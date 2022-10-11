ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
okcfox.com

Freight train collides with compact car in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A freight train collided with a compact car near the Capitol Hill neighborhood on Thursday morning. Police said the car might have been hit on Southeast 29th Street and pushed to Southeast 25th Street. Police said the driver of the car was changing a tire...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OKC Street Takeover Ordinance Goes Into Effect this Week

Some new ordinances will go into effect in Oklahoma City later this week, including one to stop dangerous street takeovers. This move hopes to end the dangerous practice of taking over roadways to perform street races, donuts and burnouts. The new ordinance takes effect on Thursday, and allows for vehicles...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edmond, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
Edmond, OK
Traffic
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Edmond, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Traffic
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Traffic
State
Oklahoma State
okcfox.com

OHP responding to box truck crash in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Officials are responding to a multi-car crash that left one man injured in southeast Oklahoma City. Reports say the crash occurred on I-40 near the Kickapoo Turnpike. Officers say a box truck crashed into a previously crashed sedan and rolled down a hill. The driver of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

New Norman Ward Boundaries Go Into Effect

NORMAN, Okla. - New ward boundaries for the city of Norman will go into effect starting on Thursday. District five will take on part of district one, while several other districts will become more standardized along major roads.
NORMAN, OK
wdnonline.com

Midwest City withdraws from CJAC, Edmond renews agreement

Amid calls for local municipalities to stop sending detainees to the Oklahoma County Jail, the city council of Midwest City recently voted to end its participation with the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Advisory Council (CJAC), while the Edmond City Council renewed its agreement with CJAC for 10 years. Edmond elected...
EDMOND, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Oklahoma City#Bus Route#Construction Maintenance#Oklahomans#The Edmond City Council
okcfox.com

Malcolm visits Guthrie Haunts

Malcolm Tubbs visits Guthrie Haunts in Guthrie, Oklahoma. For more information on the haunted house and when it is open call (405) 243-7671 or click here.
GUTHRIE, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
okcfox.com

Chef'store Kitchen: Azteca

This charming, family-owned restaurant offers authentic Mexican in an inviting place. Azteca Co-owner Alejandrina Camarena shows us some of their popular dishes and how they can cater to any diet restrictions. They are located at 4024 N. May in Oklahoma City. You can also give them a call at 405-942-0260....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
enidbuzz.com

Cherokee Ranch Closes The Doors

ENID, OK - One of Enid's newest downtown eateries has closed the doors. Cherokee Ranch Land & Cattle Company opened in April of 2021. The company weathered setbacks and a year of COVID-19 but they took a chance and opened their doors and welcomed northwest Oklahoma residents. Rodney Brittain and...
ENID, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Man Rescued From Atop Enid Grain Elevator

Enid Police were able to rescue a man after he refused to leave a 150-foot grain elevator. Officers responded to the scene after they received calls about a man acting erratically at the silo. The whole ordeal lasted almost seven hours, and a crowd gathered outside to watch the event.
ENID, OK
blackchronicle.com

Heavy rain, lightning fires, possible tornado weather hit OKC Monday

Firefighters performed a water rescue and battled lightning-related fires Monday morning as meteorologists warned Oklahoma City residents of extreme weather by way of Wednesday. Forecasters suggested residents of central Oklahoma to be ready for the opportunity of extreme weather, flash flooding and tornadoes all through the day Monday. Between 4...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy