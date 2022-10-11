ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

observer-me.com

These are the high school football teams clinging to playoff spots

After six weeks of high school football in Maine, teams are starting to better understand where they rank in the Crabtree standings and what they’ll have to do in the final weeks to earn a playoff spot. Starting spring 2021, all sports had “open tournaments,” which allowed all teams...
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Pioneers Girls Hockey head coach Micahel Keim reflects on opportunity to lead women in hockey

BREWER – On Tuesday, Fox/ABC Bangor’s Sports Director Tyler Krusz caught up with the newest head coach of Maine’s newest high school hockey team. Michael Keim was selected recently to be the first head coach in program history for the Penobscot Pioneers. The Pioneers are the first varsity girls hockey team North of Winslow in MPA history. The team is open for girls from Bangor, Brewer, Orono, John Bapst, Old Town, Hermon, and Hampden Academy.
BANGOR, ME
townline.org

Local sports figures inducted into Legends Hall

Mike Roy, of Waterville, and Bethany LaFountain, of Winslow, are two of seven 2022 inductees into the Maine Sports Legends Hall of Honors. In addition, seven student athletes, including Brooke McKenney, of Madison Memorial High School, and Emily Rhodes, of Lawrence High School , in Fairfield, are this year’s selections. The Legends organization was founded in the 1990s honoring individuals who have contributed to athletics to provide additional support to Maine high school graduates who plan to continue their education and participation in athletics.
WINSLOW, ME
Milo, ME
Bangor, ME
Maine Sports
Bangor, ME
Q106.5

Maine’s Country Music Community Mourns the Loss of Dick Stacey

The man who brought us Stacey's Country Jamboree and supported country music in Maine and Canada has died. Dick's career as a small businessman started with the gas station he owned on the corner of Wilson Street and Parkway South in Brewer, called Stacey's Fuel Mart. Eventually, he bought the motel across the street which included a bar that was made for live music. He featured bands every night of the week, even when there were more band members than customers in the bar.
BREWER, ME
foxbangor.com

Meet a bunny named Pip

BANGOR– We had a very special visitor to our studio for our Pet of the week segment. This week, Catherine Ravenscraft brought a little bunny named “Pip”.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

85th Anniversary of Brady Gang Shootout

BANGOR — A reenactment group is bringing one of Bangor’s most historic events to life. October 12 marks the 85th anniversary of the Al Brady gang shootout. According to Richard Shaw, Bangor’s historian, the event only lasted 40 seconds but it echo’s through the city of Bangor’s history even to this day.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

New Café Now Open in Downtown Bangor

If Nest Café sounds familiar, it could well be. They have a location in Orono at 24 Main Street. And now they have opened another location in downtown Bangor at 25 State Street at Exchange Street. They quietly opened this past weekend. And the opening a few days ago...
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Stockton Springs resident dies in Sept. Maine Turnpike crash

WEST GARDINER — A resident of Stockton Springs was killed as a result of a three-vehicle crash Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, At approximately 11:50 a.m., Maine State Police responded to a three-vehicle fatal crash at mile 104 northbound on the Turnpike in West Gardiner. Because of old information at the time of the crash, early press releases by the Maine State Police identified the Stockton Springs residents as residing in Stonington.
STOCKTON SPRINGS, ME
wabi.tv

Strong Winds & Heavy Rain Through Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will continue to increase across the region this evening from west to east ahead of a cold front that is just beginning to move into western New England. The front is moving slightly slower which has delayed the onset of any rainfall. Most of our region will stay dry overnight with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 50s. Winds will continue to pick up with SSE gusts reaching up to 45 mph. Rain will arrive west of the Waterville area before 6 AM Friday.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

New ‘Riverwalk’ to open along the Union River in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Frenchman Bay Conservancy will hold a grand opening for a new hiking trail in Ellsworth along the Union River Thursday. The “River walk” is a rehabilitated path that runs from behind the Ellsworth Public library along the Union River to an ADA-accessible overlook. It’s part of a larger concept to build a Union River Trail that will extend both north and south around the city.
ELLSWORTH, ME
95.9 WCYY

‘CBS Saturday Morning’ Highlights Hidden Gem Maine Restaurant Worth a Visit

The great food being served up in Maine is becoming less and less of a secret across the country thanks to more publications and television shows highlighting what is going on in Vacationland. Portland continues to be at the center of it all, but lately, a few more restaurants outside of the 'big city' have been getting a taste of the spotlight. That includes The Quarry in the small town of Monson, Maine that found itself in a feature that aired on 'CBS: Saturday Morning'.
MONSON, ME
penbaypilot.com

UPDATE: Lost German Shepherd has been found

Ragnar was just found minutes ago. There was a sighting by two young sisters hiking and the dog’s owners found him. “I just landed from California so I am over the moon,” wrote Melody Talcott, owner of Ragnar. “He was found in a place where Ragnar and I often hike in the Hope- Rockport woods near Route 17 and the Ragged Mountain Thorndike Brook.
ROCKPORT, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Maine

If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Maine then this article is definitely for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly recommended by local people and are praised for only using high-quality ingredients to prepare their food. Are you curious to see if your favorite seafood place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out where these restaurants are.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Waterville Police to undergo external review as longtime Chief retires

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville’s longtime police chief is retiring - and he wants to make sure that his department is prepared for the future. Waterville City Council voted unanimously to authorize a contract with the International Association of Chiefs of Police to review department operations before Chief Joseph Massey retires at the end of November.
WATERVILLE, ME

