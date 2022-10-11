Read full article on original website
Arizona QB (and former Cougar) Jayden de Laura planted a WSU flag at Husky Stadium. UW’s defense didn’t forget.
SEATTLE – The flag is gone. But the memory hasn’t faded. On Nov. 26, Washington State brazenly ransacked Husky Stadium – snapping a seven-game losing streak in unforgettable fashion. Second-year quarterback Jayden de Laura picked apart the nation’s top statistical pass defense, completing 21 of his first 22 passes and throwing for 245 yards. The Cougars outgained the overmatched Huskies 454-200 in a 40-13 rout, their largest margin of victory in 113 meetings.
Who should be the front-runner in UW’s evolving running back room?
SEATTLE – Michael Penix Jr. did not produce a passing touchdown against Arizona State. But that doesn’t mean the Huskies were kept out of the end zone. While Penix threw for 311 yards and contributed a touchdown on a quarterback sneak, the running game effectively dominated the red zone – totaling 171 rushing yards (via the tailbacks) and 6.3 yards per carry, with touchdowns from 1, 4, 1 and 5 yards out. Graduate student captain Wayne Taulapapa made his sixth consecutive start and produced 51 rushing yards, 4.3 yards per carry and a score (as well as three catches for 21 yards), before an ankle injury hampered him in the second half.
Bob Ferguson formally asks for maximum penalty for Facebook violating Washington campaign laws
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Attorney General Bob Ferguson has formally filed a motion asking the King County Superior Court to give the maximum penalty to Meta for Facebook's violations of Washington's campaign finance law. On Oct. 6, King County Superior Court ruled that Meta intentionally violated Washington law 822 times. Because...
Interstate 90 project seeing massive increase to wildlife migration patterns
A massive engineering project on Interstate 90 east of Snoqualmie Pass is continuing to show benefits on multiple levels, but while drivers may see improvements to their travel times and conditions, there is an unheard contingent that is also seeing their lives improved. A series of wildlife underpasses and the...
