe will face off on Sunday at 3 p.m. The district finals...
lakercountry.com
RCDC litter crew discovers gun on roadside near local childcare facility
A crew from the Russell County Detention Center picking up roadside litter Thursday morning uncovered something surprising as they began their morning work. Russell County Jailer Bobby Dunbar said he received a call from a supervisor overseeing the inmate litter pick up crew that a gun was discovered off East Highway 80 near Little Lakers Daycare.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lakercountry.com
Adair County indictments released
An Adair County grand jury released indictments yesterday. Corey T. Caldwell on a charge of criminal abuse second degree with a child under the age of 12. Autumn S. Powell on a charge of criminal abuse second degree with a child under the age of 12. Edward Thomas Jolly on...
lakercountry.com
Somerset woman arrested locally on theft charges
A Somerset woman was arrested Monday afternoon on theft charges, according to jail records. Melissa A. Roy, age 44, was arrested by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of theft by unlawful taking more than $500 but under $10,000. Roy was lodged in the Russell County Detention...
lakercountry.com
Nancy man fined; given two years probation in animal cruelty case
A man accused of neglecting reptiles that had been placed in his care from a previous animal cruelty case has pleaded guilty himself to 44 counts of animal cruelty and one count of holding protected wildlife, according to a report in the Somerset Commonwealth Journal. Casey E. Allan was renting...
lakercountry.com
Today is the last day to register to vote in November election
Today is the last day to register to vote if you would like to vote in the November general election. According to the Kentucky Secretary of State’s Office, the deadline to register is 4 p.m. local time today. You can register to vote at the Russell County Clerk’s Office...
lakercountry.com
Laker Soccer falls in opening round of region tournament
The season came to an end for the Russell County Laker Soccer team in the opening round of the 4th Region tournament last night. After holding Todd County Central scoreless for 60 minutes, the Lakers fell 2-0 with the final goal coming in the final seconds of the game. Chance...
lakercountry.com
Fiscal court addresses voting machine, salary issues
The Russell County Fiscal Court addressed issues regarding voting machines and salaries for employees in the county clerk’s office. Here’s Judge Executive Gary Robertson speaking to WJRS News about these issues.
lakercountry.com
Property tax bills have been mailed out, Sheriff’s office reminds citizens of hours change for October
Property tax bills have been mailed out from the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office has updated its hours for the month of October only. The office will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office will also be open from 8-11...
Comments / 0