This Bucks County Town Will Soon Have a New Monument, a Perfect Spot for Local Advertisers
Another massive monument will soon grace the roads of Bucks County, with local advertisers eyeing the upcoming structure. Damon C. Williams wrote about the new structure for the Bucks County Courier Times. A 40-foot sign, with a digital screen and clock, is set to be erected in Bensalem in the...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Pierogis in all of Pennsylvania
An Eastern European delicacy that you can find in just about every corner of the state, pierogis are among Pennsylvania's most beloved foods. Whether you're looking for a savory or sweet treat, you can never go wrong with a helping of homemade pierogis and you can find some of the best at this small shop in Lancaster County.
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Pennsylvania, you should add the following towns to your list.
Burger Chain to Expand in Pennsylvania
There’s always room for another burger joint in Pennsylvania, because, hey, who doesn’t love a good burger? That could be a regular, juicy meat burger or vegetarian burger, to boot. Now, a Southern California burger chain is looking to expand across America. They’re eyeing more franchise locations in...
Pa. Turnpike plans weekend closure along part of Northeast Extension
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is warning motorists to change travel plans or prepare for a lengthy detour due to a continuous, 55-hour weekend closure planned between the Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56, and the Mahoning Valley Interchange, Exit 74, on the Pa. Turnpike’s Northeastern Extension (I-476) from Friday, Oct. 14 through Monday, Oct. 17 as workers replace a bridge.
Magnolia Inn and Wellness Center Ribbon Cutting Celebration
The sisters from Magnolia Streamside Resort are branching out into opening Magnolia Inn & Wellness Center, which is a true wellness hub in Mount Pocono! After much renovations, transforming this 6,000sq ft space into one-of-a-kind retreat, this new center will offer cutting-edge wellness modalities & therapies such as floating therapy, IV drip, salt therapy, infrared sauna, steam room, colono hydrotherapy, massages. The location will also have 6 stunning boutique rooms for overnight accommodations. A Cafe & Juice Bar will complement the facility by bringing healthy alternatives to the community. The medical director for the facility is Dr Jaime Bastidas, well known plastic surgeon from Stroudsburg, who now has his own practice in NJ as well.
The Pennsylvania Town That Is Named Among America’s Best Christmas Towns
A Pennsylvania town was just named one of the best Christmas towns to visit in the ENTIRE nation by a major national publication. And I have to admit... I am not surprised. Sure, it's a little early to have this conversation, but the Christmas season moves TOO quickly. There are SO many sites to see and places to visit so I don't want to miss the chance to do the best of the best.
This Bucks County Town Is Rumored To Be The Next Location of An Amazon Fresh Market
A new Amazon Fresh location is rumored to be making its home in Bucks County soon, the latest food store to make its way into the area. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the new shop for the Bensalem Patch. An Amazon Fresh location is supposed to be opening at the former...
NJ freezes some property tax bills: Top 10 towns gaining (or melting) the most
TRENTON – Less than three weeks remain for New Jersey senior citizens and disabled people living in homes they own to essentially freeze their property taxes by signing up for a state tax-relief program. The Senior Freeze application deadline for 2021 taxes is Oct. 31. There is a list...
Truck fire in construction zone closes I-78 West for hours through Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
A truck fire Tuesday afternoon closed Interstate 78 West for hours through Lehigh County into Berks County, authorities said. Reported about 1 p.m. at mile-marker 37.1 in Berks’ Greenwich Township, the incident was forcing westbound traffic to exit the highway at Route 100 in Upper Macungie Township, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania State Police.
Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf raises $55,402, with PA Opportunity and Jobs PAC as top donor
According to campaign finance reports made to the Pennsylvania Department of State, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf received $76,791 in contributions to his campaign account and spent $216,627 between Jan. 1, 2021 and Sept. 10, 2022. Wolf’s current term ends in 2023. Gov. Wolf is a member of the Democratic...
Electricity outages in Pa. could become more common due to severe weather
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Major weather-related power outages are becoming more common across the U.S. because of climate change, and Pennsylvania is part of that trend. A new report from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission reveals that there were a record number of “reportable power outage events” during 2021.
Lower Nazareth restaurant closes, medical marijuana dispensary will double in size
A restaurant specializing in salads has shuttered in Lower Nazareth, allowing a neighboring medical marijuana dispensary to double its size. Saladworks closed its doors recently at the Nazareth Crossing shopping center on Route 248 next to Wawa. It’s unclear if there are any plans for the chain to open another location. A Saladworks spokesperson did not immediately return a request for information and the township’s planning and zoning office didn’t have any information Tuesday on a possible relocation.
4 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
What's your favorite thing to order at a restaurant? If your answer is a good steak with some vegetables on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Below you will find a list of four great restaurants in Pennsylvania that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in nicely decorated places, that provide amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit PA accounts
The payments, that were originally slated to go out in September were delayed by a “system data error”.
Pennsylvania city absolute worst in U.S. to drive in: study
A recent study has found one city in the Keystone State to be the absolute worst in the U.S. to drive in. LISTEN: Pennsylvania city ranks among top 10 spots for coffee lovers | Today in Pa. LITE. Financial site, WalletHub, understands that there’s a lot more that goes into...
$3,000 stimulus payment could be coming for millions of Pennsylvania residents
As we all know, residents of Pennsylvania are already facing so much financial trouble due to the cost of living crisis, and high inflation, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of Pennsylvania residents will receive a stimulus payment of $3,000.
‘Huge increase in taxes’ looming in NJ because of health benefits
TRENTON – Property owners across the state face huge tax hikes, officials warned Wednesday. Local officials say the state must intervene to reduce the impact of roughly 22% increases in state health plan premiums for local government workers. The State Health Benefits Plan increases were approved by a state...
COVID in Pa. weekly update, Oct. 12: Cases, hospitalizations up
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — As of data checked at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2022, there were 12,868 new cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Oct. 5, through Tuesday, Oct. 11, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is as […]
'Serious' Crash Closes Portion Of Route 309 In Lehigh Valley
A serious crash closed a portion of Route 309 on Thursday, Oct. 13, authorities said. The crash was reported in Lynn Township sometime around 1 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police trooper Nathan Branosky said on Twitter. At least one person died in the wreck, which apparently involved three vehicles, including an...
