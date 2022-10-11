ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans Convinced Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Accidentally Revealed Kylie Jenner's Baby Son's Name

A viral TikTok theory breaks down why a comment made by True Thompson during the season 2 premiere may have revealed the 7-month-old's name Could True Thompson have revealed Kylie Jenner's baby name? Fans of The Kardashians are flocking to a viral TikTok theory that explains how the 4-year-old may have shared the name — that the Kylie Cosmetics founder and boyfriend Travis Scott have yet to publicly reveal since changing it from Wolf — without notice during the season 2 premiere episode. The theory references the moment that Khloé Kardashian FaceTimes True...
Hypebae

Tristan Thompson Encouraged Khloé Kardashian To Get an Embryo Transfer Weeks Before Paternity Scandal

The Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians primarily focuses on Khloé Kardashian and the aftermath of dealing with Tristan Thompson‘s paternity scandal. In case you missed it, in the Season 1 finale, Kim Kardashian breaks the news to Khloé that Thompson is having another baby with another woman, who we eventually learn is Maralee Nichols. At the time, no one knew that the Good American founder had done an embryo transfer to welcome a second child with the basketball player.
Distractify

Kim and Khloé Kardashian Both Used Gestational Carriers to Expand Their Families

Less than six months after Season 1 highlighted Kourtney Kardashian's engagement and IVF journey, Kim Kardashian's burgeoning relationship with Pete Davidson, and Kylie Jenner's second (but still mysterious) pregnancy, The Kardashians is back for Season 2. The famous sisters and matriarch Kris Jenner are dealing with new issues, business ventures, and growing pains this time around.
HollywoodLife

‘The Kardashians’: Kendall & Kylie Jenner Fear Khloe Is ‘Too Skinny’ After Tristan’s Scandal

Kendall and Kylie Jenner made their concerns for Khloe Kardashian known to their older sister Kim, and the SKIMs founder relayed the message to her sister in the latest episode of The Kardashians, which premiered on Hulu on Thursday, September 29. Kim, 41, had mentioned to Khloe, 38, that she looked “very skinny,” as she was going through all the drama involving her ex Tristan Thompson’s paternity drama.
Life and Style Weekly

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Baby Boy Is Precious: 1st Photo of Their Son

Meet Khloé’s baby! Khloé Kardashian gave the first glimpse of baby No. 2 during the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, September 22. “Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me. Every single day, I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy,” Khloé gushed after the arrival of her sweet son. “It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me.”
Page Six

Kourtney Kardashian says she is not as close to sister Khloé anymore

They were once joined at the hip, but it seems as though Kourtney Kardashian Barker and sister Khloé Kardashian aren’t as close as they once were. Sister relationships are often complicated, but even Kourtney acknowledged that the pair aren’t inseparable these days during an Oct. 4 appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast.
Life and Style Weekly

Khloe Kardashian Reveals She’s Able to Forgive Ex Tristan Thompson Through ‘Practice’

No time to dwell. Khloé Kardashian revealed she was able to forgive ex Tristan Thompson for his cheating and paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols through “practice.”. “It only hurts me by holding onto all this stuff, so let it go,” she said in a confessional during the Thursday, October 6, episode of The Kardashians, continuing, “Let go and let God.”
The Independent

Khloe Kardashian reveals she had 'incredibly rare' tumour removed from face

Khloe Kardashian has revealed that she has had an "incredibly rare" tumour removed from her face.The reality star said that she had a "small bump" biopsied after it was "not budging" after seven months."What [doctors] were seeing was incredibly rare for someone my age. A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumour from my face," Ms Kardashian wrote on Instagram.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
