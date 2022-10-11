Lawyers Battle Over Oath Keepers ‘Split,’ Defendants’ Messages in Dramatic Afternoon Testimony in Jan. 6 Seditious Conspiracy Trial

Hard to believe that Elmer Stewart Rhodes has a law degree from Yale. He acts like he doesn't know his way around a courtroom. I blame MAGAtitis.
It is hard to believe that these people thought they could succeed at a violent coup to overthrow America's government.
Weird that someone who claims to love his country would be involved in seditious conspiracy against it, with the goal of installing a dictatorship.
