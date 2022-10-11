With 30% off the Wyze Lock, never worry about leaving your door unlocked again

Wyze is well known for its smart home products with sleek and modern designs and easy-to-use software. The Wyze Lock replaces the deadbolt on most doors, so you can lock your door from anywhere inside your house. You can also get some more peace of mind if you're the type to wonder if you've remembered to lock the door as you drive or walk away from your home. You can get the Wyze Lock for 30% off; that's just $90.99 on Amazon , thanks to Prime Day savings.

You don't need to be too wise to know that locking your front door is perhaps one of the best ways to secure your home. The Wyze Lock aims to make it simple with a design that should easily replace your deadbolt in just a few minutes. That means you don't need to mess with the more complicated procedure of replacing your door knob and don't have to give up the style of an ornate door handle.

The Wyze Lock is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so it should integrate well with an existing smart home setup. If you're an Alexa user, you can link your Alexa account to Wyze before purchasing with a simple checkbox.

Security is better when it’s easy to use and set up

Wyze Lock WiFi & Bluetooth Enabled Smart Door Lock: $129.98 $90.99 at Amazon

It’s worth mentioning that Wyze has had some security issues in the past in failing to react reasonably quickly to reported security issues with its cameras. Wyze products are safe to use with a patch from the company and some proper precautions, such as enabling two-factor authentication, which you should do anyways. Still, if you’re interested in a smart lock but want to consider some other brands, many of the best smart locks are also getting discounts on Amazon, though not quite as big a discount as the Wyze Lock.

