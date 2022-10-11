NFL legend Brett Favre said it's "past time to set the record straight" about his involvement in the Mississippi welfare fraud scandal, RadarOnline.com can confirm, declaring that he's done nothing wrong and his reputation is being "unjustly smeared."The famed former quarterback slammed bombshell allegations that he worked with government officials to obtain $5 million from state welfare funds to funnel into a new volleyball court at his alma mater, while also shutting down claims he kept over $1 million in welfare funds for speaking engagements that he never attended.RadarOnline.com should note Favre has not been criminally charged in the case....

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO