NFL

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troubling Former Quarterback News

The son of a former NFL quarterback found himself in serious trouble earlier this week. Walter Brister, the son of former NFL quarterback Bubby Brister, turned himself into Baton Rouge police this morning, according to a report. Brister was allegedly the driver of a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ESPN

Raiders' Josh McDaniels supports Davante Adams after incident

LAS VEGAS -- Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels voiced his support for wide receiver Davante Adams on Tuesday afternoon, hours after a police report was taken on Adams pushing down a man at the conclusion of the Raiders' 30-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs on his way to the locker room Monday night.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Mississippi State
CBS Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. says Rams know where he wants to be, but offered him 'the lowest of low offers'

The Los Angeles Rams have always been a favorite to sign free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. After all, they were the team he signed with after his release from the Cleveland Browns last year, and he won a Super Bowl ring because of it. ESPN reported this week that the Rams remain the most likely landing spot for OBJ, but he threw some cold water on that narrative Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Joe Morgan
Lorenzo Reyes
Phil Bryant
MyArkLaMiss

Brett Favre says he’s ‘unjustly smeared’ in welfare case￼

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre says he is being treated unfairly in news coverage of a Mississippi welfare scandal, including about payments he received to help fund a pet project of his — a volleyball arena at the university he attended and where his daughter was playing the sport. “I have […]
NFL
RadarOnline

'I Have Done Nothing Wrong': NFL Legend Brett Favre Speaks Out As Investigation Into Mississippi Welfare Fraud Scandal Heats Up

NFL legend Brett Favre said it's "past time to set the record straight" about his involvement in the Mississippi welfare fraud scandal, RadarOnline.com can confirm, declaring that he's done nothing wrong and his reputation is being "unjustly smeared."The famed former quarterback slammed bombshell allegations that he worked with government officials to obtain $5 million from state welfare funds to funnel into a new volleyball court at his alma mater, while also shutting down claims he kept over $1 million in welfare funds for speaking engagements that he never attended.RadarOnline.com should note Favre has not been criminally charged in the case....
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Spun

Look: Rival Coach Apologizes For His Deion Sanders Incident

Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. has cleared the air with Deion Sanders following their run-in last weekend. Robinson Jr. and Sanders had a brief confrontation during their postgame handshake, with Robinson rejecting a hug from the Jackson State head coach. During an appearance on ESPN this week, Robinson...
MONTGOMERY, AL
FanSided

3 Cleveland Browns who could be released this season

If Richard LeCounte isn’t safe, none of these Cleveland Browns are. Andrew Berry once famously said he’ll continue improving the Cleveland Browns all year round. We saw that first hand on Sunday, just hours after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers, Berry traded for injured linebacker Deion Jones.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS News

Brett Favre denies wrongdoing in Mississippi welfare fraud case

Brett Favre, the former NFL player who has been linked to allegations of welfare fraud in Mississippi, said this week that journalists and the public have the story wrong. "I have been unjustly smeared in the media," the Hall of Fame quarterback told CBS News on Tuesday. "I have done nothing wrong, and it is past time to set the record straight.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
