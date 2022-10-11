EPCAL buyer says it has ‘absolutely no plans’ for air freight ‘cargo terminal’ in Calverton, as Aguiar cautions public against ‘panic’

LINDENHURST, N.Y. -- Ten years after Superstorm Sandy ravaged homes across Long Island's shoreline, many people claim they are being victimized all over again.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Tuesday, some homeowners are being told they suddenly owe tens of thousands to a relief program that was supposed to help them rebuild."It was devastating," Scott Guven said.Scott and Merrill Guven's dream home in Lindenhurst was ravaged by the storm in 2012. They got partial help to rebuild."Our flood insurance is the only one that paid us," Scott Guven said.A decade later, they say they are relieved they did not apply for...

LINDENHURST, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO