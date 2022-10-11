ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Reform could be on the way for DC’s Rapid Rehousing program following criticism

By Mariel Carbone
DC News Now
DC News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m5Oiq_0iV6jUHU00

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One of the District’s main tools for moving people out of homelessness and into stable housing could be getting a transformation. DC’s Rapid Rehousing program, which is overseen by the Department of Human Services, has long faced criticism over just how successful it actually is.

The program, “is a time-limited housing and support designed to assist families experiencing homelessness – or at imminent risk of experiencing homelessness – to afford dignified and safe housing in the private market,” according to the DHS website.

Rental assistance and other services are provided for 12 to 18 months, depending on the situation. And include the first month’s rent, security deposit and mandatory case management. Families must be referred through another DHS program, like a shelter.

Some people like Tamarra Coates said it’s been a constant struggle to find safe housing through the program.

“It’s strenuous mentally (and) physically,” said Coates.

While total homelessness has decreased in DC, chronic homelessness has increased

Coates started experiencing homelessness after losing her job in 2019. Since then, she’s been relying on friends and family to help support her and her teenage daughter.

“I was living with friends, family, family members. Until it came to what I do now, my mom’s and my dad’s house,” she said. “Nobody has a room all the time for you and your child. You need your own space for you and your child.”

She said this was why she finally got connected to the District’s Rapid Rehousing program. She said the experience has been a challenging one.

“With me being in the homeless category it’s extra emotionally stressing because I’ve got to worry about how my daughter feels,” she said. “Then, when you have somebody who is supposed to be helping you, not helping you, it seems like they are basically totally against you, that’s another emotional stress.”

Coates has been in limbo with the program for the last two years. At one point, she said she was cut from the program for not staying in contact with her case manager. Although, Coates has text messages showing that she had contacted her case manager during the alleged time.

She was eventually reinstated, but Coates claimed delays and a lack of clear communication have caused her to miss out on available apartments. The ones suggested to her were often in unsafe areas with unsanitary living conditions.

“I was just trying to find safe places for me and my daughter. Not nowhere, where every five minutes or every day it was on the news or every weekend it was on the news for something happening to somebody else,” said Coates.

“I think what we hear (from clients) is that people don’t feel like they ever had a chance to succeed in the program,” said Amber Harding with the Washington Legal Aid Clinic for the Homeless. “That people don’t feel like they had the support or the system is set up in a way that they were set up to fail.”

Harding said Coates is not alone in her experience. The clinic has been critical of DC’s Rapid Rehousing program since it started.

“There’s not a question anymore that it is a failing program. And it’s not a failing program because families are not trying. Families are trying very, very hard,” she said.

Social Security COLA increase to be announced Thursday: Here’s what we know

According to Harding, there are several major problems with the program.

First, is that it’s a time-limited program which means individuals or families can be cut from it after their 12 to 18 month subsidy. She said that leads to a second program: families cannot afford the rent after they lose the subsidy, which leads to eviction.

“We know that Rapid Rehousing is a program that cycles people into housing instability and doesn’t really provide people with the support they need to pay rent on their own. They’re not providing services that get people to increase their income and pay their rent,” said Harding.

In addition, Harding said case management can be inconsistent. And that mandatory case management is often a burden for families who are working odd shifts to make rent. Plus, she said the cyclical nature of the program often leads to landlords being unwilling to rent to those in the program, leaving the only available options for housing subpar.

For all these reasons, District leaders are looking to reform the program.

Eight council members including Chairman Mendelson and members McDuffie, Nadeau, Allen, Bonds, Pinto, Silverman, R. White and Lewis George have introduced or cosponsored the Rapid Re-Housing Reform Amendment Act of 2022.

The legislation does several things: it ensures no family pays more than 30% of their income on rent; requires all participants to be assessed for permanent housing vouchers; makes case management optional and establishes criteria for targeted affordable housing vouchers.

Harding is supportive of the proposed changes.

“It is much more of a safety net, it is much more of a bridge creating Rapid Rehousing into something where there isn’t a cliff, but there is an off-ramp,” she said. “Families will feel more supported, they won’t feel set up to fail.”

DC News Now reached out to the Department of Human Services several times with a request for an interview or comment about the program. But, it did not receive one at the time this story aired.

However, earlier this year Mayor Muriel Bowser applauded the District’s efforts in reducing homelessness. Her remarks came after a point-in-time survey estimated DC’s homeless population in April of 2022 at roughly 4,400 people, the lowest it’s been in 17 years.

“These results are a culmination of years of working together – across government, with our community partners and providers, and with residents in all eight wards – to implement Homeward DC and build systems and resources that meet the needs of DC residents,” said Mayor Bowser. “While we are proud of these results, we know there’s more work to do.”

Council will hold a public hearing on the proposed reform efforts at 10 a.m. on October 20. Those interested in speaking during the virtual forum must register by the end of the day on October 13. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

'I'm tired of crying' | HUD works to keep another DC landlord accountable for safe and sanitary homes

WASHINGTON — Homes that are decent, safe and sanitary. That is the mission of the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The reality in some homes in D.C. is something different. The federal agency gave the DC Housing Authority six months to fix problems that led to long waiting lists, a record number of vacant units and tenants living in filthy and dangerous conditions.
POLITICS
DCist

As Climate Change Increases Extreme Rain And Flooding, D.C.’s Most Vulnerable Residents Pay The Price

The first days of D.C. fall were gray and gusty this year, with temperatures that slipped into the 40s and rain that wavered between a drizzle and a downpour for days. The remnants of Hurricane Ian, whose forces devastated parts of North Carolina, Florida, and Cuba, dumped two inches of rainfall in the first five days of the month – already more than half of the monthly average for October, according to the National Weather Service.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
WUSA9

DC deputy mayor resigns in light of assault allegations

WASHINGTON — D.C. Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart has resigned after allegedly choking an individual at a gym in Arlington, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Wednesday during a press conference. The mayor said she was "saddened to say" that she accepted the resignation. "I am proud of the work we've done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Want to save Metro? Dare to re-criminalize fare beating

The Washington, D.C., Metro system has a problem, and its new general manager is on it. To much praise, including from the Washington Post, Randy Clarke rolled out the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority's plan to deal with mass-scale turnstile-jumping. Maryland and Virginia, fare evasion remains a criminal offense. But...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Affordable Housing#Supportive Housing#Public Housing#Rapid Rehousing#Washington Lrb Dc News#Dhs
DC News Now

A look at the first and only Maryland gubernatorial debate

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (DC News Now) — The one and only gubernatorial debate Wednesday between Democrat Wes Moore and Republican Dan Cox was full of political theater, name calling and fisticuffs. Both contenders to be Maryland’s next governor took aim at each other over abortion, taxes, crime, among other issues. Both said repeatedly the other […]
OWINGS MILLS, MD
Washington Examiner

Here are the states with minimum wage hikes on the ballot

Two states and Washington, D.C., will vote on ballot measures pertaining to the minimum wage in this year’s midterm elections. Currently, the federal minimum wage sits at $7.25 per hour, but over the years, many states have raised that figure through legislation or referendums — some by a significant margin. Raising the minimum wage has proved popular in both blue and red states.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
DC News Now

WV Governor, Senate President spar again over Amendment 2

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — With just over four weeks until Election Day, the battle over Amendment 2 is really heating up in West Virginia. If approved by voters, it would give the Legislature authority to act on two key issues. Lawmakers could decide if a tax on business inventory and machinery stays on the books […]
POLITICS
DC News Now

DC News Now

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy