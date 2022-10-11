Reform could be on the way for DC’s Rapid Rehousing program following criticism

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One of the District’s main tools for moving people out of homelessness and into stable housing could be getting a transformation. DC’s Rapid Rehousing program, which is overseen by the Department of Human Services, has long faced criticism over just how successful it actually is.

The program, “is a time-limited housing and support designed to assist families experiencing homelessness – or at imminent risk of experiencing homelessness – to afford dignified and safe housing in the private market,” according to the DHS website.

Rental assistance and other services are provided for 12 to 18 months, depending on the situation. And include the first month’s rent, security deposit and mandatory case management. Families must be referred through another DHS program, like a shelter.

Some people like Tamarra Coates said it’s been a constant struggle to find safe housing through the program.

“It’s strenuous mentally (and) physically,” said Coates.

Coates started experiencing homelessness after losing her job in 2019. Since then, she’s been relying on friends and family to help support her and her teenage daughter.

“I was living with friends, family, family members. Until it came to what I do now, my mom’s and my dad’s house,” she said. “Nobody has a room all the time for you and your child. You need your own space for you and your child.”

She said this was why she finally got connected to the District’s Rapid Rehousing program. She said the experience has been a challenging one.

“With me being in the homeless category it’s extra emotionally stressing because I’ve got to worry about how my daughter feels,” she said. “Then, when you have somebody who is supposed to be helping you, not helping you, it seems like they are basically totally against you, that’s another emotional stress.”

Coates has been in limbo with the program for the last two years. At one point, she said she was cut from the program for not staying in contact with her case manager. Although, Coates has text messages showing that she had contacted her case manager during the alleged time.

She was eventually reinstated, but Coates claimed delays and a lack of clear communication have caused her to miss out on available apartments. The ones suggested to her were often in unsafe areas with unsanitary living conditions.

“I was just trying to find safe places for me and my daughter. Not nowhere, where every five minutes or every day it was on the news or every weekend it was on the news for something happening to somebody else,” said Coates.

“I think what we hear (from clients) is that people don’t feel like they ever had a chance to succeed in the program,” said Amber Harding with the Washington Legal Aid Clinic for the Homeless. “That people don’t feel like they had the support or the system is set up in a way that they were set up to fail.”

Harding said Coates is not alone in her experience. The clinic has been critical of DC’s Rapid Rehousing program since it started.

“There’s not a question anymore that it is a failing program. And it’s not a failing program because families are not trying. Families are trying very, very hard,” she said.

According to Harding, there are several major problems with the program.

First, is that it’s a time-limited program which means individuals or families can be cut from it after their 12 to 18 month subsidy. She said that leads to a second program: families cannot afford the rent after they lose the subsidy, which leads to eviction.

“We know that Rapid Rehousing is a program that cycles people into housing instability and doesn’t really provide people with the support they need to pay rent on their own. They’re not providing services that get people to increase their income and pay their rent,” said Harding.

In addition, Harding said case management can be inconsistent. And that mandatory case management is often a burden for families who are working odd shifts to make rent. Plus, she said the cyclical nature of the program often leads to landlords being unwilling to rent to those in the program, leaving the only available options for housing subpar.

For all these reasons, District leaders are looking to reform the program.

Eight council members including Chairman Mendelson and members McDuffie, Nadeau, Allen, Bonds, Pinto, Silverman, R. White and Lewis George have introduced or cosponsored the Rapid Re-Housing Reform Amendment Act of 2022.

The legislation does several things: it ensures no family pays more than 30% of their income on rent; requires all participants to be assessed for permanent housing vouchers; makes case management optional and establishes criteria for targeted affordable housing vouchers.

Harding is supportive of the proposed changes.

“It is much more of a safety net, it is much more of a bridge creating Rapid Rehousing into something where there isn’t a cliff, but there is an off-ramp,” she said. “Families will feel more supported, they won’t feel set up to fail.”

DC News Now reached out to the Department of Human Services several times with a request for an interview or comment about the program. But, it did not receive one at the time this story aired.

However, earlier this year Mayor Muriel Bowser applauded the District’s efforts in reducing homelessness. Her remarks came after a point-in-time survey estimated DC’s homeless population in April of 2022 at roughly 4,400 people, the lowest it’s been in 17 years.

“These results are a culmination of years of working together – across government, with our community partners and providers, and with residents in all eight wards – to implement Homeward DC and build systems and resources that meet the needs of DC residents,” said Mayor Bowser. “While we are proud of these results, we know there’s more work to do.”

Council will hold a public hearing on the proposed reform efforts at 10 a.m. on October 20. Those interested in speaking during the virtual forum must register by the end of the day on October 13. Click here for more information.

