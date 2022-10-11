Read full article on original website
MAGA Fumble: Brett Favre Cops Plea On Alleged Welfare Fraud
Brett Farve is coping a plea in his alleged involvement in a Mississippi welfare fraud a month later. The post MAGA Fumble: Brett Favre Cops Plea On Alleged Welfare Fraud appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Deion Sanders delivers clear response to Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr.’s claim
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders responded to Alabama State's head coach Eddie Robinson Tuesday, marking the latest chapter in the pair's ongoing beef.
NFL World Reacts To Troubling Former Quarterback News
The son of a former NFL quarterback found himself in serious trouble earlier this week. Walter Brister, the son of former NFL quarterback Bubby Brister, turned himself into Baton Rouge police this morning, according to a report. Brister was allegedly the driver of a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead.
ESPN
Raiders' Josh McDaniels supports Davante Adams after incident
LAS VEGAS -- Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels voiced his support for wide receiver Davante Adams on Tuesday afternoon, hours after a police report was taken on Adams pushing down a man at the conclusion of the Raiders' 30-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs on his way to the locker room Monday night.
Pharmaceutical company linked to Brett Favre made pitch for state welfare funds at quarterback's Mississippi home
NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre hosted Mississippi officials at his home in January 2019, where an executive for a pharmaceutical company Favre invested in solicited nearly $2 million in state welfare funds, according to pitch materials obtained by CBS News. A document distributed at the January 2, 2019 meeting...
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. says Rams know where he wants to be, but offered him 'the lowest of low offers'
The Los Angeles Rams have always been a favorite to sign free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. After all, they were the team he signed with after his release from the Cleveland Browns last year, and he won a Super Bowl ring because of it. ESPN reported this week that the Rams remain the most likely landing spot for OBJ, but he threw some cold water on that narrative Wednesday.
Deion Sanders motivates Jackson officials to push for new stadium
A sense of urgency to keep Deion Sanders has pushed the Jackson City Council to roll out a plan for new stadium. The post Deion Sanders motivates Jackson officials to push for new stadium appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Andy Reid comments on blown Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid commented on the controversial Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty on Monday night. Even if you missed Monday night’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders, chances are you still heard about what happened. We’re not talking about the...
Brett Favre says he’s ‘unjustly smeared’ in welfare case￼
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre says he is being treated unfairly in news coverage of a Mississippi welfare scandal, including about payments he received to help fund a pet project of his — a volleyball arena at the university he attended and where his daughter was playing the sport. “I have […]
NFL・
'I Have Done Nothing Wrong': NFL Legend Brett Favre Speaks Out As Investigation Into Mississippi Welfare Fraud Scandal Heats Up
NFL legend Brett Favre said it's "past time to set the record straight" about his involvement in the Mississippi welfare fraud scandal, RadarOnline.com can confirm, declaring that he's done nothing wrong and his reputation is being "unjustly smeared."The famed former quarterback slammed bombshell allegations that he worked with government officials to obtain $5 million from state welfare funds to funnel into a new volleyball court at his alma mater, while also shutting down claims he kept over $1 million in welfare funds for speaking engagements that he never attended.RadarOnline.com should note Favre has not been criminally charged in the case....
Odell Beckham blasts the Rams for a 'lowest of the lows' contract offer
Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., still recovering from knee surgery, says he wants to rejoin the Rams but claims their contract offer is incredibly low.
NFL・
Look: Rival Coach Apologizes For His Deion Sanders Incident
Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. has cleared the air with Deion Sanders following their run-in last weekend. Robinson Jr. and Sanders had a brief confrontation during their postgame handshake, with Robinson rejecting a hug from the Jackson State head coach. During an appearance on ESPN this week, Robinson...
ESPN
Louisiana football coach Michael Desormeaux is the perfect fit with Ragin' Cajuns
LAFAYETTE, La. -- Michael Desormeaux stepped to the podium at his introductory news conference as the head coach at Louisiana and channeled his Cajun roots. In his typical self-deprecating fashion, he deflected attention and delivered a one-liner straight to a constituency he understands fluently. "All right, so I'll keep this...
3 Cleveland Browns who could be released this season
If Richard LeCounte isn’t safe, none of these Cleveland Browns are. Andrew Berry once famously said he’ll continue improving the Cleveland Browns all year round. We saw that first hand on Sunday, just hours after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers, Berry traded for injured linebacker Deion Jones.
Brett Favre denies wrongdoing in Mississippi welfare fraud case
Brett Favre, the former NFL player who has been linked to allegations of welfare fraud in Mississippi, said this week that journalists and the public have the story wrong. "I have been unjustly smeared in the media," the Hall of Fame quarterback told CBS News on Tuesday. "I have done nothing wrong, and it is past time to set the record straight.
Deion Sanders Allows '60 Minutes' To Go 'Prime Time'
"60 Minutes" travels to Jackson, MS and goes 'Prime Time' in its first meeting with Coach Prime.
FanSided
