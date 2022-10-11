Atezolizumab does not reduce post-resection recurrence in patients with renal cell carcinoma

Read full article on original website
physiciansweekly.com
Surgery in Renal Carcinoma Patients 75 Years and Older
For a study, researchers evaluated 166 patients aged 75 and up who had radical or partial nephrectomy (RN or PN) for renal cell cancer between January 2009 and May 2019. Patients were separated into 2 groups: those between the ages of 75 and 79 and those older than or equal to 80. There was a comparison of complications and overall survival rates between the 2 groups. It is safe to say that all 166 individuals were successfully operated on. The Clavien-Dindo score was more than equal to 1, and the number of complications that occurred during or after surgery significantly differed between the 2 groups (P=0.02, P<0.001, P=0.001). Clavien-Dindo score more than equal to 1 was not significantly associated with gender, BMI, symptom absence, KPS, baseline GFR, postoperative GFR, tumor size, tumor location, surgical approach, transfusion, or lack thereof (ALL P>0.05) in univariate analysis. Clavien-Dindo scores less than or equal to 1 were found to be independently predicted by age 80 years, partial nephrectomy, and operation time in a multivariate analysis. There was no statistically significant difference in OS (P<0.0001) or CSS (P=0.056) between the 2 groups. The OS and CSS of the RN and PN groups were not different (P=0.143 and P=0.281, respectively). Their research indicates that older patients with renal cell carcinoma can safely undergo surgical therapy. Over the age of 80, PN should be carefully evaluated. Patients will be chosen after taking into account a number of factors, including the tumor’s intricacy, the patient’s age, health history, the treatment’s technical feasibility, the advantages and risks, and case-by-case analysis.
2minutemedicine.com
Nivolumab plus ipilimumab improves recurrence-free survival in patients with resected advanced melanoma
1. 4-year recurrence-free survival was significantly higher with nivolumab plus ipilimumab compared to placebo. 2. Overall survival was significantly higher in nivolumab plus ipilimumab compared to placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Melanoma is a form of skin cancer with the aggressive potential to metastasize to other organs...
The Surprising Fruit Doctors Say Boosts Collagen And Prevents Wrinkles
While aging and developing wrinkles are inevitable, your diet can still greatly impact your skin’s radiance and health at any age. As fruit is so often linked to a glowing complexion, youthful-esque skin and elasticity, we reached out to doctors, dermatologists and skincare experts for information regarding one fruit suggestion to combat aging skin. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight related to blueberries and skin health from Dr. Emmanuel Loucas, MD, Director of SINY Dermatology and assistant professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, and Danuta Dudek-Pellon, PhD MSc, founder and chief chemist at beauty brand, Cotarde.
The Most Common Side Effects Of The New Bivalent COVID Booster
Here's what you can expect when you get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and how you can ease any symptoms.
IFLScience
Experts Warn Of New COVID-19 Symptom Overlooked By Public
As the virus behind COVID-19 has mutated and changed, so too have the symptoms associated with infection, and experts believe the dominant strain expected to cause a case surge this winter is no different. While the top symptoms of previous strains have included fever, loss of smell, and a runny...
Daily Beast
Dreaded Side Effect Rears Its Ugly Head in Latest COVID Variant
All over the world, the rates of death and hospitalization from COVID keep dropping. But our successful mitigation of the worst outcomes of the 33-month-old pandemic belie a growing crisis. More and more people are surviving COVID and staying out of the hospital, but more and more people are also...
What are the side effects of the latest COVID booster shots?
Those seeking a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today will not be getting the original recipe of the shot, but instead, the bivalent booster meant to target the original strain of the virus and the current dominant strain, the omicron variant.
