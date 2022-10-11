Read full article on original website
luxury-houses.net
Asking for $8.895 Million, This Elegant Estate in Orlando is The Perfect Blend of Sophistication and Resort Living
The Home in Orlando, a Spanish style residence nestled within the private residential community of Golden Oak with resort features including an expansive chef’s kitchen, Four Seasons catering kitchen, elevator, 3-car garage and two flex rooms is now available for sale. This home located at 10285 Summer Meadow Way, Orlando, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Anna McKee (Phone: 407-939-5842 | 407-939-5577) at Golden Oak Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Orlando.
Guide to pride: What to know about Coming Out with Pride Orlando this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida, it’s time to show your pride. Come Out with Pride’s Pride event returns to being an in-person event on Saturday at Lake Eola Park, bringing back all the colorful fun we remember from pre-pandemic days. Here are some things to know before...
click orlando
Pig on the Pond returns to Clermont this weekend. Here’s what to expect
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Pig on the Pond festival will be returning for three days of family fun this weekend to Waterfront Park in Clermont. Events will be held on Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Popular New York-Based Chinese Food Chain to Make its Florida Debut
"There is good opportunity here," Mr. Zeng says. "People are always busy in the area, being so close to Disney. It’s an excellent location for both the local and tourist market.”
Tampa Bay News Wire
Bishop Derrick McRae, Pastor of The Experience Christian Center, is Next Guest on The Crossman Conversation ̶ Saturday October 15
ORLANDO — Bishop Derrick McRae, Senior Pastor of The Experience Christian Center,. will join Central Florida Business Leader John Crossman Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1:05 p.m. on The Crossman Conversation. The Crossman Conversation provides a platform for educational, political and religious leaders trying to make a difference in their...
wogx.com
Hot meals delivered to Florida neighborhoods hit by Hurricane Ian
An unexpected helpful gesture in the ravished neighborhoods of Hurricane Ian's path can really brighten someone’s day. As Good Day Orlando's David Martin shows you, free hot meals delivered door to door truly defines “neighbors helping neighbors.” it’s also a prime example of why we love Florida.
Korean bakery chain Paris Baguette opened in Winter Park, MM Club gets exclusive, Taco Kat is coming soon and more food news
OPENINGS/CLOSINGS Taco Kat, the newest concept from Team Market Group (Plantees, The Wellborn, Robinson Room, Mathers Social Gathering), opens Oct. 18 at 11 S. Court Ave. in the old Cleo’s Lounge space downtown. The taqueria and tequila lounge will specialize in Sonoran-style tacos using imported Sonoran flour for a true taste of th Northern Mexican staple ... Swine & Sons has opened its expanded Winter Park eatery inside Foxtail’s Farmhouse at 1282 N. Orange Ave. in Winter Park.
floridaescape.com
Into The Wild At Central Florida Zoo
The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens boasts an array of over 300 animals in Sanford, Florida but it also hosts a must-see event – Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild. It’s the only event in central Florida that celebrates the art, culture, and beauty of traditional lantern festivals...
disneyfanatic.com
Just Five Months After Opening New Disney Store Billboard Damaged
In more news of maintenance issues from the Disney properties, a billboard at the new Walt Disney World store is already showing signs of damage. The Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are known to be some of the best Disney vacation spots. But, there have been a fair few issues at the Disney Parks recently, be that because of Guests behaving in less than stellar and unacceptable ways or because of problems on account of the Park itself. Many a time, the issues have been centered around maintenance.
click orlando
LIVE RADAR: Some storms possible as cold front moves into Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – A stationary front is bring the chance for some heavy downpours Thursday that could lead to more flooding across Central Florida. There will also be the chance for thunder and lightning with a few strong wind gusts especially into the afternoon. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set...
WINKNEWS.com
Orlando trio arrested, accused of looting on Fort Myers Beach
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested three men from Orlando for looting on Fort Myers Beach. Gustavo Rizo, 23, Rotmel Rodriguez-Plasencia, 26, and Abdiel Lopez-Rivera, 32, were arrested after some called deputies to report a tow truck crew that was taking items from a home. Deputies...
fox35orlando.com
Company will pay you $1,000 to watch Disney's 'Hocus Pocus' movies
ORLANDO, Fla. - Do you love the ‘Hocus Pocus’ movies? A new Halloween challenge could score you $1,000 just for watching them!. The company Smart Capital Mind is looking for the ultimate fan of the Sanderson Sisters to watch Disney's ‘Hocus Pocus’ and the newly-released sequel ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ – then tell them what you think!
mynews13.com
Residents relocated after Winter Park senior living community damaged by Hurricane Ian
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Residents at The Mayflower at Winter Park are being relocated as the senior living community is repaired following Hurricane Ian-related flooding issues. The Mayflower at Winter Park residents had to be relocated amid storm-related flooding issues. Building A residents moved out Wednesday and Building B...
click orlando
Melbourne bar closes months after deadly shooting
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Seven months after police said Elvin Clark stood on a packed dance floor and fatally shot a man and wounded a bartender at a Melbourne bar, the business is now closed and a new one is moving in. Following the shooting at Off The Traxx, which...
click orlando
‘Some people literally don’t have anything:’ Orange County church helps community hit by Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Dr. Lantz Mills is the pastor at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church. He and his congregation want to help the communities they feel may have been overlooked. Next week, they plan to start giving monetary donations to individuals who live in Orlo Vista or Richmond...
WESH
Tropical Storm Karl begins to turn southeast
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Karl was moving south-southeast Thursday. The storm was 195 miles north-northeast of Coatzacoalcos, Mexico. Karl had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving south-southeast at 7 mph. "Karl is expected to turn southward or south-southwestward over the Bay of Campeche on Friday,...
westorlandonews.com
Sold: The Addison at Clermont
JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors has brokered the sale of The Addison at Clermont – a Class A+ multifamily community in the Orlando suburb of Clermont, Florida. Built in 2020, the property sits on a 19.34 acre +/- site. Consisting of 15 residential buildings, this garden-style community is comprised of 230 units averaging 1,111 square feet.
click orlando
Rain chances increase in Central Florida as front moves in
ORLANDO, Fla. – A new front moving into Central Florida is increasing rain chances Wednesday afternoon and on Thursday. Expect high temperatures in the upper 80s for Wednesday and the mid-80s for Thursday. [TRENDING: Win four 3-day park hopper passes to Walt Disney World | Become a News 6...
fox35orlando.com
Popular Central Florida restaurant to remain closed due to flooding from Ian
OVIEDO, Fla. - A popular Central Florida eatery and lounge will remain closed due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian. The Black Hammock Restaurant is located off Lake Jesup in Seminole County. The owner said it is impossible to reopen while floodwaters have impacted the lake, which is part of the St. Johns River System.
WESH
St. Johns River to crest soon as flooding persists near Lake County homes
ASTOR, Fla. — It's been roughly two weeks since Hurricane Ian pushed its way through Central Florida, and flooding continues to be a significant issue. Some areas along the St. Johns River are still projected to rise a bit. One homeowner in Astor doesn't have water in her home,...
