ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Atezolizumab does not reduce post-resection recurrence in patients with renal cell carcinoma

By Neel Mistry, Teddy Guo
2minutemedicine.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
physiciansweekly.com

Surgery in Renal Carcinoma Patients 75 Years and Older

For a study, researchers evaluated 166 patients aged 75 and up who had radical or partial nephrectomy (RN or PN) for renal cell cancer between January 2009 and May 2019. Patients were separated into 2 groups: those between the ages of 75 and 79 and those older than or equal to 80. There was a comparison of complications and overall survival rates between the 2 groups. It is safe to say that all 166 individuals were successfully operated on. The Clavien-Dindo score was more than equal to 1, and the number of complications that occurred during or after surgery significantly differed between the 2 groups (P=0.02, P<0.001, P=0.001). Clavien-Dindo score more than equal to 1 was not significantly associated with gender, BMI, symptom absence, KPS, baseline GFR, postoperative GFR, tumor size, tumor location, surgical approach, transfusion, or lack thereof (ALL P>0.05) in univariate analysis. Clavien-Dindo scores less than or equal to 1 were found to be independently predicted by age 80 years, partial nephrectomy, and operation time in a multivariate analysis. There was no statistically significant difference in OS (P<0.0001) or CSS (P=0.056) between the 2 groups. The OS and CSS of the RN and PN groups were not different (P=0.143 and P=0.281, respectively). Their research indicates that older patients with renal cell carcinoma can safely undergo surgical therapy. Over the age of 80, PN should be carefully evaluated. Patients will be chosen after taking into account a number of factors, including the tumor’s intricacy, the patient’s age, health history, the treatment’s technical feasibility, the advantages and risks, and case-by-case analysis.
CANCER
2minutemedicine.com

Nivolumab plus ipilimumab improves recurrence-free survival in patients with resected advanced melanoma

1. 4-year recurrence-free survival was significantly higher with nivolumab plus ipilimumab compared to placebo. 2. Overall survival was significantly higher in nivolumab plus ipilimumab compared to placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Melanoma is a form of skin cancer with the aggressive potential to metastasize to other organs...
CANCER
shefinds

The Surprising Fruit Doctors Say Boosts Collagen And Prevents Wrinkles

While aging and developing wrinkles are inevitable, your diet can still greatly impact your skin’s radiance and health at any age. As fruit is so often linked to a glowing complexion, youthful-esque skin and elasticity, we reached out to doctors, dermatologists and skincare experts for information regarding one fruit suggestion to combat aging skin. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight related to blueberries and skin health from Dr. Emmanuel Loucas, MD, Director of SINY Dermatology and assistant professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, and Danuta Dudek-Pellon, PhD MSc, founder and chief chemist at beauty brand, Cotarde.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hepatocellular Carcinoma#Diseases#General Health
IFLScience

Experts Warn Of New COVID-19 Symptom Overlooked By Public

As the virus behind COVID-19 has mutated and changed, so too have the symptoms associated with infection, and experts believe the dominant strain expected to cause a case surge this winter is no different. While the top symptoms of previous strains have included fever, loss of smell, and a runny...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Beast

Dreaded Side Effect Rears Its Ugly Head in Latest COVID Variant

All over the world, the rates of death and hospitalization from COVID keep dropping. But our successful mitigation of the worst outcomes of the 33-month-old pandemic belie a growing crisis. More and more people are surviving COVID and staying out of the hospital, but more and more people are also...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NIH Director's Blog

Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length

A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Fortune

2 symptoms are emerging as dominant in long COVID cases

Most COVID patients recover their sense of smell or taste within three months of infection. In 2020, developing a change in your sense of smell and/or taste was a sign that you may have COVID-19. Now, nearly three years later, researchers have determined that about 5% of adults who reported an initial change in their sense of smell or taste after contracting COVID-19 may go on to have long-lasting issues with those senses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popular Science

Colonoscopies still recommended for older adults, despite tepid new research

Colorectal cancer is the second most common cause of cancer death in the United States. A colonoscopy, a procedure which uses a camera to scope out the length of the large intestine and has long been considered to be the best way to detect the disease. It is recommended for all patients above the age of 45 in the US roughly every 10 years. However, a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine is casting some doubts on the effectiveness of the test.
CANCER
2minutemedicine.com

Perioperative gabapentin use associated with adverse outcomes for older adults

1. In this cohort study, perioperative gabapentin for multimodal analgesia in older adults undergoing major surgery was associated with an increased risk of delirium, new antipsychotic use, and pneumonia. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Following surgery, multimodal nonopioid analgesia is being used more frequently, with high quality evidence showing improved...
HEALTH
News-Medical.net

Rare case of COVID-19 vaccine-induced hypophysitis in a woman with central diabetes insipidus manifestations

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic brought about by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has adversely impacted public health worldwide, leading to millions of deaths. Vaccination is considered to be the most effective intervention for the reduction of COVID-19-related severe disease and death. Background. Systemic and local side...
PUBLIC HEALTH
survivornet.com

Immunotherapy Drug Keytruda Shows Promising Event-Free Survival Results For High-Risk Melanoma Patients When Used Before And After Surgery

A new study of patients with high-risk melanoma shows using the immunotherapy agent pembrolizumab, also known as Keytruda, used before and after surgery reduces the risk of tumor recurrence. Immunotherapy given before surgery can help prime the immune system to fight off cancer cells and may lead to fewer “adjuvant”...
CANCER
News-Medical.net

Metformin reduces risk of severe COVID-19 in diabetic patients

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), which is caused by infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), remains an urgent global public health crisis. Throughout the pandemic, individuals with chronic conditions, such as diabetes, are often at an increased risk of severe COVID-19. In fact, several inflammatory markers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News-Medical.net

Immune-mediated inflammatory diseases following COVID-19

Infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causal agent of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide. COVID-19 severity can range from completely asymptomatic to organ failure, sepsis, and death. Many individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 have reported the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
nypressnews.com

Behavioural changes could be among ‘first’ signs someone has dementia

Dementia is an ongoing medical challenge. Levelling up diagnosis, however, could reduce the burden of the disease as it opens the door to timely treatment. In the minds of many, symptoms of dementia relate primarily to memory loss. Behavioural shifts are sometimes the first sign someone has the disease, however.
MENTAL HEALTH
whattoexpect.com

What Is Pelvic Organ Prolapse?

It can be difficult to talk about pelvic organ prolapse (POP), but if you are experiencing symptoms of this condition, your practitioner can help you get the treatment you need to recover. In This Article. What is pelvic organ prolapse?. What are the different types of pelvic organ prolapse?. What...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy