Henry Sigg unanimously appointed to Park City Planning Commission
With Sigg’s confirmation, the planning commission is now full with seven members. The commission operated for several months without a full body after several people departed and the city council rejected the mayor’s full list of recommended appointments. Several large development applications are on the way soon. In...
Summit County senior housing survey points to a lack of supply
Over 450 people took the survey, and a vast majority of the respondents are full-time Summit County residents. Nearly half are retired, and nearly all own their own homes. About a fourth live alone, while a little over half live with someone else. Most said they won’t need to move...
ogdencity.com
Historic Tax Credits Available Through Ogden Multiple Property Submission (MPS)
To help preserve historic buildings throughout Ogden, the Utah State Historic Preservation Office helped to create the Ogden Commercial and Industrial Multiple Property Submission (MPS). This opens the door for not only recognition, but a chance for businesses to take advantage of both federal and state tax credits aimed at restoring these types of properties. Amber Anderson, Tax Credit Coordinator with the Utah State Historic Preservation Office explains, “Multiple Property Submission essentially serves as a cover document that property owners can use to more easily list their properties on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). People who own buildings which were historically commercial or industrial in nature can benefit from this process.”
New Wasatch County school board write-in candidate supports less spending
A new write-in candidate for Wasatch County school board says he’s running to represent not only students, but also taxpayers. He follows another write-in candidate who recently announced a similar campaign. Allen Throndson says he may have started his campaign a little late in the game, but he’s doing...
Proposed temple's nearest neighbors react to building's plans
Elected leaders in the Heber Valley say they hear a lot of positive comments about a future temple in the area. However, some neighbors have expressed concerns. While much of the response to the plan to build a three-story temple in the Heber Valley has come in support of the project, some see drawbacks.
North Trailhead connects Park City, Skyridge trail networks
A newly opened trailhead serves as a connection between trail systems in Park City and the Skyridge development. Local trail builders hope to see more interconnectedness between Wasatch Back trail systems in the future. The Skyridge development just opened its new North Trailhead to the public. It’s located just inside...
New Deer Valley President and COO Todd Bennett calls employees key to success
Bennett is a Lake Placid, New York native who grew up skiing. Professionally speaking, he comes to Deer Valley from the world of Disney. “I rotated through several different areas - revenue management, I did some experience design work," Bennett said. "If you’ve ever seen the MyMagic+ program, which is...
Income needed to afford a house in Salt Lake City has nearly doubled
The income it takes to afford a house in the Salt Lake metro area nearly doubled in two years, according to data from Zillow. The combination of rising prices and mortgage rates has put homeownership far out of reach for lots of Utahns. By the numbers: It now takes an...
utahstories.com
The $300 Million Utah Homeless Question
$200-$300 million is spent every year on Utah’s homeless services. Is this money reducing homelessness? Utah State Auditor with 36 years of experience says “No”. Should the Homeless in Salt Lake City be allowed to camp all day in our parks and on the sides of the streets? Use drugs in front of businesses? For the past few years, Salt Lake City has been saying “yes”. Residents have agreed because there is not enough shelter space. But as neighborhoods around resource centers are becoming more crime-ridden, blighted, and full of blatant abuse of the law. Residents and business owners are beginning to speak out.
ksl.com
'A big nut to crack': Utah commission conflicted on how to react to canyon gondola plan
SALT LAKE CITY — The members of the Central Wasatch Commission's transportation committee certainly have their thoughts about a proposed plan for a gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon; however, they aren't ready to formally comment on the plan. The committee's meeting adjourned Monday afternoon without a final recommendation for...
KSLTV
Crews begin demolition of old Sears building in downtown Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY — It is the end of an era for an iconic department store in downtown Salt Lake City as crews began demolishing the old Sears building at 754 S. State Street on Tuesday. Intermountain Healthcare purchased the property in 2021. The plans for the property are...
ogdencity.com
Secondary Water Conservation Notice
For residents who use secondary water systems, they will be shut off this Friday, October 14th to conserve water for future seasons. Water users who do not use a secondary water systems are encouraged to stop watering lawns to allow dormancy for the winter season. Please click the link below...
Be aware out there during hunting season
It’s hunting season in Utah, and local land managers say it’s important for both hunters and recreationalists to know the laws before they head outside. The hunting season in Utah began August 20th with the general archery hunt for deer, and will end November 10th, which is the final day to hunt elk with a muzzleloader.
KUTV
Church announces members' information accessed in March cyber attack
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Thursday announced a cybersecurity incident in March that compromised some people's personal information. The hack was detected March 23, according to a statement, when someone gained entry to the Church's corporate sole system. The incident...
buildingsaltlake.com
Intermountain to begin demolishing the Sears Building this week
The Sears Building is coming down. The long-time anchor in a sea of parking is set to be demolished as part of a secretive new development by Intermountain Healthcare, which owns most of the 10-acre block between 700 and 800 South, State and Main streets. Hospital officials confirmed the imminent...
Park City school projects are moving forward - slowly
The Park City School District’s efforts to implement its master plan aren’t going the way district officials had hoped. While the district is making some progress with its school projects in the Snyderville Basin, it’s still bogged down in bureaucracy in Park City. The Summit County Council...
Basin Rec proposing 19.9% tax increase for 2023
The Snyderville Basin Recreation District is seeking a nearly 20% tax increase. The proposed budget was presented to the Summit County Council last week and a truth in taxation public hearing will be set for December. Basin Recreation is proposing to increase taxes next year to raise an additional $1.3...
Flu vaccines now available in Summit County
Starting this week, residents 65 and older can receive the “high dose” flu vaccine. The quad-valent vaccine provides stronger response for those at higher risk of negative outcomes from the flu. Traditional flu vaccines will be available for those interested beginning on Friday. Appointments are available at the...
Park City High School mountain biker racks up first place finishes
Park City High School’s mountain bike team has grown over the years, with 200 members this season. One of the newer riders is junior Abigail Pruyn, who is 16 years old. She had been biking with her parents for years and joined the team in 2020. She switched over from swimming because that sport became less accessible for her when quarantine started.
utahstories.com
Crime Rate Soaring in Salt Lake Neighborhoods with Homeless Resource Centers
Utah Stories attended press conference organized the Pioneer Park Coalition where the coalition released its plans to curtail the problems of homelessness and crime that are plaguing Salt Lake City. The Pioneer Park Coalition is made up of concerned residents, citizens, and business owners who believe that the homeless policy...
