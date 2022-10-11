Read full article on original website
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Arizona Arts launches 2022 Signature Series in October
Arizona Arts, the University of Arizona umbrella organization for performing and visual arts on campus, is presenting a monthlong Signature Series in October as part of the National Arts & Humanities Month. The series highlights UA academic and arts programs. It kicked off Wednesday, Oct. 5, with “An Evening with...
statepress.com
Opinion: It's time for ASU to change its name
At 5 p.m. outside of Old Main on ASU's Tempe campus, students can hear the school's symphonic bells chime the school hymn. When Mirabella resident David Mills first heard them, he started crying. "I thought, 'Holy Toledo, yeah, I remember this!'" Mills said. Like many residents, Mills was attracted to...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Mission for Arizona: Activism on campus
Mission for Arizona, “A People-Powered Campaign,” is paid for by the Arizona Democratic party. The goal is to get volunteer canvassers to help University of Arizona students register to vote. This fall, the group aimed to get students register in time to vote for Arizona’s Nov. 8 midterm election.
statepress.com
Herm Edwards to take 50% buyout of remaining salary, plus benefits and academic bonus
Former ASU football head coach Herm Edwards has come to an agreement with the University to take a 50% buyout of his remaining salary, according to separation agreement documents. The buyout amounts to approximately $4.4 million paid through 2024, according to an ASU spokesperson. The news comes after Edwards spent...
arizona.edu
Message from President Robbins on campus security
Below is a message sent to University of Arizona students and employees on Monday by President Robert C. Robbins regarding campus security following the tragic shooting death of Thomas Meixner, professor and head of the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences. Dear Students and Colleagues,. In the days following last...
A Valley coach was living a double life for decades. Now, thanks to former student, his story of living with HIV is being shared with the world
PHOENIX — It’s no secret that Robert Shegog is passionate about wrestling. He’s even more passionate about the students he coached at North High School in Phoenix for nearly two decades, starting in the late 80s. “I treated them like they were my kids,” he said.
Professor Thomas Meixner's wife and sons give heartfelt speeches at his funeral
Friends and family laid Thomas Meixner to rest. Looking from outside his funeral, it’s easy to see that Meixner wore many hats.
First Harvest Moon Cultural Festival comes to Tucson
The first ever Harvest Moon Cultural Festival is making its debut in Tucson on Oct. 23 for an evening of food, music and art.
fabulousarizona.com
6 Arizona Arcade Bars
Prepare to be transported to a childlike universe of fun and games by walking through a time machine at an Arizona arcade bar. If you’ve been searching for the perfect place for a local brew and some classic gaming, look no further than B.R.I. Taproom & Arcade. Are you looking forward to classics like Donkey Kong and Galaga, or is The Simpsons more your speed? Before taking on a collection of over 40 classic arcade games from the 80’s and 90’s and 12 pinball machines, be sure to check out the bar scene. Accordingly, B.R.I. stands for Beer Research Institute. What once began with the humble beginnings of concocting craft recipes in a garage has sparked a revolution. A second home to some, this Arizona arcade bar is clearly known for its experimental brews. Guests can awaken their inner child with a tap of the Lolli, a blonde brew with notes of bubble gum, banana and Fruity Pebbles. Or if something else is calling your name, there are plenty of wines, seltzers and cocktails available. In addition, it will be hard to resist B.R.I.’s signature sriracha-candied bacon. And if you want to keep things spicy, test out the green chili mac and cheese, made with Hatch Valley green chilis. Through and through, this arcade bar will transport you to another time with its fiercely unique ambience. For more information, visit thebeerresearchinstitute.com.
lovinlife.com
Family Affair: The Ronstadts get together to celebrate rich musical history
From “You’re No Good” and “Blue Bayou” to the traditional mariachi and ranchera of 1987’s “Canciones de Mi Padre,” chances are that if you know 20th century hits, you know Linda Ronstadt. Still one of Tucson’s brightest stars, she has celebrated an...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
OPINION: Gunfire should not be a normal part of your school day
On Wednesday, Oct. 5, the University of Arizona Police Department received a call around 2 p.m. asking for a 46-year-old former graduate student to be removed from the John W. Harshbarger building on campus. By the time police were on their way to the building, professor Thomas Meixner had already been shot. The suspect had fled the scene before the arrival of police and was apprehended about three hours later just north of Mexico.
azgovernor.gov
Governor Ducey Appoints Jillian Francis, Charlene Jackson, James Knapp, and Sunita Krishna to the Maricopa County Superior Court
PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey today announced the appointments of Jillian Francis, Charlene Jackson, James Knapp and Sunita Krishna to the Maricopa County Superior Court. These appointments are to fill vacancies created by the resignation of Judge James Smith and the retirement of Judges Margaret Mahoney, David Cunanan, and Sally Duncan.
AZFamily
Katie Hobbs responds to PBS debate drama
Prop 309 would tighten ID requirements for in-person voting mail-in ballots. If passed Prop. 309 would require voters to have government-issued photo ID for in-person voting and have voters write personal info on the ballot envelope. Maricopa County officials reaffirm they're running fair, accurate election. Updated: Oct. 13, 2022 at...
thisistucson.com
57 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Oct. 13-16 📽️🌮🌴
In the matter of only one weekend, you can catch a movie during a film festival, ride a glowing seesaw, shop plants and local art, and go pumpkin picking. What else? The Salt & Lime Fiesta features live music, taco row and margaritas. Kids can read to shelter pets at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. There's an ~aqua~ pumpkin patch happening thanks to Tucson Parks and Rec. The finale of Drag Wars at Bumsteds is this Sunday. Plus, LOTS more!
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Arizona men's basketball media day breakdown, part one: Forwards/centers
Oumar Ballo, center on the Arizona men's basketball team, dunks on Thursday, Feb. 17, in McKale Center. The Wildcats would win the game 83-69. The Arizona men’s basketball team held their media day on Tuesday, Oct. 11, for the 2022-23 season in McKale Center in Tucson. Head coach Tommy Lloyd is entering his second season as head coach of the program after leading the Wildcats to a 33-4 regular season record and Sweet Sixteen berth a season ago. Lloyd acknowledged Tuesday afternoon that this is indeed a different group, and that he generally doesn’t like to compare his teams.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Tucson, AZ
Tucson, Arizona, is one of the best places to go when you want a place to unwind or a vacation for a few days. With over 300 days of rays of sunshine, superb desert scenery, and a great list of restaurants that you must try, Tucson is the best place to go!
This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In Arizona
This eatery put extra time and effort into their dessert menu.
Plant sales in Tucson just in time for your fall garden
Monsoon is over and temperatures are beginning to cool. For local gardeners, this means only one thing: The time to plant a fall garden in Tucson has arrived.
AZFamily
Ex-cop and former Arizona Cardinal open addiction recovery center
Wilde Wealth Management Group raised more than $3,200 worth of supplies and $1,500 in cash donations to for a domestic abuse charity. Over the past five years, more than a quarter of a million people have taken a trip to the hospital because of an incident involving an e-scooter, an e-bike or a hoverboard.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona college students killed: GCU students visit on-campus memorial
19-year-old Hunter Balberdi, 18-year-old Abriauna Hoffman, and 18-year-old Magdalyn "Maggie" Ogden were all freshmen and dorm roommates. They died in a wrong-way crash early in the morning of Oct. 10. Grand Canyon University students have since been visiting a memorial site in front of the girls' apartment building. Video: GCU.