NIH Director's Blog
Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length
A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
2 symptoms are emerging as dominant in long COVID cases
Most COVID patients recover their sense of smell or taste within three months of infection. In 2020, developing a change in your sense of smell and/or taste was a sign that you may have COVID-19. Now, nearly three years later, researchers have determined that about 5% of adults who reported an initial change in their sense of smell or taste after contracting COVID-19 may go on to have long-lasting issues with those senses.
nutritionaloutlook.com
Vitamin K2 and D supplementation reduces risk of coronary artery calcification, says recent study
A subgroup analysis of the Aortic Valve Decalcification Trial (AVADEC study) observed that vitamin K2 MK-7 (720 µg/day) and D (25 µg/day) supplementation for two years helped slow the progression of coronary plaque development in individuals at high risk of developing coronary artery calcification. A recent clinical trial...
Colonoscopies still recommended for older adults, despite tepid new research
Colorectal cancer is the second most common cause of cancer death in the United States. A colonoscopy, a procedure which uses a camera to scope out the length of the large intestine and has long been considered to be the best way to detect the disease. It is recommended for all patients above the age of 45 in the US roughly every 10 years. However, a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine is casting some doubts on the effectiveness of the test.
2minutemedicine.com
Perioperative gabapentin use associated with adverse outcomes for older adults
1. In this cohort study, perioperative gabapentin for multimodal analgesia in older adults undergoing major surgery was associated with an increased risk of delirium, new antipsychotic use, and pneumonia. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Following surgery, multimodal nonopioid analgesia is being used more frequently, with high quality evidence showing improved...
News-Medical.net
Rare case of COVID-19 vaccine-induced hypophysitis in a woman with central diabetes insipidus manifestations
The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic brought about by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has adversely impacted public health worldwide, leading to millions of deaths. Vaccination is considered to be the most effective intervention for the reduction of COVID-19-related severe disease and death. Background. Systemic and local side...
survivornet.com
Immunotherapy Drug Keytruda Shows Promising Event-Free Survival Results For High-Risk Melanoma Patients When Used Before And After Surgery
A new study of patients with high-risk melanoma shows using the immunotherapy agent pembrolizumab, also known as Keytruda, used before and after surgery reduces the risk of tumor recurrence. Immunotherapy given before surgery can help prime the immune system to fight off cancer cells and may lead to fewer “adjuvant”...
Arthritis drug shows promise against autoimmune disease scleroderma
Researchers report early success with using an existing rheumatoid arthritis (RA) drug to treat systemic sclerosis, a rare but potentially devastating autoimmune condition. The disease, a subset of scleroderma, hardens the skin and affects internal organs, but no approved treatment for it exists. So, the research team from the University...
News-Medical.net
Metformin reduces risk of severe COVID-19 in diabetic patients
The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), which is caused by infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), remains an urgent global public health crisis. Throughout the pandemic, individuals with chronic conditions, such as diabetes, are often at an increased risk of severe COVID-19. In fact, several inflammatory markers...
2minutemedicine.com
Ipilimumab addition to nivolumab showed no significant clinical benefit in resected advanced stage melanoma
Ipilimumab addition to nivolumab showed no significant clinical benefit in resected advanced stage melanoma. There was no significant difference in recurrence-free survival observed between all randomly assigned patients and the PD-L1 < 1% subgroup. The Incidence of adverse events of grades 3 or 4 was higher in the combination group....
News-Medical.net
Immune-mediated inflammatory diseases following COVID-19
Infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causal agent of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide. COVID-19 severity can range from completely asymptomatic to organ failure, sepsis, and death. Many individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 have reported the...
nypressnews.com
Behavioural changes could be among ‘first’ signs someone has dementia
Dementia is an ongoing medical challenge. Levelling up diagnosis, however, could reduce the burden of the disease as it opens the door to timely treatment. In the minds of many, symptoms of dementia relate primarily to memory loss. Behavioural shifts are sometimes the first sign someone has the disease, however.
whattoexpect.com
What Is Pelvic Organ Prolapse?
It can be difficult to talk about pelvic organ prolapse (POP), but if you are experiencing symptoms of this condition, your practitioner can help you get the treatment you need to recover. In This Article. What is pelvic organ prolapse?. What are the different types of pelvic organ prolapse?. What...
