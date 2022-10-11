Group art show in October at OneOhOne Gallery in Mesa

A mix of style, subject and variety of mediums that come together will showcase remarkable talent in the show “Nine Lives” Oct. 1-30 at OneOhOne Gallery in Mesa.

“Looking at the world through the unique lens of each artist takes the observer on an incredible journey. Join this worldly and varied group of nine artists,” according to a release. “An exciting mix of watercolor, oil and mixed media original artworks that are established on paper, canvas and wood. Each artist will have many works of art placed around the gallery. They are priced for sale within your budget.”

The gallery is at 101 W. Main St. in Mesa. The gallery phone number is 602-3318-5689.

The artists

The nine artists in the show are Vanya Allison, Ted Allison, Elvie Becker, Joe Borik, Phyllis Craig, Anthony Spaltro, Annette Smith, Rosalie Trulli Vaccaro and Irma Van Dam.

Vanya Allison has been painting since her childhood days in Croatia and is very involved in the creative process, drawing and painting. She received her formal fine art training at the School of Visual Arts in New York City. Her passions are painting and teaching. Her contemporary impressionist work has been published, sold and exhibited in numerous venues. She is a signature member of the Arizona Plein Air Painters and American Impressionist Society. She is an award winning contemporary impressionistic painter who has exhibited in numerous venues. See her work at vanyaallison.com .

Ted Allison’s unique sense of color draws the viewer into his paintings. He believes that his colors are a reflection of his soul as well as that of his subject. Ted’s work is bright, colorful and exciting to see.



Becker has been painting in oil for many years now. She has painted her family and fiends in her quest to master oil painting. Her favorite subjects are her family and friends. Each year she progresses ever so much. Her portraits are realistic and her experience grows with each one.



Borik chose university over art school. Many years later he plunged into the business of murals and restaurant concept artwork. His first love has always been oil portraits; capturing moments and expressions, where the artist and viewer share the connection driven by a passion to master the medium. See his work at joeborikstudio.com.



Craig worked as a porcelain art instructor for 30 years but also enjoyed the other art mediums. After retiring she has found joy in painting animals and birds in oil and watercolor. She come from a large family and she loves to transpose all their life experiences in her art.



Spaltro is a contemporary painter/sculptor. His work shows a colorful knowledge of shape and form. The thick impasto paintings send a message that he is bold and impressive.

Smith is an avid watercolor artist. Working as a designer for 21 years she now is devoted to painting fine art full time. Painting and drawing from life every chance she gets, her goal is to infuse the energy of life studies into all her artwork. Using a loose impressionistic style she captures her subject matter with clean bright colors. An award winning watercolorist, her work can be seen at annettesmithfineart.com.

Vaccaro loves the smell, feel and sensuous touch of oil paint. Portraits are her passion. Recently she has been doing a portrait challenge for 150 days. Painting every day is her prayer. She is an Associate member of Oil Painters of America and Portrait Society of America. View her work at rosalievaccaro.com.

Van Dam enjoys painting a variety of subjects. She prefers painting from life, employing careful observation to communicate what she sees and feels when the painting is created. She has attended many workshops with many excellent instructors. See more of her work at irmavandam.com.