EPCAL buyer says it has ‘absolutely no plans’ for air freight ‘cargo terminal’ in Calverton, as Aguiar cautions public against ‘panic’

Planning Board adopts final scope of review for Riverhead Logistics Center
In a 3-0 vote, with Chairperson Joann Waski and Member George Nunnaro absent, the Riverhead Planning Board last week voted to adopt the final scoping statement for the 641,000-square-foot Riverhead Logistics Center on Middle Road in Calverton. The final scope details the required environmental review for the project. The applicant’s...
Yaphank residents frustrated with plan to bring new waste transfer station to the area
The company Winter Brothers Waste Systems wants to build a waste transfer station across the street from the Brookhaven Town Landfill.
New York Fisher May Face ‘Federal Violations’ For Catching Shark
Someone fishing in New York State is in some deep waters and may face potential federal violations for illegally catching a shark. Recently, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. In my opinion, the most interesting team was a New York fisherman who illegally caught a shark.
Homeowners impacted by Sandy say they now owe money to New York Rising
LINDENHURST, N.Y. -- Ten years after Superstorm Sandy ravaged homes across Long Island's shoreline, many people claim they are being victimized all over again.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Tuesday, some homeowners are being told they suddenly owe tens of thousands to a relief program that was supposed to help them rebuild."It was devastating," Scott Guven said.Scott and Merrill Guven's dream home in Lindenhurst was ravaged by the storm in 2012. They got partial help to rebuild."Our flood insurance is the only one that paid us," Scott Guven said.A decade later, they say they are relieved they did not apply for...
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- October 13, 2022
Huge stripers all over the south shore, for both boats and surfcasters. Tog season starts strong on the north shore. Lots of fish in shallow. Yellowfin chunk bite is productive. Albie run continues to produce, as of this morning. Big bluefish on the north shore. Scup and sea bass remain...
Governor Hochul Announces Suffolk County & Village of Hempstead to Participate in Clean Water Infrastructure Asset Management Program
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced 27 municipalities have been selected to participate in a program that will help develop asset management programs to evaluate, monitor, protect, and responsibly plan upgrades for wastewater infrastructure facilities. The program supports ongoing efforts to ensure the responsible stewardship of New York's nation-leading investments in clean water infrastructure to protect public health and the environment and support local economies.
NY Republican unloads after illegal immigrants caught, released at border charged in hate-fueled burglary ring
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman rips Biden after illegal immigrants caught, released in California, Texas and Arizona caught in hate-fueled Long Island burglary ring.
Suffolk County Executive Bellone announces $500K in revitalization funds
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced on Wednesday that 15 Long Island organizations will be on the receiving end of some extra funding for revitalization projects. In total, $500,000 is being awarded to fund Round 20 of the Suffolk County Downtown Revitalization Grants Program. Recipients were hand-picked by an advisory...
Developer Pulls Apartment Project in Greenlawn
The developer who wanted to build 260 apartments in Greenlawn withdrew the proposal Wednesday but said they plan to resubmit the proposal later. Engel Burman principal Steven Krieger said that the company is withdrawing their proposal as it gathers “additional comments from the surrounding community Read More ...
Glen Cove named one of top 50 best places to live in the US
Glen Cove is ranked 37th on the personal finance website Money.
Info Outlines Scheme By Woman Charged In $40M Trademark Counterfeiting At Plainview Boutique
Just after a Long Island woman was busted for allegedly operating a trademark counterfeiting boutique, new details have emerged outlining her scheme. Suffolk County mother of four, Lindsay Castelli, age 31, of Smithtown, surrendered to the Nassau County Asset Forfeiture Unit on Friday, Oct. 7, following an investigation that began in April 2021.
6 Long Island restaurants and counting; the story of Lily Flanagan’s group
Niall Crowe emigrated to the U.S. from Ireland 38 years ago, at 22 years old. He had $200 in his pocket and lived in a one-room apartment in East Islip with his brother. There was a shower, and they cooked their meals on a hot plate. Today, he eats well.
Closures Of Long Island Expressway Stretch In Huntington Scheduled For Pavement Resurfacing
A stretch of the Long Island Expressway is set to close for pavement resurfacing. The westbound LIE (I-495) will be closed to traffic between Exit 51 (State Route 231) and Exit 48 (Round Swamp Road) in Huntington beginning Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 10 p.m. until 5:30 a.m., the New York State Department of Transportation said.
Hempstead IDA Grants 5-Year Extension of Property Tax Abatements for Regency’s Gallery at Westbury Plaza￼
Fred Parola, chief executive of the Town of Hempstead Industrial Development Agency (IDA), said the agency has granted a five-year extension of property tax abatements for the Gallery at Westbury Plaza shopping center. The IDA acted at its Sept. 20 meeting on an application from the shopping center’s owner, the...
This Westchester Farmers’ Market Is One of the Best in NY
The TaSH Farmers’ Market was ranked one of the top 10 farmers’ markets in New York State, the only one in Westchester to do so. Who doesn’t love a good farmers’ market trip? In Westchester, an abundance of markets offer the chance to shop local and support farms and makers in the region. Recently, one local farmers’ market has been named not just a top pick in Westchester, but all of New York.
Historic Brewster House in Flanders faces demolition after years of falling into disrepair
The Brewster House, which has an interior portion that could be from pre-Revolutionary times is set to be torn down.
Former Foster Family House, DAR Chapter House on the Market in Southampton
In 1996, dentist and professor Farhad Hakimi bought the former Foster family homestead at 264 South Main Street in Southampton Village and restored and expanded on the historic house. Now,... more. When second-home owners give away or bequeath their property to their descendants, the tax consequences ... 6 Oct 2022...
Cliff Drive Neighbors File Notice of Claim Against Southampton Town
A contingent of Cliff Drive neighbors have filed a notice of claim — the precursor to a lawsuit — against the Town of Southampton, seeking as yet unspecified damages. Six... more. Twenty-five years ago, a group of concerned neighbors banded together to oppose a development plan ... 12...
New Restaurants, Store Expansion at Walt Whitman Shops
A new restaurant has opened at Walt Whitman Shops, with two more on the way. Carpaccio’s has been operating since the end of September, but hasn’t had its official grand opening yet. The Italian restaurant is a part of the Limani Hospitality Group. In addition, Read More ...
This Queens Neighborhood Was Just Named One of World's Trendiest Places to Live
Residents of one neighborhood in Queens should feel pretty cool -- because their home was just named one of the trendiest places to live in the world. According to the annual Time Out Index survey, Ridgewood is the fourth-coolest neighborhood on the planet for 2022. The magazine cited the neighborhood's...
