'Kylian pref (the right)!!': Fans spot Christophe Galtier's notes referring to Mbappe's favoured position on the day news broke that he wants to leave PSG… but was the manager playing a prank in reference to row at Reims last weekend?

Christophe Galtier's notes were caught on camera during his PSG's 1-1 draw with Benfica on Tuesday, and appeared to suggest that Kylian Mbappe wants to play on 'the right' for the side rather than up front.

Reports emerged earlier on Tuesday claiming that Mbappe wants to leave the French champions after feeling 'betrayed' by the club's owners, just months after he signed a new lucrative contract at PSG.

One of Mbappe's grievances is believed to be the way he is being used by Galtier this season after the pair fell out following PSG's 0-0 draw with Reims on Saturday. The 23-year-old has almost exclusively played as a lone striker, but would like to have a strike partner, like he does when he plays alongside Olivier Giroud for France.

PSG boss Christophe Galtier's tactical notes were caught on camera on Tuesday

His notes stated that Mbappe wants to play on the right for PSG rather than up front on his own

Mbappe put out an Instagram story with '#pivotgang' in it before later deleting it over the weekend, as he made it clear to Galtier that he was not happy with playing up front on his own.

Galtier's notes have now given a clearer indication as to how Mbappe feels he should fit into PSG's team.

'Kylian pref (the right),' Galtier's notes read as the camera zoomed in on the PSG boss in the second half.

Galtier did not make the best effort to cover up his notes, and some fans have speculated that he may have been playing tricks with the French media after the latest reports on Mbappe's future.

'Galtier playing a joke on the cameras with his notes: 'Kylian's preference (the right),' one fan wrote alongside a series of laughing emojis on Twitter.

It is understood that Mbappe was promised by the club's board that a new striker would be brought in over the summer so that he could play in his preferred position this year.

One fan felt Galtier's notes should not taken seriously as he is 'playing a joke' with the media

Mbappe has told PSG he wants to leave in January as he's unhappy with his role under Galtier

The Ligue 1 side did sign young prospect Hugo Ekitike, but he has been used sparingly by Galtier, leaving Mbappe stuck up front in the opening weeks of the campaign.

This has left Mbappe unhappy, and the forward also has a strained relationship with team-mate Neymar after the pair argued over who should take a penalty against Montpellier in August.

This has led to Mbappe telling PSG that he wants to leave in the January transfer window, but they do not want to let him go.

The club have told Mbappe that he will not be allowed to join Real Madrid after they tried to sign him in the summer, only for the World Cup winner to snub them and sign a new deal with PSG.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Mbappe still started for PSG in their home game against Benfica.

He got on the scoresheet after netting a first half penalty, but Benfica equalised through a penalty of their own from Joao Mario as the spoils were shared.

Both teams are currently locked on eight points apiece in their group, and are on course to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition.