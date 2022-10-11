ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Springs, KY

New FCS agent to be welcomed at reception today

The Russell County Extension Service is holding a welcome reception today for Megan Gullett, the new cooperative extension service agent for family and consumer sciences. The reception will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Russell County Extension Office at 2688 South Hwy. 127 in Russell Springs, across from Mighty Dollar.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
Branscum to serve on KY Chamber Executive Committee

Russell Springs resident Steve Branscum will serve on the executive committee for the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce this year. Branscum will serve as the Vice Chair for Communications and Marketing on the committee. Branscum is one of 12 members of the committee comprised of business leaders from across the commonwealth.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
Welcome reception is Thursday for new FCS extension agent

The Russell County Extension Service is holding a welcome reception on Thursday for Megan Gullett, the new cooperative extension service agent for family and consumer sciences. The reception will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Russell County Extension Office at 2688 South Hwy. 127 in Russell Springs,...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Lady Laker Volleyball wins at Somerset

The Russell County Lady Laker Volleyball team went on the road and defeated Somerset Monday night. The Lady Lakers won in two sets by scores of 25-20 and 25-16 to come away with the victory. The Lady Lakers improved to 27-6 on the season with the win and will be...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Holiday assistance sign-ups today, next Tuesday at ANC

With Christmas just over two months away, the Russell County School District is asking parents and guardians of students that may need help during the holidays with gifts to come to the Russell County Schools Auditorium/Natatorium Complex today, Thursday, October 13th or next Tuesday, October 18th to sign up for holiday assistance.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Man still missing in Wayne County over 3 months later

A family in neighboring Wayne County continues to ask for help in a missing person case, according to a report by Z93 in Monticello. Ricky Griffis hasn’t been seen since July 4. The report says both police and his family in Wayne County suspect a crime was committed and they believe something may have happened to him while he was in this car with other people.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
Russell Springs City Council to meet this evening

The Russell Springs City Council will hold its regular monthly meeting this evening. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at City Hall on Main Street in Russell Springs. The council is expected to discuss park improvements, among other topics. We’ll have more on tomorrow’s local news following the meeting....
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
Russell Springs woman arrested on several charges in Pulaski Co.

A Russell Springs woman was arrested on several charges by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office late last week, including assault of a police officer, according to jail records. Amy M. Wells, age 43, was arrested on charges of resisting arrest, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
21 new COVID cases reported in Russell County

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 21 new COVID cases in Russell County this week, up one case from last week’s total. Neighboring Pulaski County recorded the highest number of COVID cases in the Lake Cumberland district with 27. Nearby Taylor County had 26 cases, Adair reported 16...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Volleyball District Tournament set

The 16th District Volleyball tournament is set. The Lady Lakers earned the top seed and will take on the winner of Cumberland County and Metcalfe County next Monday at 5 p.m. at Metcalfe County High School. Cumberland and Metcalfe will face off on Sunday at 3 p.m. The district finals...
METCALFE COUNTY, KY
RCDC litter crew discovers gun on roadside near local childcare facility

A crew from the Russell County Detention Center picking up roadside litter Thursday morning uncovered something surprising as they began their morning work. Russell County Jailer Bobby Dunbar said he received a call from a supervisor overseeing the inmate litter pick up crew that a gun was discovered off East Highway 80 near Little Lakers Daycare.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Adair County indictments released

An Adair County grand jury released indictments yesterday. Corey T. Caldwell on a charge of criminal abuse second degree with a child under the age of 12. Autumn S. Powell on a charge of criminal abuse second degree with a child under the age of 12. Edward Thomas Jolly on...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
Somerset woman arrested locally on theft charges

A Somerset woman was arrested Monday afternoon on theft charges, according to jail records. Melissa A. Roy, age 44, was arrested by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of theft by unlawful taking more than $500 but under $10,000. Roy was lodged in the Russell County Detention...
SOMERSET, KY
Nancy man fined; given two years probation in animal cruelty case

A man accused of neglecting reptiles that had been placed in his care from a previous animal cruelty case has pleaded guilty himself to 44 counts of animal cruelty and one count of holding protected wildlife, according to a report in the Somerset Commonwealth Journal. Casey E. Allan was renting...
NANCY, KY
Today is the last day to register to vote in November election

Today is the last day to register to vote if you would like to vote in the November general election. According to the Kentucky Secretary of State’s Office, the deadline to register is 4 p.m. local time today. You can register to vote at the Russell County Clerk’s Office...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Laker Soccer falls in opening round of region tournament

The season came to an end for the Russell County Laker Soccer team in the opening round of the 4th Region tournament last night. After holding Todd County Central scoreless for 60 minutes, the Lakers fell 2-0 with the final goal coming in the final seconds of the game. Chance...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY

