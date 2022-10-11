ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Asking for $8.895 Million, This Elegant Estate in Orlando is The Perfect Blend of Sophistication and Resort Living

The Home in Orlando, a Spanish style residence nestled within the private residential community of Golden Oak with resort features including an expansive chef’s kitchen, Four Seasons catering kitchen, elevator, 3-car garage and two flex rooms is now available for sale. This home located at 10285 Summer Meadow Way, Orlando, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Anna McKee (Phone: 407-939-5842 | 407-939-5577) at Golden Oak Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Orlando.
Tampa Bay News Wire

Bishop Derrick McRae, Pastor of The Experience Christian Center, is Next Guest on The Crossman Conversation ̶ Saturday October 15

ORLANDO — Bishop Derrick McRae, Senior Pastor of The Experience Christian Center,. will join Central Florida Business Leader John Crossman Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1:05 p.m. on The Crossman Conversation. The Crossman Conversation provides a platform for educational, political and religious leaders trying to make a difference in their...
wogx.com

Hot meals delivered to Florida neighborhoods hit by Hurricane Ian

An unexpected helpful gesture in the ravished neighborhoods of Hurricane Ian's path can really brighten someone’s day. As Good Day Orlando's David Martin shows you, free hot meals delivered door to door truly defines “neighbors helping neighbors.” it’s also a prime example of why we love Florida.
Orlando Weekly

Korean bakery chain Paris Baguette opened in Winter Park, MM Club gets exclusive, Taco Kat is coming soon and more food news

OPENINGS/CLOSINGS Taco Kat, the newest concept from Team Market Group (Plantees, The Wellborn, Robinson Room, Mathers Social Gathering), opens Oct. 18 at 11 S. Court Ave. in the old Cleo’s Lounge space downtown. The taqueria and tequila lounge will specialize in Sonoran-style tacos using imported Sonoran flour for a true taste of th Northern Mexican staple ... Swine & Sons has opened its expanded Winter Park eatery inside Foxtail’s Farmhouse at 1282 N. Orange Ave. in Winter Park.
floridaescape.com

Into The Wild At Central Florida Zoo

The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens boasts an array of over 300 animals in Sanford, Florida but it also hosts a must-see event – Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild. It’s the only event in central Florida that celebrates the art, culture, and beauty of traditional lantern festivals...
disneyfanatic.com

Just Five Months After Opening New Disney Store Billboard Damaged

In more news of maintenance issues from the Disney properties, a billboard at the new Walt Disney World store is already showing signs of damage. The Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are known to be some of the best Disney vacation spots. But, there have been a fair few issues at the Disney Parks recently, be that because of Guests behaving in less than stellar and unacceptable ways or because of problems on account of the Park itself. Many a time, the issues have been centered around maintenance.
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Some storms possible as cold front moves into Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A stationary front is bring the chance for some heavy downpours Thursday that could lead to more flooding across Central Florida. There will also be the chance for thunder and lightning with a few strong wind gusts especially into the afternoon. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set...
WINKNEWS.com

Orlando trio arrested, accused of looting on Fort Myers Beach

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested three men from Orlando for looting on Fort Myers Beach. Gustavo Rizo, 23, Rotmel Rodriguez-Plasencia, 26, and Abdiel Lopez-Rivera, 32, were arrested after some called deputies to report a tow truck crew that was taking items from a home. Deputies...
fox35orlando.com

Company will pay you $1,000 to watch Disney's 'Hocus Pocus' movies

ORLANDO, Fla. - Do you love the ‘Hocus Pocus’ movies? A new Halloween challenge could score you $1,000 just for watching them!. The company Smart Capital Mind is looking for the ultimate fan of the Sanderson Sisters to watch Disney's ‘Hocus Pocus’ and the newly-released sequel ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ – then tell them what you think!
click orlando

Melbourne bar closes months after deadly shooting

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Seven months after police said Elvin Clark stood on a packed dance floor and fatally shot a man and wounded a bartender at a Melbourne bar, the business is now closed and a new one is moving in. Following the shooting at Off The Traxx, which...
WESH

Tropical Storm Karl begins to turn southeast

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Karl was moving south-southeast Thursday. The storm was 195 miles north-northeast of Coatzacoalcos, Mexico. Karl had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving south-southeast at 7 mph. "Karl is expected to turn southward or south-southwestward over the Bay of Campeche on Friday,...
westorlandonews.com

Sold: The Addison at Clermont

JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors has brokered the sale of The Addison at Clermont – a Class A+ multifamily community in the Orlando suburb of Clermont, Florida. Built in 2020, the property sits on a 19.34 acre +/- site. Consisting of 15 residential buildings, this garden-style community is comprised of 230 units averaging 1,111 square feet.
click orlando

Rain chances increase in Central Florida as front moves in

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new front moving into Central Florida is increasing rain chances Wednesday afternoon and on Thursday. Expect high temperatures in the upper 80s for Wednesday and the mid-80s for Thursday. [TRENDING: Win four 3-day park hopper passes to Walt Disney World | Become a News 6...
