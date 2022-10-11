The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. It’s the third week of the 2022-23 broadcast season, and ABC’s Good Morning America has managed to remain the top morning news show for the third straight week in both total viewers and adults 25-54. This is the first time in eight years that GMA has managed to achieve this feat.

TV SHOWS ・ 1 DAY AGO