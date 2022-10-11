Read full article on original website
Related
TV Q&A: Did KDKA-TV's Royce Jones play for the Steelers?
Q: Someone told me Royce Jones on KDKA-TV once played for the Steelers. I don’t believe them. Is this a fact?. Rob: I was 99.999% sure Jones never played for the Steelers, but I sent him Ralph’s question, received by voicemail, so I could call Ralph to confirm his question was sincere, just to close the loop. And Jones responded in good humor.
AdWeek
Week of Sept. 26 Basic Cable Ranker: Fox News, ESPN Split First Place in Ratings
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Cable news attracted more adults 25-54 than usual last week, with the growth likely driven by interest in breaking news information about Hurricane Ian and its lethal path across the southeast. CNN, MSNBC and Fox News saw growth in the primetime demo relative to the previous week.
How To Watch Sunday Night Football Live in 2022 Without Cable
With the 2022/2023 NFL season in full effect, Sunday Night Football is back once again. Although prime time matchups haven’t
‘Fire Country’ draws television season’s largest premiere audience
The CBS drama “Fire Country” drew the largest audience among the 11 premieres for the 2022-23 prime-time television season, while the premiere of the ABC newspaper drama “Alaska Daily” also finished first in its time slot, according to live-plus-same-day figures released by Nielsen Tuesday. “Fire Country”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Talk’s Natalie Morales competes against her ex Today show co-hosts as she announces new on-air gig
NATALIE Morales has announced a new hosting role in direct competition with her ex-Today Show castmates. The journalist will move forward as a correspondent for CBS News alongside her position at The Talk. Natalie, 50, has pursued a new role at the network including the duty of hosting the true...
AdWeek
CNN Names Amara Walker New Day Weekend Co-Anchor
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. CNN correspondent Amara Walker has been named the official co-anchor of CNN’s New Day Weekend, joining Boris Sanchez. She will anchor...
Fox News crushes MSNBC, CNN to finish with cable’s largest audience for 40th straight week
Fox News Channel averaged 1.5 million total day viewers from October 3-9, finishing as the most-watched basic cable network for the 40th straight week.
AdWeek
Week of Oct. 3 Cable Ranker: Fox News Marks 40 Weeks at No. 1 in Total Day; ESPN Expands Primetime Lead Thanks to MLB Playoffs
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Fox News has now spent 40 consecutive weeks as the most-watched on all of basic cable (not just cable news) in the 24-hour daypart—and 86 consecutive weeks as the most-watched cable news network.
MLB・
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdhn.com
AP source: NFL to discuss roughing calls, no change imminent
The NFL did not give officials a directive to emphasize roughing-the-passer penalties following Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion, but the topic will be discussed next week when NFL owners meet in New York, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press. The person, speaking on...
Washington Commanders Fans Send Clear Message To Team's Front Office
The Washington Commanders are squaring off with the Chicago Bears tonight on Thursday Night Football. Despite the game being played in Chicago, fans of the 1-4 Commanders continue to show up to games - although not exactly in the way you might expect. "#WashingtonCommanders fans pull up to to ...
wdhn.com
Twitch streamer breaks back jumping into foam pit at San Diego streamer convention
(KTLA) – A prominent Twitch streamer and adult film star said she broke her back in several places over the weekend after she jumped into a foam pit during a streaming convention at the San Diego Convention Center. Adriana Chechik, who has more than 3.8 million followers on Instagram...
AdWeek
Week of Oct. 3 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Marks 3 Consecutive Weeks at No. 1 in Total Viewers and Adults 25-54
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. It’s the third week of the 2022-23 broadcast season, and ABC’s Good Morning America has managed to remain the top morning news show for the third straight week in both total viewers and adults 25-54. This is the first time in eight years that GMA has managed to achieve this feat.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Property Owner Loses Round in Court in Spat Over Mansion Lease to NBA Star
A homeowner who sued James Harden over a contractual dispute related to a Beverly Hills mansion the NBA star leased in 2019 lost a round in court Thursday when a judge ruled that the Philadelphia 76ers guard was not properly served with the summons.
AdWeek
Phil Lipof Named Full-Time Correspondent at ABC News
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. ABC News announced that Phil Lipof has been promoted to full-time New York-based correspondent. In a note to staff, ABC President Kim...
Comments / 0