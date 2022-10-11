ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHPR

New Hampshire voters will see two constitutional questions on the Nov. 8 ballot

This story was originally produced by the Keene Sentinel. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative. In addition to candidates ranging from governor to county officials, two questions will appear on the Nov. 8 general election ballot in New Hampshire. One asks whether a convention...
NHPR

Campaign spending in support of ‘right to work’ in N.H. paying dividends for conservative group

Brodie Deshaies saw unions give a voice to his family members, helping them negotiate a fair contract at work. So when he was elected to represent Wolfeboro in the New Hampshire House, he knew he would vote against right-to-work legislation, a perennial attempt to prevent private-sector unions from requiring non-union members to pay dues. For Deshaies, that no vote also aligns with his free-market Republican values: The government shouldn’t meddle in private-sector contracts.
Boston

Five takeaways from first gubernatorial debate between Healey, Diehl

Abortion rights, transportation, Donald Trump, and affordable housing were all major topics during Wednesday's debate. On Wednesday night, Attorney General Maura Healey and former State Rep. Geoff Diehl squared off in the highest-profile event yet in the race to become Massachusetts’ next governor. During their debate, moderated by NBC10 Boston Anchor Latoyia Edwards, both candidates touched on a wide range of issues, from affordable housing to abortion, transportation, and more.
New Hampshire State
Washington State
theislandnow.com

Vermont Weed Laws, Is Marijuana Legal There?

In 2018, Vermont became the first state in the US to legalize marijuana legislatively. The then-governor signed a bill legalizing marijuana for adults aged 21 and older. Therefore, adults could legally possess up to one ounce of marijuana and two mature and four immature cannabis plants. This condition made Vermont the ninth state to legalize recreational marijuana use for adults; only that other states did so through the ballot.
laconiadailysun.com

Countries New Hampshire imports the most goods from

Stacker compiled a list of the countries New Hampshire imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with New Hampshire.
mynbc5.com

Vermont lawmakers come together to change rules for upcoming session

MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Vermont Joint Rules Committee meeting Monday to review rules for the upcoming legislative session starting in January. COVID-19 policies for the public are remaining predominantly the same. There will be signage on the doors advising people to be vaccinated and to stay away if you’re experiencing symptoms.
Chris Sununu
NHPR

Vermont's COVID booster uptake is outpacing national average

State officials say Vermonters are choosing to get the updated COVID booster shot at a rate that far exceeds the national average. To date, 16% of eligible Vermonters over the age of 12 have gotten the new vaccine. The bivalent booster, which was made available last month by both Pfizer...
VTDigger

Medicare for All: What ‘cost’ actually means

Conservatives often use word games to trick voters into voting against their own interests. Take Medicare for All. Opponents point to the amount of money required to run the program and scream that it “costs” too much. They diligently avoid comparing that “cost” to the cost of the...
NEWS CENTER Maine

ME legislators at odds over Gov. Mills' energy policy

BANGOR, Maine — Just four weeks out from election day, Maine Republican legislators gathered in Bangor on Tuesday to criticize a new energy policy. Rep. Josh Morris, R-Turner, was joined by Sen. Stacey Guerin, R-Penobscot, Rep. Steve Foster, R-Dexter, Rep. Abby Griffin, R-Levant, and Rep. Jeff Hanley, R-Pittston on Down East Circle in Bangor.
echo-pilot.com

'A heartbeat away': 3 reasons the Pa. lieutenant governor race matters

A pair of state representatives from Allegheny County are seeking a high post in Pennsylvania that receives low attention. While the governor's race takes up most of the campaign oxygen, Democratic state Rep. Austin Davis and Republican state Rep. Carrie Lewis DelRosso say their bids for the lieutenant governor's seat matter, too. The winner of this upcoming election will replace Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is running for U.S. Senate.
WMUR.com

New Hampshire to receive $17M to build electric vehicle charging stations

HOOKSETT, N.H. — Over the next five years, New Hampshire will receive more than $17 million in federal funding to build more electric vehicle charging stations. The plan calls for installing 12 charging stations, placed every 50 miles along major highways such as Interstate 93 and Interstate 89. The stations would be within one travel mile from the highway. Transportation officials said Route 3 would be nominated as an electric vehicle corridor in the next round of funding.
