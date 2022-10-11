ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Lawmakers bring Senate version of defense bill to the floor

By Ellen Mitchell
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ldNW_0iV6gHRa00
Greg Nash The Pentagon is seen on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in Arlington, Va.

Senate lawmakers on Tuesday formally began floor debate on the upper chamber’s version of the massive annual defense policy bill.

“We are at a critical period in our nation’s security, and this bill will help ensure our military has the tools and capabilities it needs to combat threats around the globe and keep Americans safe,” Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed (D-R.I.) said of the legislation on the floor during a quick procedural session.

Reed later said he is confident that the annual National Defense Authorization Act will be completed by the end of 2022, though there are still many issues to iron out to get to that point, Defense News reported.

“There’s always some friction, but we will get this bill done. We have to,” Reed said. “It’s one of the obligations that the House and Senate take very seriously. And we owe it to the troops.”

The Senate bill, which allocates $857 billion toward national defense spending in fiscal 2023, will need to be passed on the Senate side and then reconciled with the House’s draft of the legislation, passed in July.

In its version, the House authorizes nearly $840 billion in spending for defense.

Also on Tuesday, senators adopted 75 noncontroversial amendments from other committees to the draft bill.

Reed said among things included is “support for our industrial base to produce the munitions needed to backfill our stocks while also keeping supplies flowing to Ukraine and other European allies,” as well as a 4.6 percent pay raise for both military service members and the Defense Department civilian workforce — the latter of which is also included in the House bill.

Lawmakers are expected to debate the legislation in the second week of November, when they will return from the midterm elections.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

“Shameful”: Republicans unanimously block bill that would force them to reveal dark-money donors

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Proponents of democracy responded with disgust Thursday after Senate Republicans filibustered the popular DISCLOSE Act, which seeks to expose the super-wealthy donors who are spending unlimited amounts of undisclosed money to ensure that the U.S. government advances their interests at the expense of the vast majority.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Bill#Defense Department#Defense News#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Legislative#Americans#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
Senate
Fox News

Kevin McCarthy vows GOP-led House would immediately repeal Biden admin's hiring of 87,000 IRS agents

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy told Fox News' Lawrence Jones that Republicans will repeal hiring 87,000 new IRS agents as part of the party's "Commitment to America." On "Fox & Friends" Friday, McCarthy sat down with Jones -- joined by Reps. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Steve Scalise, R-La., – at a diner in Pennsylvania where the lawmakers talked to voters in the swing state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power

Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
ELECTIONS
Business Insider

Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump will go quiet this week to avoid the appearance of influencing the election. But indictments can come as early as December, per report

Trump and his associates are being probed for attempts to subvert Georgia's 2020 election results. Fulton County DA Fani Willis previously said people could face prison sentences for the allegations. The DA's team is preparing to make moves after Election Day, CNN reported. Developments in Georgia's special grand jury probe...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

723K+
Followers
84K+
Post
520M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy