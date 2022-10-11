ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Fairfield Sun Times

Great Falls Fire Rescue holding essay contest for kids

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - You wouldn't typically hear "essays" and "kids" in the same sentence, but a contest held by Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) might convince some kids to give it a shot. GFFR is holding a contest for kids to submit an essay and win some pretty cool...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Farm in the Dell Rocky Mountain Front provides update on Fairfield project

Farm in the Dell Rocky Mountain Front (FIDRMF) is a 501c3 organization working to create a home and working farm for adults with intellectual disabilities along the Rocky Mountain front area. The farm is located just outside Fairfield, MT. The state of Montana has a home and community based waiver...
FAIRFIELD, MT
montanarightnow.com

Snow touches down in central Montana

MONARCH, Mont. - Snow has touched down in the area of the Little Belt Mountains and throughout central Montana Tuesday morning. A Facebook post from the US National Weather Service Great Falls said snow fell overnight at Showdown Montana, and the Montana Department of Transportation said via Facebook snow fell overnight at Monarch Canyon US 89.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Commercial marijuana businesses allowed in industrial zones in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Following a ruling allowing marijuana businesses within Great Falls, the City shared that recreational/medical marijuana businesses will be allowed within the city limits in certain zones. The ruling triggered Ordinance 3249, which outlines the zoning for commercial marijuana business activities. In a September meeting, the City...
GREAT FALLS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Perkins restaurant announces they are shutting their doors

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - If you enjoy a good breakfast in downtown Great Falls, you will soon have to scratch Perkins Restaurant and Bakery off your options of places to eat. The Great Falls location for Perkins announced their last day to serve people will be October 31st, with nothing changing in terms of hours and availability in the meantime.
GREAT FALLS, MT
montanarightnow.com

GFPD continues to investigate shootings around town

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Recent incidents of spontaneous and sporadic gunfire have been keeping law enforcement busy and the community on alert. Since last weekend, it appears a shooting is occurring almost daily without a lot of reasoning behind the gunfire. As the investigations continue, the Great Falls Police Department...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Washington man attacked by grizzly bear in Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A man from Washington state was attacked by a grizzly bear while bird hunting in Montana, officials say. According to a news release from the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, Tuesday afternoon at around 1 p.m. a hunter, 51, and his wife startled a grizzly bear while bird hunting in a creek bottom just east of Choteau.
CHOTEAU, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Great Falls College computer technology department holding Meet the Experts panel

GREAT FALLS – Great Falls College’s computer technology department is holding a Meet the Experts in Information Technology panel for students and prospective students to gain a better understanding about careers in computers and information systems. Panelists will include working professionals from companies such as Raytheon, D.A. Davidson,...
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

Housing Authority terminates city management contract

The Great Falls Housing Authority board has opted not to renew their management agreement with the city. The housing board voted in August to discontinue the agreement and the transition of management will be effective Dec. 1. The housing authority paid a $40,020 management fee to the city for services...
GREAT FALLS, MT

