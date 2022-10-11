ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Center, MN

Central Minnesota woman charged with threatening to kill Somali family

According to court filings, a lady from central Minnesota is accused of twice breaking into a Somali family’s house in the St. Cloud region and threatening to murder them. Alyssa Marlys Holmberg, 33, of Ogilvie, is accused of causing a disturbance at a Waite Park apartment complex on Saturday and is also accused of three additional offenses, including three charges of bias-motivated assault.
OGILVIE, MN
Court accepts first guilty pleas in Feeding Our Future fraud case

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two guilty pleas have been made in connection to a massive Feeding our Future fraud case in Minnesota.In the first of three plea hearings in Minneapolis federal court Thursday, Bekam Merdassa admitted to taking $3 million in fraudulent reimbursements. Merdassa specifically was affiliated with "Youth Inventors Lab," which was a shell company set up with help from Feeding Our Future. He admitted to creating fake invoices for 1.3 million meals provided by SMS Catering.A judge accepted the plea, but will sentence him later. The plea recommends around two years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He'll also have to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis serial rapist charged in 2013 abduction, assault of 16-year-old girl

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Serial rapist Jory Wiebrand has been charged in connection to the 2013 abduction and assault of a 16-year-old girl at Bunker Overlook Park in Andover. Wiebrand, 37, of Ham Lake, was charged via warrant on Tuesday with first-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and first-degree aggravated robbery in the June 11, 2013, incident.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Charges in Bizarre Minneapolis Crime Case Dismissed

(Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Prosecutors in Hennepin County have dropped all of the charges faced by a Minneapolis man who had been accused of putting another man through a terrifying ordeal earlier this year. According to a court filing, the four felony charges lodged against 32-year-old Desmond Graham are...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis police release disturbing video of mortally wounded man being dumped in alley

MINNEAPOLIS – Police have released a graphic and chilling video in the hopes of catching a killer. The footage shows three masked people leaving a shooting victim in a Minneapolis alley last Monday afternoon near North Fremont and 26th avenues. The victim didn't survive.     Police say the stolen SUV that the suspects were driving was found torched in south Minneapolis.Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)
Trump supporter who set fire to his own camper charged with wire fraud

At NBC News Dennis Romero reports, “A Minnesota supporter of former President Donald Trump who officials say staged a fire that he blamed on left-wing radicals pleaded guilty Tuesday to wire fraud, prosecutors said. Denis Molla, 30, had claimed that his camper was targeted because of his Trump flag. He filed fraudulent insurance claims worth hundreds of thousands of dollars after the 2020 incident at his Minneapolis-area residence, prosecutors said. Molla also created a GoFundMe fundraiser after the fire.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Woman charged with bias-motivated assault in Waite Park

WAITE PARK, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota woman is accused of a threatening to kill a Somali family while invading their St. Cloud-area home on two occasions, court documents say. Alyssa Holmberg, 33, of Ogilvie, is charged with bias-motivated assault and three other counts in connection with the Saturday...
WAITE PARK, MN
31.5 pounds of meth found in southern Minnesota

SHAKOPEE, Minn. – Three people were arrested and 31.5 pounds of meth were seized after a drug search Monday. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) says an investigation began several weeks ago after a search in Blue Earth County led to the discovery of a quarter-pound of methamphetamine. Investigators say the meth was coming from a home in Shakopee and several pounds had been distributed in and around Blue Earth County.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
AG threatens north Minneapolis problem spots with lawsuit

MINNEAPOLIS -- The state says it may sue a problematic Minneapolis liquor store and gas station.Attorney General Keith Ellison's office notified Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station that they may face criminal charges for ongoing problems.Documents show nearly a dozen instances of shootings, injuries and drug dealing at the storefronts this year.Ellison's office says the investigation and possible legal action are meant to make the area safer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Charges: Mother abducted daughter to prevent vaccinations

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A mother is wanted and a 9-year-old girl remains missing after Brooklyn Center police say the mother abducted her child to prevent the girl from being vaccinated. A warrant filed Monday charges 47-year-old Deanna Konz with violating a court order and depriving parental rights...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN

