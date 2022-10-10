ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sewanee, TN

WRAL News

Here's how, where to park for free at the North Carolina State Fair

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Fair runs Oct. 13-23, 2022, at the N.C. State Fairgrounds. (Download and print a map) Free parking is available on State Fair, Carter-Finley Football Stadium and PNC Arena properties. Fairgoers are encouraged to take Wade Avenue to the Edwards Mill Extension to park in these lots. Pay attention to officers directing traffic.
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Residents addressing lack of grocery store in Grifton

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – In the town of Grifton, the lack of certain resources is making it hard for some, including the elderly, to get their groceries. This has been causing some to have to travel to nearby towns to get their basic needs. But, some town residents are stepping up to help their community. […]
GRIFTON, NC
WITN

All-you-can-eat oysters on deck to help fight hunger in ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A volunteer group here in the East is looking to eliminate hunger and food insecurity. Soon, the Junior League of Greenville will be celebrating their accomplishments so far and working toward building even more relationships with their annual Roast at the Rock fundraiser. It’s a night...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Second arrest made in Greenville apartment murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A second person has been charged in Wednesday night’s murder in Greenville. Greenville police arrested Shamel Webb last night. Morris Bowser, Jr. was found dead inside his apartment on Larkin Lane on Wednesday from an apparent shooting. Police have already charged a 15-year-old boy in...
GREENVILLE, NC
WLTX.com

Mayor: Five people killed by shooter in Raleigh, NC

RALEIGH, N.C. — The mayor of Raleigh, North Carolina says five people have been killed, including an off-duty police officer, in a shooting inside a neighborhood in the city. Mayor Mary-Anne Baldwin confirmed just after 9 p.m. that the suspected shooter was "contained" inside a residence but did not...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Roof caves in after fire erupts at Greenville building

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After battling a fire much of the night Tuesday, Greenville firefighters will remain on the scene of a commercial building fire through the night. The fire is on Landmark Street and broke out around 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Greenville Fire/Rescue Spokesperson Jessica Blackwell says one part...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville police investigating shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One person was injured in a shooting in Greenville Tuesday night. Greenville police say a 30-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to ECU Health Medical Center with what appeared to be minor injuries. Spokesperson Brandon Johnson said the shooting happened around 7:35 p.m....
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Man stabbed in moving vehicle; other man in vehicle charged

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Roanoke Rapids man is accused of stabbing another man as the two drove down an Edgecombe County road. Deputies say they were called on Wednesday to Shiloh Farm Road for a vehicle crash. There they found a man who had been stabbed several times and they say that caused the crash.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

North Carolina restaurant that kept staff’s tips ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages

An investigation by government officials has found that the owners of an eatery in North Carolina have to pay up. On Oct. 11, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division announced the results of an investigation of a Goldsboro-based restaurant’s wage practices. Investigators found that Mugen Inc. — operating as Jay’s Kitchen — kept workers from receiving the full wages they were owed. By keeping portions of their earned tips, owners were ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages for 65 workers who were affected by the illegal labor practices.
GOLDSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

15-year-old arrested in shooting death of North Carolina man

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A 15-year-old has been arrested and is facing a murder charge in the death of a man that happened Wednesday night. Greenville police said the 15-year-old, who was not identified because he is a minor, was taken into custody shortly after Morris Carlo Browser Jr., 32, was found dead of apparent […]
warrenrecord.com

Ribbon cutting celebrates grand opening

Warrenton and Warren County officials, representatives of the Lake Gaston Regional Chamber of Commerce, family and friends gather Saturday to celebrate the ribbon cutting and grand opening of Champions Maintenance & Cleaning Service, LLC at 115 N. Main St., Warrenton. For more information about services, call 252-257-2233, 252-257-3629 or 252-820-4695; email championmatthew01@gmail.com or visit www.championsmaintenanceservicellc.com.
WARRENTON, NC

