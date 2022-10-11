Read full article on original website
'Armed and dangerous' Minneapolis murder suspect may be in St. Cloud
Minneapolis police have issued an alert concerning an "armed and dangerous" woman wanted for a murder. Police say Erica Shameka Roberts, 36, has been charged in the fatal shooting of Tanasha Austin on March 18, and there is an active warrant for her arrest in Hennepin County. Authorities say she...
Central Minnesota woman charged with threatening to kill Somali family
According to court filings, a lady from central Minnesota is accused of twice breaking into a Somali family’s house in the St. Cloud region and threatening to murder them. Alyssa Marlys Holmberg, 33, of Ogilvie, is accused of causing a disturbance at a Waite Park apartment complex on Saturday and is also accused of three additional offenses, including three charges of bias-motivated assault.
Charges: Minneapolis teen lured victim, recorded fatal assault
Murder charges filed against a Minneapolis teenager say she was asked by her boyfriend to lure a man to their home before he was killed, and recorded video of the fatal assault. Qurionna Kanera Young, 17, has been charged with 2nd-degree murder in the killing of 19-year-old Jaegger David, who...
Court accepts first guilty pleas in Feeding Our Future fraud case
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two guilty pleas have been made in connection to a massive Feeding our Future fraud case in Minnesota.In the first of three plea hearings in Minneapolis federal court Thursday, Bekam Merdassa admitted to taking $3 million in fraudulent reimbursements. Merdassa specifically was affiliated with "Youth Inventors Lab," which was a shell company set up with help from Feeding Our Future. He admitted to creating fake invoices for 1.3 million meals provided by SMS Catering.A judge accepted the plea, but will sentence him later. The plea recommends around two years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He'll also have to...
Minnesota Teen Charged After Luring Victim Into Home, Filming Fatal Assault
The video was posted on the victim's Facebook account.
Search for Minnesota mother accused of abducting daughter to prevent vaccination
A search is underway for a New Hope mother who is accused of abducting her daughter from her ex-husband's custody to prevent her from getting vaccinated. Deanna Konz, 47, has an active warrant issued for her arrest as of Wednesday on two parental rights charges. The whereabouts of Konz and her 9-year-old daughter are unknown at this time.
Minneapolis serial rapist charged in 2013 abduction, assault of 16-year-old girl
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Serial rapist Jory Wiebrand has been charged in connection to the 2013 abduction and assault of a 16-year-old girl at Bunker Overlook Park in Andover. Wiebrand, 37, of Ham Lake, was charged via warrant on Tuesday with first-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and first-degree aggravated robbery in the June 11, 2013, incident.
Charges in Bizarre Minneapolis Crime Case Dismissed
(Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Prosecutors in Hennepin County have dropped all of the charges faced by a Minneapolis man who had been accused of putting another man through a terrifying ordeal earlier this year. According to a court filing, the four felony charges lodged against 32-year-old Desmond Graham are...
Minneapolis police release disturbing video of mortally wounded man being dumped in alley
MINNEAPOLIS – Police have released a graphic and chilling video in the hopes of catching a killer. The footage shows three masked people leaving a shooting victim in a Minneapolis alley last Monday afternoon near North Fremont and 26th avenues. The victim didn't survive. Police say the stolen SUV that the suspects were driving was found torched in south Minneapolis.Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)
Trump supporter who set fire to his own camper charged with wire fraud
At NBC News Dennis Romero reports, “A Minnesota supporter of former President Donald Trump who officials say staged a fire that he blamed on left-wing radicals pleaded guilty Tuesday to wire fraud, prosecutors said. Denis Molla, 30, had claimed that his camper was targeted because of his Trump flag. He filed fraudulent insurance claims worth hundreds of thousands of dollars after the 2020 incident at his Minneapolis-area residence, prosecutors said. Molla also created a GoFundMe fundraiser after the fire.”
Feeding Our Future: Minneapolis councilman's wife under scrutiny for potential connections to case
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis city council member is dodging questions about his wife's possible connection to the Feeding Our Future fraud case. Public documents show that Jamal Osman’s wife, Ilo Amba, founded a nonprofit that professed to feed needy children through a federal assistance program. Her company,...
Inside Operation Endeavor: How Minneapolis PD is working to fight crime
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - FOX 9 went along with Minneapolis police as they carried out Operation Endeavor, a crime-fighting effort that has faced some criticism as being too focused on the downtown area or being more of the same. But Operation Endeavor is pulling in additional resources from...
Man accused in bizarre kidnapping, hostage case has charges dismissed
Charges have been dismissed against a man who was accused of robbing, kidnapping and carjacking someone in a bizarrely reported incident at a Minneapolis gas station. Prosecutors have dropped all four charges against Desmond Graham, 31, who was originally accused of kidnapping, first-degree aggravated robbery, third-degree assault and financial transaction fraud.
Woman charged with bias-motivated assault in Waite Park
WAITE PARK, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota woman is accused of a threatening to kill a Somali family while invading their St. Cloud-area home on two occasions, court documents say. Alyssa Holmberg, 33, of Ogilvie, is charged with bias-motivated assault and three other counts in connection with the Saturday...
Man who claimed vandals targeted him for Trump flag pleads guilty to fraud
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Brooklyn Center man who claimed vandals spray painted "Biden 2020" on his garage and torched his camper due to a Trump 2020 flag has pleaded guilty to fraud for faking the incident. Thirty-year-old Denis Molla was charged in the case after the fire...
31.5 pounds of meth found in southern Minnesota
SHAKOPEE, Minn. – Three people were arrested and 31.5 pounds of meth were seized after a drug search Monday. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) says an investigation began several weeks ago after a search in Blue Earth County led to the discovery of a quarter-pound of methamphetamine. Investigators say the meth was coming from a home in Shakopee and several pounds had been distributed in and around Blue Earth County.
Woman suffers life-threatening gunshot wounds in Minneapolis break-in
A woman suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds after a man broke into her home and shot her on Monday in north Minneapolis. Minneapolis Police Department said the domestic-related incident happened at 2900 Oliver Ave. N. at about 10:19 a.m. Officers went to a home after people in the area reported hearing screams and a door being kicked in.
You can take a closer look at unsolved cases or submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website.
AG threatens north Minneapolis problem spots with lawsuit
MINNEAPOLIS -- The state says it may sue a problematic Minneapolis liquor store and gas station.Attorney General Keith Ellison's office notified Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station that they may face criminal charges for ongoing problems.Documents show nearly a dozen instances of shootings, injuries and drug dealing at the storefronts this year.Ellison's office says the investigation and possible legal action are meant to make the area safer.
Charges: Mother abducted daughter to prevent vaccinations
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A mother is wanted and a 9-year-old girl remains missing after Brooklyn Center police say the mother abducted her child to prevent the girl from being vaccinated. A warrant filed Monday charges 47-year-old Deanna Konz with violating a court order and depriving parental rights...
