Fans Convinced Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Accidentally Revealed Kylie Jenner's Baby Son's Name
A viral TikTok theory breaks down why a comment made by True Thompson during the season 2 premiere may have revealed the 7-month-old's name Could True Thompson have revealed Kylie Jenner's baby name? Fans of The Kardashians are flocking to a viral TikTok theory that explains how the 4-year-old may have shared the name — that the Kylie Cosmetics founder and boyfriend Travis Scott have yet to publicly reveal since changing it from Wolf — without notice during the season 2 premiere episode. The theory references the moment that Khloé Kardashian FaceTimes True...
Hypebae
Tristan Thompson Encouraged Khloé Kardashian To Get an Embryo Transfer Weeks Before Paternity Scandal
The Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians primarily focuses on Khloé Kardashian and the aftermath of dealing with Tristan Thompson‘s paternity scandal. In case you missed it, in the Season 1 finale, Kim Kardashian breaks the news to Khloé that Thompson is having another baby with another woman, who we eventually learn is Maralee Nichols. At the time, no one knew that the Good American founder had done an embryo transfer to welcome a second child with the basketball player.
Tristan Thompson Met Son He Shares with Khloé Kardashian in Hospital: 'He Wants to Be Here'
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson shared a moment with their newborn son after welcoming him via surrogate. On Thursday's season 2 premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians, fans saw Khloé's experience of becoming a mom again. The newborn arrived months after her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal first surfaced.
NBA・
Lamar Odom Shared His Reaction To Seeing Khloé Kardashian Cry Over Tristan Thompson On "The Kardashians"
"It was hard for me to watch that. It's always going to be hard for me to watch someone I love so much sad like that." Lamar Odom got interviewed about Khloé Kardashian again — this time about the baby drama that was featured on the latest episode of The Kardashians.
Kim and Khloé Kardashian Both Used Gestational Carriers to Expand Their Families
Less than six months after Season 1 highlighted Kourtney Kardashian's engagement and IVF journey, Kim Kardashian's burgeoning relationship with Pete Davidson, and Kylie Jenner's second (but still mysterious) pregnancy, The Kardashians is back for Season 2. The famous sisters and matriarch Kris Jenner are dealing with new issues, business ventures, and growing pains this time around.
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Look into Son's Birth as She Puts Tristan Thompson 'Trauma' Behind Her
Khloé Kardashian is focusing on better days ahead — and with a new little one by her side!. In Thursday's season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, Khloé gave fans the first look inside the birth of her son, who arrived months after her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal first surfaced.
‘The Kardashians’: Kendall & Kylie Jenner Fear Khloe Is ‘Too Skinny’ After Tristan’s Scandal
Kendall and Kylie Jenner made their concerns for Khloe Kardashian known to their older sister Kim, and the SKIMs founder relayed the message to her sister in the latest episode of The Kardashians, which premiered on Hulu on Thursday, September 29. Kim, 41, had mentioned to Khloe, 38, that she looked “very skinny,” as she was going through all the drama involving her ex Tristan Thompson’s paternity drama.
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Baby Boy Is Precious: 1st Photo of Their Son
Meet Khloé’s baby! Khloé Kardashian gave the first glimpse of baby No. 2 during the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, September 22. “Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me. Every single day, I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy,” Khloé gushed after the arrival of her sweet son. “It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me.”
Khloe Kardashian says she is 'healing' after having tumor removed from her face: 'Very grateful'
Khloe Kardashian revealed on Tuesday that she had a tumor removed from her face after explaining people were wondering why she was wearing a bandage on her cheek for the last few weeks. "After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a...
Kourtney Kardashian says she is not as close to sister Khloé anymore
They were once joined at the hip, but it seems as though Kourtney Kardashian Barker and sister Khloé Kardashian aren’t as close as they once were. Sister relationships are often complicated, but even Kourtney acknowledged that the pair aren’t inseparable these days during an Oct. 4 appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast.
realitytitbit.com
Khloé Kardashian poses with little 'twin' Chicago West as she steals spotlight once again
Khloé Kardashian might have been the most talked-about sister from the squad in recent weeks, but little Chicago West is slowly taking the spotlight. Kim Kardashian’s daughter stole hearts during Milan Fashion Week. There’s nothing more important than the family’s support. Momager Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and three...
Khloe Kardashian Reveals She’s Able to Forgive Ex Tristan Thompson Through ‘Practice’
No time to dwell. Khloé Kardashian revealed she was able to forgive ex Tristan Thompson for his cheating and paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols through “practice.”. “It only hurts me by holding onto all this stuff, so let it go,” she said in a confessional during the Thursday, October 6, episode of The Kardashians, continuing, “Let go and let God.”
Khloé Kardashian pairs extreme thigh-high boots with backless bodysuit
Meow! Khloe Kardashian has given her fans a new twist on the iconic catsuit, pairing black leather heeled thigh-high boots with a backless bodysuit.
Khloe Kardashian reveals she had 'incredibly rare' tumour removed from face
Khloe Kardashian has revealed that she has had an "incredibly rare" tumour removed from her face.The reality star said that she had a "small bump" biopsied after it was "not budging" after seven months."What [doctors] were seeing was incredibly rare for someone my age. A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumour from my face," Ms Kardashian wrote on Instagram.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
realitytitbit.com
Kris Jenner feeling 'thankful' after Khloé Kardashian's 'scare' with face tumor
Kris Jenner expressed her gratitude after the family doctor removed a face tumor from Khloé Kardashian. It comes five years after the reality star underwent a removal procedure on her back for melanoma. Over the past couple of weeks, Kardashian fans might have spotted the Good American founder wearing...
Victoria Beckham Confirmed That She Did Get Her Tattoo Of David Beckham's Initials Removed And Explained Why
Fans first noticed the disappearance of Victoria's tattoo last month.
Ryan Reynolds Reveals the No. 1 Skill That's Helped Him Succeed: ‘It Really Changed My Life'
Ryan Reynolds has a reputation for being one of the nicest actors in Hollywood, despite the snarky, sarcastic characters he often plays on screen — and it's played a role in his success. His titular performance as the wise-cracking anti-hero in "Deadpool," the 2016 Marvel blockbuster film, catapulted him...
