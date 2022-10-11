ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burger Chain to Expand in Pennsylvania

There’s always room for another burger joint in Pennsylvania, because, hey, who doesn’t love a good burger? That could be a regular, juicy meat burger or vegetarian burger, to boot. Now, a Southern California burger chain is looking to expand across America. They’re eyeing more franchise locations in...
Pa. Turnpike plans weekend closure along part of Northeast Extension

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is warning motorists to change travel plans or prepare for a lengthy detour due to a continuous, 55-hour weekend closure planned between the Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56, and the Mahoning Valley Interchange, Exit 74, on the Pa. Turnpike’s Northeastern Extension (I-476) from Friday, Oct. 14 through Monday, Oct. 17 as workers replace a bridge.
Magnolia Inn and Wellness Center Ribbon Cutting Celebration

The sisters from Magnolia Streamside Resort are branching out into opening Magnolia Inn & Wellness Center, which is a true wellness hub in Mount Pocono! After much renovations, transforming this 6,000sq ft space into one-of-a-kind retreat, this new center will offer cutting-edge wellness modalities & therapies such as floating therapy, IV drip, salt therapy, infrared sauna, steam room, colono hydrotherapy, massages. The location will also have 6 stunning boutique rooms for overnight accommodations. A Cafe & Juice Bar will complement the facility by bringing healthy alternatives to the community. The medical director for the facility is Dr Jaime Bastidas, well known plastic surgeon from Stroudsburg, who now has his own practice in NJ as well.
The Pennsylvania Town That Is Named Among America’s Best Christmas Towns

A Pennsylvania town was just named one of the best Christmas towns to visit in the ENTIRE nation by a major national publication. And I have to admit... I am not surprised. Sure, it's a little early to have this conversation, but the Christmas season moves TOO quickly. There are SO many sites to see and places to visit so I don't want to miss the chance to do the best of the best.
Truck fire in construction zone closes I-78 West for hours through Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)

A truck fire Tuesday afternoon closed Interstate 78 West for hours through Lehigh County into Berks County, authorities said. Reported about 1 p.m. at mile-marker 37.1 in Berks’ Greenwich Township, the incident was forcing westbound traffic to exit the highway at Route 100 in Upper Macungie Township, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania State Police.
Lower Nazareth restaurant closes, medical marijuana dispensary will double in size

A restaurant specializing in salads has shuttered in Lower Nazareth, allowing a neighboring medical marijuana dispensary to double its size. Saladworks closed its doors recently at the Nazareth Crossing shopping center on Route 248 next to Wawa. It’s unclear if there are any plans for the chain to open another location. A Saladworks spokesperson did not immediately return a request for information and the township’s planning and zoning office didn’t have any information Tuesday on a possible relocation.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

What's your favorite thing to order at a restaurant? If your answer is a good steak with some vegetables on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Below you will find a list of four great restaurants in Pennsylvania that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in nicely decorated places, that provide amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
'Serious' Crash Closes Portion Of Route 309 In Lehigh Valley

A serious crash closed a portion of Route 309 on Thursday, Oct. 13, authorities said. The crash was reported in Lynn Township sometime around 1 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police trooper Nathan Branosky said on Twitter. At least one person died in the wreck, which apparently involved three vehicles, including an...
