Nashville, TN

WKRN

Baby found in hotel during fire

The Nashville Fire Department responded to the call of a hotel fire and found a baby inside one of the rooms.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Storms knock tree into woman's bedroom

A woman in Fairview had her home severely damaged by storms Wednesday.
FAIRVIEW, TN
Crime & Safety
WKRN

Shoes for children experiencing homelessness in Middle Tennessee

When things like housing are too much to afford, even smaller expenses like shoes are out of reach, especially for families experiencing homelessness.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Lawsuit over TWRA investigation

The lawsuit involves a camera found on private property and the 4th Amendment.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

4 arrested after fentanyl-laced meth, pistols found in Jeep

Four people were taken into custody after drugs and guns were located in a parked vehicle.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Tracking storms in Middle Tennessee

Davis Nolan reports live on I-40 in the News 2 Storm Tracker as strong storms move into the area.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Humphreys County bus crash

No one was hurt after a Humphreys County bus went into a ditch during storms Wednesday.
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN
Public Safety
WKRN

H.E.R.O. program serving kids who are homeless

Thousands of children across Middle Tennessee don't have a permanent home right now. Homelessness is a growing problem. News 2's Neil Orne visited with a program serving kids facing very difficult situations.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Man shot in ankle outside hospital in South Nashville

A shooting investigation is underway after a man was found shot outside a hospital in South Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man hit by train, taken to hospital

A $100 million plan looks to curb crime in Tennessee. First Lady Jill Biden will be encouraging Tennesseeans to get the COVID booster when she makes a stop in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Low river levels in Tennessee

Canoe and kayak businesses struggling due to low river levels because of little rain the last few months.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

28 dead as Hurricane Julia drenches Central America with rain

Hurricane Julia made landfall in Central America leaving at least 28 people dead.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

At least 3 injured in Robertson County crash

Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Robertson County.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN

