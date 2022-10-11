Read full article on original website
Related
Domesticated rats illegally dumped near Harrisburg
STEELTON, Pa. (KDKA) - More than 100 domesticated rats are on the loose near Harrisburg. In Steelton, state police said that it appears someone illegally dumped them. Some of the rats have been caught but there are still dozens on the run. Now, volunteers are trying to catch them using some interesting methods. Those methods include peanut butter, cereal, chips, and other food to lure them into traps.
Hundreds of tame rats dumped across Dauphin County: ‘They need help’
The release of possibly hundreds of domesticated rats at different Dauphin County locations has volunteers scrambling to rescue them. Over the course of two days, Bethany Pascoe said, she was able to capture more than 50 rats. Pascoe is co-director of Hazeljane’s Blessings, a dog rescue. She got involved in the unexpected rat release when a friend reached out Sunday, citing rumors of a crisis that had been spreading.
Missing central Pa. teen found safe: police
Update 6:30 p.m.: State police said Slocum was found safe and have canceled the alert. A Lancaster County teen has been reported missing and may be at special risk of harm, according to state police. 14-year-old Julian Slocum was last seen around 8 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of...
Driver fined after fatally hitting 82-year-old woman in Harrisburg crosswalk
A teenage driver who fatally hit an 82-year-old woman at a Harrisburg intersection last month has been cited with careless driving, police said Tuesday. Lisbeth R. Sanchez, 19, of Harrisburg, hit Peggy Miller, also of Harrisburg, around 9 a.m. Sept. 8 while Miller was in a Hummel Street crosswalk near Kittatinny Street, according to police Lt. Kyle Gautsch. He said Miller was walking west to east, and Sanchez was driving south when the crash happened.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police looking for missing 17-year-old from Shamokin area
Shamokin, Pa. — Police are looking for a missing 17-year-old boy from West Cameron Township in Northumberland County. State police at Stonington say Angel Gonzalez was last seen at approximately 1 a.m. Oct. 2 in the area of Shamokin Street, Shamokin. Gonzalez was wearing a white t-shirt and black pants. Gonzalez is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5'9"and 230 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to please call Trooper Brown, PSP Stonington Station at 570- 286-5601 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers online or Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477). All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.
WGAL
Police in Harrisburg respond to 'shots fired' call
Police in Harrisburg responded to a possible shooting incident on Wednesday night. Police officers confirmed a 'shots fired' call along the intersection of Susquehanna and Verbeke streets. No one was found injured in the incident.
Lancaster County man charged with indecent exposure after removing clothes and jumping in bagged ice freezer
EPHRATA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has been charged with indecent exposure following an incident at an Ephrata convenience store, according to the Ephrata Police Department. Jonathan Beck, 35, from East Earl Township, was charged with criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, public drunkenness and indecent exposure. On...
Fentanyl overdoses, how to get help, will be focus of central Pa. town hall
A discussion of the fentanyl overdose crisis and how to get help for addiction will be the focus of a town hall in Cumberland County on Oct. 19. The meeting will run from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Lower Allen Township municipal building at 2233 Gettysburg Pike. It’s open to everyone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coroner on scene of York County crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner was on the scene of a York County crash early Thursday afternoon. According to Ted Czech with York County Emergency Services, a call to police came in at 11:32 a.m. for a car that crashed into a pole. The crash was in the...
Police: Dogs found dumped in mineshaft
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A typical dog rescue quickly turned into a nightmare for Dana Smithmansell, a humane police officer for the Hillside SPCA in Pottsville. “It's gruesome, it was a gruesome scene to come upon, '' said Smithmansell. “Never have I ever come across anything like that here, never.”
WFMZ-TV Online
Person smashes Dunkin' window, burglarizes store, police say
CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County are hoping the public can help identify the person who burglarized a Dunkin' store. Cumru Township police posted surveillance photos of the burglary that they say happened around 2 a.m. on Oct. 7 at the Dunkin' off Morgantown Road, near Flying Hills.
local21news.com
Police seek information on missing man in Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania State Police Troop H – Newport Station continues its investigation into the missing person, 36-year-old Isaac Daniel Seidel. Seidel was last seen on Sept. 12, 2021, at 6 p.m. at 1106 Three Springs Road, Blain, Jackson Township, Perry County. Seidel is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
local21news.com
Pedestrian struck in Dauphin County, officials say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Authorities in Dauphin County are investigating after a pedestrian was struck on Wednesday evening. According to officials, it happened by the Burger King near Mountain Road and Route 22 in Lower Paxton Township. There is no word on the condition of the pedestrian.
Harrisburg home lights up for Halloween light show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's that time of year when seasonal displays will be lighting up neighborhoods across the country, including one special show in Harrisburg!. The creator of Lingelstown Lights is back at it again this year with an extravagant Halloween display on 5780 Stillwell Court in Lower Paxton Township.
Central Pa. man pleads guilty to raping children
A Lancaster County man faces up to 339 years in prison after he admitted to sexually assaulting four children, prosecutors said. Melvin R. Petersheim, 49, of Lititz, raped and sexually assaulted the children between 2012 and 2021 in Manheim Township, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. Petersheim...
WGAL
Harrisburg's Second Street becomes two-way
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Second Street in Harrisburg is now a two-way street. The transition happened at noon Thursday. This change involves a two-mile stretch from Division to Forster streets. Numerous traffic lights have been decommissioned, and there are roundabouts at Verbeke, Reily and Kelker streets. A traffic light will...
Lancaster county coroner holds burial ceremony for unclaimed remains
MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — The remains of more than 80 unclaimed or indigent individuals were interred at Millersville Mennonite Ceremony on Wednesday afternoon. “It’s becoming sadly more common as time goes on," said Stephen Diamantoni, the Lancaster County coroner. The coroner's office used online resources and public documents to...
SUV drives into York County therapy center, injuring at least 1: officials
YORK, Pa. — At least one person was taken to the hospital after an SVU crashed into the storefront of a physical therapy practice in York County on Wednesday. According to Ted Czech with York County Emergency Services, the SUV drove into the glass front window of CPRS Therapy on Cinema Drive in Springettsbury around 4:20 p.m.
Ohio man drove to Carroll County with bomb to kill romantic rival
Clayton Alexander McCoy, 32, of Chesterland, Ohio, pleaded guilty to transporting explosives with intent to injure and to possession of an unregistered firearm/explosive device.
Cumberland County man gets 11.5 to 23 months for 2021 stand-off, could be paroled soon
A Carlisle-area man who held Pennsylvania State Police at bay for nearly six hours last fall after they tried to serve arrest warrants on him will be eligible for parole soon after getting sentenced to 11-and-a-half months to 23 months in Cumberland County Prison Tuesday. The sentence puts Daniel J....
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
187K+
Followers
78K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 2