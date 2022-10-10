Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
YouTube Gold: The N.C. A&T Aggies' Blue and Gold Marching Machine at the 1998 Aggie-Eagle Classic
The North Carolina A&T Aggies Blue and Gold Marching Machine has been an intricate part of the Aggie football atmosphere for decades. We came across this YouTube video showing how things were just a few decades ago - that don't seem all that far away. The year was 1998 and...
Here's how, where to park for free at the North Carolina State Fair
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Fair runs Oct. 13-23, 2022, at the N.C. State Fairgrounds. (Download and print a map) Free parking is available on State Fair, Carter-Finley Football Stadium and PNC Arena properties. Fairgoers are encouraged to take Wade Avenue to the Edwards Mill Extension to park in these lots. Pay attention to officers directing traffic.
This company is building a national luxury travel brand in a small NC town
FlyExclusive has a fleet of more than 90 private jets for wealthy customers on the go.
This North Carolina Mother Suddenly Vanished After Battle With Covid-19
46-year-old Sterlena Bland is a mother and resident of Raleigh, North Carolina. She lives in the 2000 block of Ranch Mill Circle, just off Poole Road in Raleigh. In February 2022, Sterlena and her sister, Courtney Fowler, caught COVID-19.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Going to the NC State Fair? Here’s where to park, how to take a shuttle and more
A key — and sometimes stressful — part of planning a trip to the State Fair is figuring out where to park. We’ve broken down your options.
These 40 Triangle companies are looking to fill 4,000 jobs – here’s where to find work
RALEIGH – There are more than 4,000 roles open at these 40 technology and life science organizations that have facilities in the Triangle, a slight decrease in the total number of available openings from a week ago as tracked in the WRAL TechWire Jobs Report. Conversely, the WRAL TechWire...
Residents addressing lack of grocery store in Grifton
GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – In the town of Grifton, the lack of certain resources is making it hard for some, including the elderly, to get their groceries. This has been causing some to have to travel to nearby towns to get their basic needs. But, some town residents are stepping up to help their community. […]
WITN
All-you-can-eat oysters on deck to help fight hunger in ENC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A volunteer group here in the East is looking to eliminate hunger and food insecurity. Soon, the Junior League of Greenville will be celebrating their accomplishments so far and working toward building even more relationships with their annual Roast at the Rock fundraiser. It’s a night...
RELATED PEOPLE
WITN
Second arrest made in Greenville apartment murder
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A second person has been charged in Wednesday night’s murder in Greenville. Greenville police arrested Shamel Webb last night. Morris Bowser, Jr. was found dead inside his apartment on Larkin Lane on Wednesday from an apparent shooting. Police have already charged a 15-year-old boy in...
Pastor Shirley Caesar Checks In To Discuss “Wilt Thou Be Made Whole” Conference
Pastor Shirley Caesar talks about her 49th Annual "Wilt Thou Be Made Whole" Conference at Mt. Calvary Word of Faith Church in Raleigh.
Suspect in North Carolina double murder taken to hospital after shooting self
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect in a double murder that happened Wednesday night just outside Williamston was taken to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was located inside his home early Thursday. Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright that Daquan Lamar Smith, 24, was located inside his home […]
WLTX.com
Mayor: Five people killed by shooter in Raleigh, NC
RALEIGH, N.C. — The mayor of Raleigh, North Carolina says five people have been killed, including an off-duty police officer, in a shooting inside a neighborhood in the city. Mayor Mary-Anne Baldwin confirmed just after 9 p.m. that the suspected shooter was "contained" inside a residence but did not...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WITN
Roof caves in after fire erupts at Greenville building
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After battling a fire much of the night Tuesday, Greenville firefighters will remain on the scene of a commercial building fire through the night. The fire is on Landmark Street and broke out around 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Greenville Fire/Rescue Spokesperson Jessica Blackwell says one part...
WITN
Greenville police investigating shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One person was injured in a shooting in Greenville Tuesday night. Greenville police say a 30-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to ECU Health Medical Center with what appeared to be minor injuries. Spokesperson Brandon Johnson said the shooting happened around 7:35 p.m....
WITN
Man stabbed in moving vehicle; other man in vehicle charged
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Roanoke Rapids man is accused of stabbing another man as the two drove down an Edgecombe County road. Deputies say they were called on Wednesday to Shiloh Farm Road for a vehicle crash. There they found a man who had been stabbed several times and they say that caused the crash.
carolinacoastonline.com
North Carolina restaurant that kept staff’s tips ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages
An investigation by government officials has found that the owners of an eatery in North Carolina have to pay up. On Oct. 11, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division announced the results of an investigation of a Goldsboro-based restaurant’s wage practices. Investigators found that Mugen Inc. — operating as Jay’s Kitchen — kept workers from receiving the full wages they were owed. By keeping portions of their earned tips, owners were ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages for 65 workers who were affected by the illegal labor practices.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
15-year-old arrested in shooting death of North Carolina man
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A 15-year-old has been arrested and is facing a murder charge in the death of a man that happened Wednesday night. Greenville police said the 15-year-old, who was not identified because he is a minor, was taken into custody shortly after Morris Carlo Browser Jr., 32, was found dead of apparent […]
North Carolina police looking for man wanted in early-morning stabbing
Officers said the suspect, who was wearing a plaid shirt over a black under shirt, who is approximately 5-feet, 5-inches and nearly 140 pounds stabbed a man multiple times after the two were in a fight.
'I was screaming for my husband': NC woman recounts dog attack that led to her foot being amputated
"My husband tried to get the dog away and the dog attacked him, too."
warrenrecord.com
Ribbon cutting celebrates grand opening
Warrenton and Warren County officials, representatives of the Lake Gaston Regional Chamber of Commerce, family and friends gather Saturday to celebrate the ribbon cutting and grand opening of Champions Maintenance & Cleaning Service, LLC at 115 N. Main St., Warrenton. For more information about services, call 252-257-2233, 252-257-3629 or 252-820-4695; email championmatthew01@gmail.com or visit www.championsmaintenanceservicellc.com.
Comments / 0