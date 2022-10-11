ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seagraves, TX

Woman killed, man charged with intoxication manslaughter after weekend crash near Seagraves

By Adam D. Young, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 2 days ago
A 79-year-old woman was killed and a 21-year-old man now faces an intoxication manslaughter charge after a Sunday morning crash in Gaines County.

Patricia Aspelund Wingo of Seagraves was pronounced dead at Brownfield Regional Medical Center after the crash that was reported about 5:30 a.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 62 near the Seagraves city limits, according to a preliminary report from the Texas Department of Public Safety released on Tuesday.

Wingo had worked as an independent contractor carrier for the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal for nearly 10 years and was heading home after finishing delivering Sunday's edition when she was killed.

Investigators believe she was driving a 2016 Toyota Rav 4 south on U.S. 62 when it was struck by a 2015 GMC Sierra pickup that was northbound on the highway when the GMC left its lane of travel. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the preliminary report from the DPS.

The pickup's driver, 21-year-old Brian Alejandro Armendariz of Loop, was arrested on a charge of intoxication manslaughter and booked into the Gaines County Jail. No injuries were listed for Armendariz.

Kevin Woelfel, distribution manager for the Avalanche-Journal, said Wingo was highly valued and appreciated as a dependable and conscientious driver, both by customers - who often provided glowing feedback - and fellow team members and supervisors.

He said she will be greatly missed by those who worked with her as well as her customers, and the Avalanche-Journal offers its condolences to her family and loved ones.

A family member said Wingo was a native of South Dakota who had lived in Seagraves for more than 50 years. She is survived by two children, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Further arrangements and memorials are pending.

IN THIS ARTICLE
