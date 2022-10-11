SEATTLE – Michael Penix Jr. did not produce a passing touchdown against Arizona State. But that doesn’t mean the Huskies were kept out of the end zone. While Penix threw for 311 yards and contributed a touchdown on a quarterback sneak, the running game effectively dominated the red zone – totaling 171 rushing yards (via the tailbacks) and 6.3 yards per carry, with touchdowns from 1, 4, 1 and 5 yards out. Graduate student captain Wayne Taulapapa made his sixth consecutive start and produced 51 rushing yards, 4.3 yards per carry and a score (as well as three catches for 21 yards), before an ankle injury hampered him in the second half.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO