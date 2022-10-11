Read full article on original website
NHPR
Where they stand: How abortion policy is playing in the race for N.H. governor
In the New Hampshire governor’s race, both candidates describe themselves as pro-choice. But they differ on some key points at a time when the shifting national landscape around abortion has put reproductive rights center stage. The November election marks the first statewide contest since a new law banning most...
NHPR
New Hampshire voters will see two constitutional questions on the Nov. 8 ballot
This story was originally produced by the Keene Sentinel. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative. In addition to candidates ranging from governor to county officials, two questions will appear on the Nov. 8 general election ballot in New Hampshire. One asks whether a convention...
NHPR
Campaign spending in support of ‘right to work’ in N.H. paying dividends for conservative group
Brodie Deshaies saw unions give a voice to his family members, helping them negotiate a fair contract at work. So when he was elected to represent Wolfeboro in the New Hampshire House, he knew he would vote against right-to-work legislation, a perennial attempt to prevent private-sector unions from requiring non-union members to pay dues. For Deshaies, that no vote also aligns with his free-market Republican values: The government shouldn’t meddle in private-sector contracts.
Five takeaways from first gubernatorial debate between Healey, Diehl
Abortion rights, transportation, Donald Trump, and affordable housing were all major topics during Wednesday's debate. On Wednesday night, Attorney General Maura Healey and former State Rep. Geoff Diehl squared off in the highest-profile event yet in the race to become Massachusetts’ next governor. During their debate, moderated by NBC10 Boston Anchor Latoyia Edwards, both candidates touched on a wide range of issues, from affordable housing to abortion, transportation, and more.
Massachusetts’ Charlie Baker reclaims his status as America’s most popular governor, survey says
BOSTON — A new survey says that Massachusetts’ Charlie Baker is America’s most popular governor once again. Less than a month away from elections the two-term Republican reclaimed the top spot in the annual Morning Consult poll as the most popular governors. According to the latest survey,...
theislandnow.com
Vermont Weed Laws, Is Marijuana Legal There?
In 2018, Vermont became the first state in the US to legalize marijuana legislatively. The then-governor signed a bill legalizing marijuana for adults aged 21 and older. Therefore, adults could legally possess up to one ounce of marijuana and two mature and four immature cannabis plants. This condition made Vermont the ninth state to legalize recreational marijuana use for adults; only that other states did so through the ballot.
laconiadailysun.com
Countries New Hampshire imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries New Hampshire imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with New Hampshire.
mynbc5.com
Vermont lawmakers come together to change rules for upcoming session
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Vermont Joint Rules Committee meeting Monday to review rules for the upcoming legislative session starting in January. COVID-19 policies for the public are remaining predominantly the same. There will be signage on the doors advising people to be vaccinated and to stay away if you’re experiencing symptoms.
NHPR
Vermont's COVID booster uptake is outpacing national average
State officials say Vermonters are choosing to get the updated COVID booster shot at a rate that far exceeds the national average. To date, 16% of eligible Vermonters over the age of 12 have gotten the new vaccine. The bivalent booster, which was made available last month by both Pfizer...
nhbr.com
Recent reports document New Hampshire’s struggle with home affordability
New Hampshire’s housing affordability index sank to an all-time low in September, and two new reports – one from the NH Association of Realtors and the other from real estate data curator ATTOM – show the struggles associated with being able to purchase a single-family home or residential condominium in the Granite State.
VTDigger
Medicare for All: What ‘cost’ actually means
Conservatives often use word games to trick voters into voting against their own interests. Take Medicare for All. Opponents point to the amount of money required to run the program and scream that it “costs” too much. They diligently avoid comparing that “cost” to the cost of the...
ME legislators at odds over Gov. Mills' energy policy
BANGOR, Maine — Just four weeks out from election day, Maine Republican legislators gathered in Bangor on Tuesday to criticize a new energy policy. Rep. Josh Morris, R-Turner, was joined by Sen. Stacey Guerin, R-Penobscot, Rep. Steve Foster, R-Dexter, Rep. Abby Griffin, R-Levant, and Rep. Jeff Hanley, R-Pittston on Down East Circle in Bangor.
Phil Scott appoints DCF Commissioner Sean Brown to key role in Agency of Administration
Former health commissioner Harry Chen is set to serve as the department’s interim commissioner. Read the story on VTDigger here: Phil Scott appoints DCF Commissioner Sean Brown to key role in Agency of Administration.
Hydro-Quebec subsidiary buys 13 dams in New England, including 8 in NH, VT
A Hydro-Quebec subsidiary is buying a company that operates 13 hydropower generating stations in Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts, strengthening its relationship with New England. The $2 billion purchase of Great River Hydro LLC and the dams that produce 589 megawatts of electricity will provide Hydro-Quebec with the largest hydropower...
echo-pilot.com
'A heartbeat away': 3 reasons the Pa. lieutenant governor race matters
A pair of state representatives from Allegheny County are seeking a high post in Pennsylvania that receives low attention. While the governor's race takes up most of the campaign oxygen, Democratic state Rep. Austin Davis and Republican state Rep. Carrie Lewis DelRosso say their bids for the lieutenant governor's seat matter, too. The winner of this upcoming election will replace Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is running for U.S. Senate.
N.Y. Attorney Gen. Letitia James asks to keep gun law intact pending appeal
New York Attorney General Letitia James said Monday she has filed a motion to keep New York's Concealed Carry Improvement Act law in place until an appeal can be heard.
Person of interest in NH murders arrested in Vermont
A fugitive from Utah, and person of interest in a Concord murder case, was arrested at the South Burlington Public Library on Wednesday.
The Deepest Lake in New Hampshire Isn’t the One You’re Thinking – Or is It?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Here in New Hampshire, we really bring it in the lakes department. We have a whole region named after our lakes (it's called the "Lakes Region" if you don't hail from these parts).
Fourbital Factory Is Bringing Apparel Manufacturing and Job Training Back to Vermont
At first glance, the squiggles printed on bolts of blue, green, yellow and black fabric look like abstract patterns. But if you're a frequent hiker of Vermont's tallest peaks, you might recognize that the wavy white lines mimic the topographic maps of Camel's Hump, Mount Mansfield and Mount Ellen. These...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire to receive $17M to build electric vehicle charging stations
HOOKSETT, N.H. — Over the next five years, New Hampshire will receive more than $17 million in federal funding to build more electric vehicle charging stations. The plan calls for installing 12 charging stations, placed every 50 miles along major highways such as Interstate 93 and Interstate 89. The stations would be within one travel mile from the highway. Transportation officials said Route 3 would be nominated as an electric vehicle corridor in the next round of funding.
