Anchorage, AK

#9 UAA dominates SPU for 20th victory

ANCHORAGE – Senior Eve Stephens delivered 13 kills and three aces to pace a hot-hitting performance for the 9th-ranked Alaska Anchorage volleyball team Thursday in a 25-18, 25-15, 25-13 sweep of Seattle Pacific at the Alaska Airlines Center. The Seawolves (20-1, 10-0 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) also got 24...
goseawolves.com

Hockey blanks UNLV 8-0

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA – The University of Alaska Anchorage hockey team had 13 different players record at least one point in an 8-0 exhibition win over UNLV Friday. Connor Marritt and Matt Allen each finished with one goal and two assists, while William Gilson (two goals), Ben Almquist (one goal, one assist) and Maximillion Helgeson (one goal, one assist) each finished with two points.
