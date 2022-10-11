ANCHORAGE, ALASKA – The University of Alaska Anchorage hockey team had 13 different players record at least one point in an 8-0 exhibition win over UNLV Friday. Connor Marritt and Matt Allen each finished with one goal and two assists, while William Gilson (two goals), Ben Almquist (one goal, one assist) and Maximillion Helgeson (one goal, one assist) each finished with two points.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO