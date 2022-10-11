Read full article on original website
These are the high school football teams clinging to playoff spots
After six weeks of high school football in Maine, teams are starting to better understand where they rank in the Crabtree standings and what they’ll have to do in the final weeks to earn a playoff spot. Starting spring 2021, all sports had “open tournaments,” which allowed all teams...
Pioneers Girls Hockey head coach Micahel Keim reflects on opportunity to lead women in hockey
BREWER – On Tuesday, Fox/ABC Bangor’s Sports Director Tyler Krusz caught up with the newest head coach of Maine’s newest high school hockey team. Michael Keim was selected recently to be the first head coach in program history for the Penobscot Pioneers. The Pioneers are the first varsity girls hockey team North of Winslow in MPA history. The team is open for girls from Bangor, Brewer, Orono, John Bapst, Old Town, Hermon, and Hampden Academy.
Black Bears looking to stay hot on the ground after 200+ yards rushing
ORONO – On Saturday, the Black Bears finally got the monkey off their backs, picking up the first win of the year on the road at Hampton University- and for the first time this season, the running game came alive. “I feel like we’ve been held on a leash,...
Local sports figures inducted into Legends Hall
Mike Roy, of Waterville, and Bethany LaFountain, of Winslow, are two of seven 2022 inductees into the Maine Sports Legends Hall of Honors. In addition, seven student athletes, including Brooke McKenney, of Madison Memorial High School, and Emily Rhodes, of Lawrence High School , in Fairfield, are this year’s selections. The Legends organization was founded in the 1990s honoring individuals who have contributed to athletics to provide additional support to Maine high school graduates who plan to continue their education and participation in athletics.
Maine’s Country Music Community Mourns the Loss of Dick Stacey
The man who brought us Stacey's Country Jamboree and supported country music in Maine and Canada has died. Dick's career as a small businessman started with the gas station he owned on the corner of Wilson Street and Parkway South in Brewer, called Stacey's Fuel Mart. Eventually, he bought the motel across the street which included a bar that was made for live music. He featured bands every night of the week, even when there were more band members than customers in the bar.
Popular Maine Town Listed as One of Best in the Nation for Fall Foliage
One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to experiencing incredible fall foliage. Travel + Leisure magazine released its annual list of best spots in America to witness the seasonal change. Maine's own Bar Harbor proudly was included with this venerable group. The Knox County town located...
Meet a bunny named Pip
BANGOR– We had a very special visitor to our studio for our Pet of the week segment. This week, Catherine Ravenscraft brought a little bunny named “Pip”.
85th Anniversary of Brady Gang Shootout
BANGOR — A reenactment group is bringing one of Bangor’s most historic events to life. October 12 marks the 85th anniversary of the Al Brady gang shootout. According to Richard Shaw, Bangor’s historian, the event only lasted 40 seconds but it echo’s through the city of Bangor’s history even to this day.
New Café Now Open in Downtown Bangor
If Nest Café sounds familiar, it could well be. They have a location in Orono at 24 Main Street. And now they have opened another location in downtown Bangor at 25 State Street at Exchange Street. They quietly opened this past weekend. And the opening a few days ago...
The major error we made on our bird hunting trip to Maine’s North Woods
Our group of hunting and fishing buddies has committed to getting together more often in the woods and on the water. Toward that end, I joined brothers Chris Lander of Orrington and Bill Lander of Dedham recently for a three-day camping and bird hunting expedition to the North Maine Woods.
Stockton Springs resident dies in Sept. Maine Turnpike crash
WEST GARDINER — A resident of Stockton Springs was killed as a result of a three-vehicle crash Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, At approximately 11:50 a.m., Maine State Police responded to a three-vehicle fatal crash at mile 104 northbound on the Turnpike in West Gardiner. Because of old information at the time of the crash, early press releases by the Maine State Police identified the Stockton Springs residents as residing in Stonington.
Strong Winds & Heavy Rain Through Friday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will continue to increase across the region this evening from west to east ahead of a cold front that is just beginning to move into western New England. The front is moving slightly slower which has delayed the onset of any rainfall. Most of our region will stay dry overnight with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 50s. Winds will continue to pick up with SSE gusts reaching up to 45 mph. Rain will arrive west of the Waterville area before 6 AM Friday.
New ‘Riverwalk’ to open along the Union River in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Frenchman Bay Conservancy will hold a grand opening for a new hiking trail in Ellsworth along the Union River Thursday. The “River walk” is a rehabilitated path that runs from behind the Ellsworth Public library along the Union River to an ADA-accessible overlook. It’s part of a larger concept to build a Union River Trail that will extend both north and south around the city.
‘CBS Saturday Morning’ Highlights Hidden Gem Maine Restaurant Worth a Visit
The great food being served up in Maine is becoming less and less of a secret across the country thanks to more publications and television shows highlighting what is going on in Vacationland. Portland continues to be at the center of it all, but lately, a few more restaurants outside of the 'big city' have been getting a taste of the spotlight. That includes The Quarry in the small town of Monson, Maine that found itself in a feature that aired on 'CBS: Saturday Morning'.
Maine Police Officer Injured After Scuffle at Homeless Encampment With Armed Man
A Maine police officer was injured on Wednesday after a scuffle ensued while trying to take a suspect into custody at a homeless encampment. According to WGME 13 and the Bangor Daily News, police were called to an area homeless camp in the city of Bangor after getting reports that a man there was brandishing a firearm.
UPDATE: Lost German Shepherd has been found
Ragnar was just found minutes ago. There was a sighting by two young sisters hiking and the dog’s owners found him. “I just landed from California so I am over the moon,” wrote Melody Talcott, owner of Ragnar. “He was found in a place where Ragnar and I often hike in the Hope- Rockport woods near Route 17 and the Ragged Mountain Thorndike Brook.
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Maine then this article is definitely for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly recommended by local people and are praised for only using high-quality ingredients to prepare their food. Are you curious to see if your favorite seafood place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out where these restaurants are.
Is This Pretty Much One of the Most Awkward Intersections in Bangor?
I'm not sure if it's just a Maine thing, or if it's something that happens everywhere, but I feel like a lot of Maine drivers take a lot of liberties as far as their interpretation of the given traffic laws. For instance, it seems that here in the Pine Tree State, the speed limit signs are just a vague suggestion.
Bangor holds first clean up event at the city's largest homeless encampment
BANGOR, Maine — The city of Bangor held its first encampment trash removal event Wednesday morning at the city's largest encampment behind the Hope House Shelter. City workers loaded dump trucks full of items and rubbish people living in the encampment no longer wanted. It's one of the first...
Waterville Police to undergo external review as longtime Chief retires
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville’s longtime police chief is retiring - and he wants to make sure that his department is prepared for the future. Waterville City Council voted unanimously to authorize a contract with the International Association of Chiefs of Police to review department operations before Chief Joseph Massey retires at the end of November.
