Arkansas has 219 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Arkansas using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Use of covid relief funds by Arkansas agency scrutinized
(The Center Square) - The Arkansas Department of Human Services has turned over questions about the distribution of COVID-19 relief funds to the U.S. Attorney's office. The DHS selected the Urban League of the State of Arkansas to distribute $450,000 in Coronavirus Relief Funds, DHS officials told the Legislative Auditing Committee. The ULSA subcontracted with Performance Tax Group to dole out the funds to 17 organizations. USLA and PTG were allowed to keep more than $45,000 for administrative costs.
Severe Storm Watch until 10 p.m.
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Severe Storm Watch is in effect for southern and eastern Arkansas until 10 p.m. this evening. Hail and gusty winds are the problem areas according to the Storm Prediction Center. A cold front is forecast to bring widely scattered storms to the ArkLaTex as it moves...
