Atezolizumab does not reduce post-resection recurrence in patients with renal cell carcinoma

For a study, researchers evaluated 166 patients aged 75 and up who had radical or partial nephrectomy (RN or PN) for renal cell cancer between January 2009 and May 2019. Patients were separated into 2 groups: those between the ages of 75 and 79 and those older than or equal to 80. There was a comparison of complications and overall survival rates between the 2 groups. It is safe to say that all 166 individuals were successfully operated on. The Clavien-Dindo score was more than equal to 1, and the number of complications that occurred during or after surgery significantly differed between the 2 groups (P=0.02, P<0.001, P=0.001). Clavien-Dindo score more than equal to 1 was not significantly associated with gender, BMI, symptom absence, KPS, baseline GFR, postoperative GFR, tumor size, tumor location, surgical approach, transfusion, or lack thereof (ALL P>0.05) in univariate analysis. Clavien-Dindo scores less than or equal to 1 were found to be independently predicted by age 80 years, partial nephrectomy, and operation time in a multivariate analysis. There was no statistically significant difference in OS (P<0.0001) or CSS (P=0.056) between the 2 groups. The OS and CSS of the RN and PN groups were not different (P=0.143 and P=0.281, respectively). Their research indicates that older patients with renal cell carcinoma can safely undergo surgical therapy. Over the age of 80, PN should be carefully evaluated. Patients will be chosen after taking into account a number of factors, including the tumor’s intricacy, the patient’s age, health history, the treatment’s technical feasibility, the advantages and risks, and case-by-case analysis.

CANCER ・ 7 HOURS AGO