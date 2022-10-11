Lawmakers bring Senate version of defense bill to the floor

Greg Nash The Pentagon is seen on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in Arlington, Va.

Senate lawmakers on Tuesday formally began floor debate on the upper chamber’s version of the massive annual defense policy bill.

“We are at a critical period in our nation’s security, and this bill will help ensure our military has the tools and capabilities it needs to combat threats around the globe and keep Americans safe,” Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed (D-R.I.) said of the legislation on the floor during a quick procedural session.

Reed later said he is confident that the annual National Defense Authorization Act will be completed by the end of 2022, though there are still many issues to iron out to get to that point, Defense News reported.

“There’s always some friction, but we will get this bill done. We have to,” Reed said. “It’s one of the obligations that the House and Senate take very seriously. And we owe it to the troops.”

The Senate bill, which allocates $857 billion toward national defense spending in fiscal 2023, will need to be passed on the Senate side and then reconciled with the House’s draft of the legislation, passed in July.

In its version, the House authorizes nearly $840 billion in spending for defense.

Also on Tuesday, senators adopted 75 noncontroversial amendments from other committees to the draft bill.

Reed said among things included is “support for our industrial base to produce the munitions needed to backfill our stocks while also keeping supplies flowing to Ukraine and other European allies,” as well as a 4.6 percent pay raise for both military service members and the Defense Department civilian workforce — the latter of which is also included in the House bill.

Lawmakers are expected to debate the legislation in the second week of November, when they will return from the midterm elections.