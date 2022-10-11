Mariners’ hearts broken, lose to Astros 8-7

HOUSTON — The Seattle Mariners postseason run began with heartbreak.

The Mariners traveled to Texas in Game 1 of the ALDS and lost to division-rival Houston Astros 8-7.

Julio Rodriguez and the Mariners bats got off to a strong start against a tough opponent in Astros ace Justin Verlander. Rodriguez got on base with a walk, finding himself in scoring position after a single by Ty France. Two batters later, catcher Cal Raleigh would knock Rodriguez in, giving the M’s a 1-0 lead.

Verlander threw over 20 pitches in the first inning, and Mariners starter Logan Gilbert threw only six pitches, completing a 1,2,3 inning. Gilbert threw 5.1 innings, giving up three earned runs and five hits while striking out five batters.

The next inning is when the bats would really come alive for the Mariners. Adam Frazier and Jarred Kelenic would get on base for Rodriguez to hit both of them in, giving the M’s a 3-0 lead. France would hit Rodriguez in to make it 4-0.

The Astros began to chip away in the third inning thanks to a two-run double from Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez. Up 4-2, the Mariners would add even more insurance to their lead thanks to a 383-foot homerun from shortstop JP Crawford. Rodriguez scored again later in the inning after he hit a triple and France hit him in to make it a 6-2 lead.

A Yuli Gurriel home run would cut the Mariners lead back down to three runs. Eugenio Suarez would respond with a home run of his own in the 7th inning, making it a 7-3 lead.

It became even tenser in the eighth inning when Andres Muñoz would come into the game and give up a home run to Alex Bregman. The Mariners’ hearts were officially broken when Alvarez hit a game-winning home run off Robbie Ray, giving the Astros the 1-0 lead in the series.

The Mariners finished the night with 13 hits. There were 24 hits total in the game.

The two teams will face off again Thursday in Game 2 before they travel to Seattle in Game 3. Luis Castillo will take the hill for the Mariners and left-handed Framber Valdez will pitch for the Astros. First pitch is at 12:37 p.m. on TBS.

